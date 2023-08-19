Zach Bryan has been having a wonderful year, and now fans are in for more treats, as he revealed the stacked tracklist for his next self-titled album. Spanning sixteen songs, it will include collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, and many more.

“Really proud to call the writing and production on somethin’ all mine,” Bryan captioned the reveal on Instagram. “Thank y’all for your patience, I didn’t make this album to appease people who will never be happy anyways, I made it for my people, hope everyone has a good weekend.”

Dropping next week, the record will serve as a follow-up to Bryan’s last album in 2022, American Heartbreak. He is currently continuing his tour, which made headlines for his rejection to sell any tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the tracklist for Zach Bryan’s self-titled album below.

1. “Fear & Fridays (Poem)”

2. “Overtime”

3. “Summertime’s Close”

4. “East Side Of Sorrow”

5. “Hey Driver” Feat. War And Treaty

6. “Fear And Fridays”

7. “Ticking”

8. “Holy Roller” Feat. Sierra Ferrell

9. “Jake’s Piano/Long Island”

10. “El Dorado”

11. “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

12. “Tourniquet”

13. “Spotless” Feat. The Lumineers

14. “Tradesman”

15. “Smaller Acts”

16. “Oklahoman Son”

Zach Bryan is out 8/25 via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.