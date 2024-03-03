Tonight (March 2), country superstar Kacey Musgraves graced the Saturday Night Live stage for the third time. Ahead of her upcoming fifth studio album Deeper Well, Musgraves delivered an emotional performance of the album’s title track.

While on the SNL stage, Musgraves wore a lovely blue and white quilted jacket, as she shared silky, polished vocals. The studio version of “Deeper Well” sounds a bit somber in tone, but this particular performance imagined the song in a more lighthearted, content sound. In her new era, Musgraves is introducing an older, wiser, and more principled version of herself.

Ahead of her upcoming album, Musgraves has partnered with candle brand Boy Smells for a candle appropriately called “Deeper Well.” In an interview with Vogue, Musgraves shared the story behind the notes that inspired this candle, and why she chose to name it after the title track, as opposed to an upcoming song called “Lonely Millionaire.”

“I had a vision of somebody who smells really good after just coming in from the rain,” Musgraves said. “You give them a hug, and it smells like them, but they also still have the outdoors on them.”

You can see the performance of “Deeper Well” above.

Deeper Well is out 3/15 via Interscope and MCA Nashville. Find more information here.