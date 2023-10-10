Zach Bryan Extended ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ With 19 New Dates In 2024

Despite his recent run-in with the law, “I Remember Everything” singer Zach Bryan remains country music’s latest darling. To prove it, fans have continued to push his albums to the top of the charts. As his popularity has grown, so has the demand to see Bryan see him live in concert. On Monday, October 9, he revealed that he extended his The Quittin Time Tour in 2024.

The additional 19 dates are sandwiched in between his previously announced shows. Special guests for the shows include The Middle East, Mt. Joy, The War And Treaty, Sierra Ferrell, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner.

Bryan took to Instagram to share the discussion about expanding the already massive tour. “I do feel like the ticketing issues are insane. I am sorry, and in that, we added more shows to the tour to try and curve demand,” wrote Bryan.

He added, “I don’t want it to be lost on me or anyone how grateful and indebted I am to every single person who listened and listens. I am trying my best in this life. And also to make the shows as great as I can to the people I love most [of] y’all.”

You can view the additional dates added to Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour below. The fan presale begins on Wednesday, October 18. On Friday, October 20, the general ticket sale will start. Find more information here.

03/30/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *^

03/31/2024 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *^

05/31/2024 — Oakland, CA Oakland @ Alameda County Coliseum ~^

06/02/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena &^

06/03/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena &^

06/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena #^

06/14/2024 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

06/20/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field +^

06/29/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium %^

07/17/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &^

07/21/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center &^

07/22/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena &^

07/25/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome +^

07/27/2024 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium +^

08/11/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

08/26/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

12/12/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

12/18/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @^

12/19/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @^

* with The Middle East, ~ with Mt. Joy, & with The War And Treaty, # with Sierra Ferrell, + with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, % with Turnpike Troubadours, ! with Sheryl Crow, @ with Matt Maeson, ^ with Levi Turner

Zach Bryan is out now via Warner Records. Find more information here.

Zach Bryan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.