We’re off to a great start, and if this is the type of high-quality bourbon that’s in the group, it’ll be hard to rank them all. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Blueberry parfait, tobacco leaf, and dark chocolate chunks open the nosing notes on this whiskey which has me really excited to dive into the first sip. Once in the mouth, this whiskey takes a slightly more traditional tack, with caramel goodness and brown sugar syncing up with mature oak and a splash of leather. If the palate were as atypical as the nose, I’d be a bigger fan of this one, but all told, it holds its shape really well and achieves an impressive depth of flavor. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Cinnamon and red berries stand out at first, with a touch of dusty oak, which gives this bourbon the impression of being slightly older — perhaps in the 13-14-year range. Once the liquid crosses your lips, the flavor of cherries and dusty oak become more prominent, but they’re joined by accents of nutmeg, black pepper, and faint leather with impressive balance. The proof on this one seems a bit restrained, but it doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of flavor at the same time. This is an incredibly easy-sipping whiskey. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: On the nose, this one is full of waxy plums, brown sugar, and mature oak. If I had to guess, I’d say this is a hyper-aged expression that’s at least 15 years old. On the palate, those suspicions gain credence as it picks up a bunch of leather and dark chocolate to go with the growing prominence of the flavor of plums and figs.

The proof feels slightly tame here against the field, but the depth of flavor — and really the variance of the flavors it presents — is intriguing to the point that I think this one will finish in the top half when it’s all said and done. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Wow, this one is full of red grapes and figs. Dark chocolate and vanilla ice cream also play a prominent role on the nose. On the palate, you get a fair bit of French vanilla, red raisins, coffee beans, and dark chocolate, and the texture is a bit coarse, which makes chewing the bourbon to unveil further notes a bit challenging. That said, this is delicious stuff that’s marred a bit by an uneven mouthfeel. I really love the flavors here, but it tastes proofier than I think it actually is, which is a discredit to how delicious it could be if it were a bit “smoother.” Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Well, hey, now! This bourbon is so lively, with sandalwood, clove, cinnamon rolls, and caramel crashing up against a bed of mature oak, bright red cherries, and allspice. In the mouth, those flavors spring to life with incredible richness and a distinctness among them which makes parsing each layer an absolute treat. With the perfect proof point and a remarkable richness and distinctness in the flavor profile of this bourbon, I’m ready to call this one a top 5 selection despite it being early in the race. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: This whiskey’s nose has a lot of coconut and milk chocolate vibes with some good oak to round it all out. This feels like a very ‘of the season’ pour; as we transition from autumn to winter, I definitely want this in my glass. On the first sip, it’s far more expressive and lively than the nose indicated. Whoa! If anything, it’s a tad thin, which I suspect is due to it being lower-proof, but even with that, there are a ton of great layered flavors here, and it definitely has a good balance of sweetness and spice.

All in all, this might be my least favorite so far, but I say that with a caveat because this is the perfect whiskey to enjoy on a crisp autumnal day like today. Taste 9 Tasting Notes: Black cherries and buttered croissants come leaping out of the glass on the nose of this one. Seriously, that is a pleasantly effervescent nose, and I’m hopeful that the palate follows the same course. Once in the mouth, I’m not disappointed at all with the cherry note becoming more refined with some white sugar and honey sweetness billowing over the tongue as clove and cinnamon accent the edges of the tongue. This one is simultaneously delicate and delicious, and I think it’s my second favorite pour so far. Taste 10 Tasting Notes: This one is giving me cinnamon roll vibes right off the bat, with that sticky vanilla frosting, fluffy pastry, and cinnamon-sugar essence coming through on the nose like I just strolled past a Cinn-A-Bun at the mall. On the palate, all of those notes are doing the heavy lifting, while mature oak, leather, black pepper, and allspice pick up some of the slack. The mouthfeel is remarkably dense and heavy, which is a real bonus as well. This is just a straight-up delight of a whiskey. It’s luscious but powerful, and that makes it a standout against the field here. Taste 11 Tasting Notes: This one immediately has an intriguing melange of peanut brittle and bright red cherry notes reminiscent of Rainier cherries. On the palate, those cherry notes fuse with some vanilla ice cream, sticky toffee, allspice, and an impressive richness that thoroughly coats the palate.

If I could spend all day chewing on this bourbon and unlocking more flavor, I certainly would. This bourbon has the chops to go far in this format. Taste 12 Tasting Notes: The color purple comes to mind here — not the film — but in terms of the aroma notes. I’m getting a medley of figs, dates, and plums, plus some floral notes, gooey caramel, and dense oak. On the palate, this is a remarkably heavy liquid that coats your palate and gently sizzles the tip of your tongue while it bores into your tongue with some great, well-developed flavors. This has a classic bourbon base, but the purple fruits and floral tones really give it a twist of something unique that I’m digging a lot. Taste 13 Tasting Notes: Butterscotch, apples, and fresh-cut flowers come tumbling out of the glass on the nose, which I totally love. Now transitioning to the first sip, this one absolutely detonates with flavor as the cooked apple note is joined by gooey caramel, cinnamon, citrus, and brown sugar. Simply put, this one is like a fried apple pie in a glass, and who can say no to that? This is another glass that will be a strong contender for the top 5; it’s a sweet tooth’s dream. Taste 14 Tasting Notes: Coming off of the last glass, this one is an incredible follow-up. In fact, they feel like kindred spirits (no pun intended) in that they have several of the same core notes of fresh-cut flowers, rich honey, butterscotch, and crisp apples. This one feels a bit more restrained texturally but plumbs a depth of flavor that goes a step beyond the last pour, which gives it a slight edge in this mini head-to-head battle.

This bourbon, perhaps more than any other, made me stop in my tracks and really pick it apart. We’ll see if that bodes well in the overall ranking. Taste 15 Tasting Notes: Mature oak comes jumping out at you once you nose this bourbon, and it comes with twin spires of black cherry syrup and rich leather. Once on the palate, this one also comes complete with a touch of smokiness, a surprising mesquite note, and a bit of black pepper on the back end. This flavor profile is so familiar to me (due to me having enjoyed it thoroughly throughout the year) that I’m willing to venture a guess on what it is. Whether I’m correct or not, I’m certain of one thing above all others: it’s freaking delicious. Taste 16 Tasting Notes: On the nose alone, I’m loving this one. There are black cherries by the bundle, cola nuts, some rich caramel and molasses, and maybe even a few other berries hiding behind some vanilla and maple syrup. On the palate, this one holds true to those nosing notes with an impressive richness and complexity that’s only marred by the encroaching impression of ethanol heat. To be sure, this is absolutely delicious, but my one knock against it would be that the finish becomes a bit too spicy to enjoy the flavors in this one at length. This is a strong contender for the top 5. Taste 17 Tasting Notes: Brownies and leather make the initial impression on the nose, while black cherry notes and clove come roaring in on the back end. When sipping this whiskey, what’s most remarkable is the richness and depth of the flavors on the palate. That richness is matched by a dense mouthfeel that aptly carries those layers of goodness across the length of your tongue and sends them crawling up the roof of your mouth.

This is exceptional stuff that holds as much intrigue as it does deliciousness. Taste 18 Tasting Notes: There’s a really heavy oak influence on the nose here, but that’s propped up by some lighter, sugary notes and even a bit of bubblegum, which is intriguing. Judging by the aromas and the color, I’m willing to guess this is a Texas whiskey, as it has that heavy mocha and oak note that I associate with the style. On the palate, that heavy oakiness also comes through with some cooked apples and maple syrup. This is really solid and complex whiskey, but it’s a bit too blunt, in my opinion, and it lacks the finesse to go with all that heft that would make it even better. Taste 19 Tasting Notes: Man, that’s some dark juice! On the nose, this one is dense with the aroma of black cherries, fresh figs, and dark chocolate. The palate is also full of those rich, dark, sweet notes, along with the addition of clove, nutmeg, and graham cracker flavors, which offer it some balance. This might be the best pour of the entire lot. I want to drink this stuff every single day. Taste 20 Tasting Notes: Having this after the last pour is mind-blowing because, holy cow, they’re both phenomenal. This one might have a slight edge in that it has a bit more intensity and that translates on the palate as a touch more flavor and complexity. The nosing notes are a dream as well, and this bourbon probably has the best nose of any I’ve smelled today.

This is a strong contender for the best of the bunch. Part 2: The Ranking 20. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 8 Years — Taste 8 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Woodinville, Washington, has been a strong pillar of the American craft distilling scene for 15 years now. After getting help in their early days from the late whiskey legend Dave Pickerell, they began winning awards left and right — including for this very whiskey. What began with a 24-month stave seasoning process that they inaugurated in partnership with Independent Stave Company turned into an additional 8.5 years of aging once they finally put liquid in the barrel to produce this bourbon. Bottom Line: This bourbon is absolutely AWESOME. I thoroughly enjoyed it when I first opened this bottle, and even in this blind tasting, I was impressed with how many layers of flavor came forth despite this being one of the lowest-proof (and the lowest-ranking) bottles in the entire field. 19. Garrison Bros. Cowboy Bourbon — Taste 18 ABV: 70.1%

Average Price: $280 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers has been cranking out the best craft bourbon in Texas for a long time, and as one of the OGs, it’s only right that they have a premium cask-strength expression. That expression is Cowboy Bourbon, which is made with Food Grade #1 white corn and aged for six long years under the Texas sun. Bottom Line: This big, burly bourbon revealed itself immediately on the color and the nose, but the taste was the final clue that let me know it was Texas whiskey. Those heavy oak tones and rich dark chocolate and maple candy vibes may not be everyone’s jam, but there’s no denying that Garrison Bros. works it well in their annual premium expression. 18. William Larue Weller Bourbon — Taste 1 ABV: 62.9%

Average Price: $1,800 The Whiskey: Aged on the lower floor of an undisclosed Buffalo Trace warehouse, this year’s William Larue Weller offering was matured for 12 years before being bottled at full cask strength. While the barrel entry proof on this liquid was a modest 114 proof, through the process of aging, 2024’s edition of the vaunted William Larue Weller crept all the way up to 125.8 proof.

Bottom Line: 17. 2XO Gem Of Kentucky Single Barrel Bourbon 2024 — Taste 6 ABV: Undisclosed

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: For his second annual release of Gem of Kentucky, 2XO’s Dixon Dedman put together a lot of 80 unique barrels from his 35% rye mash bill. The barrels spent at least 6.5 years aging before being re-barreled (like all of 2XO’s products) and aged an additional 8-14 months in barrels with both #3 and #4 char levels. Bottom Line: This was one of the more beguiling bourbons of the bunch, as the flavor contained so much promise, but texturally, it came undone for me in this format. As someone who absolutely adored the first release of Gem of Kentucky, I knew it deserved a spot in this ranking, and having really revered the mouthfeel on previous 2XO expressions, I’m surprised that it’s the mouthfeel that held this one back. That said, I’d still seek this bottle out as a fantastic limited edition expression that’s flying a bit too low under the radar but be prepared for its intriguing texture to either enchant you or be a bit off-putting. 16. Ben Holladay Bourbon Lore Collaboration 18-Barrel Blend — Taste 4 ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This 18-barrel blend from Holladay Distillery is the result of a collaboration between Bourbon Lore and Master Distiller Kyle Merklein. The limited-time release, which sold out in less than 30 minutes at the distillery, is the first of its kind for the brand. Bottom Line: It’s a shame that we create so much hype around admittedly delicious whiskey in the bourbon world and then move so quickly onto the next shiny object. I say that because this outstanding bourbon blend from Ben Holladay and the Bourbon Lore crew clearly proves that there are lesser-known names in the industry who can capably go toe-to-toe with the best of them all. This is an incredible release, and honestly, I’m surprised it didn’t crack the top 10, which is more of a testament to the overall state of bourbon’s quality in 2024 than it is to the prowess of the gentleman behind this blend. 15. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged 2024 — Taste 2 ABV: 59.7%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark’s sole age-stated product, Cellar Aged, is now in its second year of production. This year’s release features 15% 12-year-old bourbon and 85% 14-year-old bourbon, making it their oldest release to date. Bottom Line: I may sound like a broken record by the time we reach the end of this ranking, but I was really blown away by how delicious this whiskey was. This is another bottle that I’ve loved since first trying it, and I immediately ranked it higher than the 2023 Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged release, so I’m not surprised to see it floating closer to the top of this list than last year’s might have. 14. Old Commonwealth 10-Year Cask Strength Bourbon — Taste 3

ABV: 65.915%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The very first expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is this Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Cask Strength Bourbon, which launched to much fanfare only a few weeks ago. History lesson: Old Commonwealth is an iconic brand created in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, and in those days, it utilized liquid from the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Fast-forward to 1997-2002, Julian Van Winkle III was selling a version of Old Commonwealth that was proofed to 107 and utilized a wheated mash bill just like his father did decades before. This contemporary recreation has been five years in the making, and though it uses a mash bill sans any wheat, its founders felt that this whiskey was exceptional enough to carry the banner and continue the legacy. Bottom Line: As one of the more recent releases on this list, I was really curious to see how Old Commonwealth would fare against the absolute best allocated bourbons of the year. It turns out I was right to include it, as this one quickly distinguished itself as a no-frills, damn-good whiskey to be reckoned with. While it doesn’t take any unexpected turns, it excels at being an incredible representation of the category, and one that is nigh impossible to put down once you start sipping it — even at an exceptionally high proof. 13. Widow Jane Black Opal 20-Year Bourbon — Taste 5 ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: Widow Jane’s brand-new Black Opal expression is the new pinnacle of the Red Hook, New York distillery’s range. By painstakingly marrying bourbons that were aged for at least 20 years (it’s likely that some of those barrels came from parent company Heaven Hill), Head Blender Sienna Jevremov came up with the final blend, which was then subjected to further maturation in expensive Mizunara oak casks. Bottom Line: This is another bottle that was a relatively late entry into the field, but as you can see from its placement on this list, that spot is well-deserved. Aged for two decades and finished in one of the whiskey world’s most expensive casks, this expression goes to show that sometimes the specs aren’t just there to part fools with their hard-earned dollars. Indeed, sometimes, making these expensive decisions on the production end results in truly exquisite whiskey in your glass. Widow Jane’s Black Opal is hands down the brand’s best release to date. 12. Booker’s The Reserves — Taste 12 ABV: 62.95%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Booker’s The Reserves is a new, annual limited-release series from Jim Beam by Freddie Noe to commemorate his grandfather and Beam’s 6th Generation Master Distiller, Booker Noe. This elevated take on classic Booker’s bourbon features a more limited blend of 8 to 14-year-old barrels drawn from the same center cut of the warehouse that Booker himself always favored. Bottom Line: Booker’s Bourbon has had an uneven few years, but in 2024, Jim Beam seemed determined to shake up not just their own portfolio but also the wider whiskey landscape. As one of the brand-new releases out of the behemoth of a distillery this year, Booker’s The Reserves was also met with the highest expectations. I’m pleased to report that it cleared every hurdle. This is the best Booker’s bourbon we’ve seen since 2019’s stellar Booker’s 30th Anniversary expression. 11. Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon — Taste 15

ABV: 47.2%

Average Price:$400 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the more rigorously refined bourbons on the market. That’s not just lip service. Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson painstakingly comb through Michter’s voluminous, well-aged barrel inventory for this release annually and subject it to their own proprietary custom filtration process to dial in the flavor. Sure, there’s a big fat 10-year age statement on it, but as the two of them are fond of saying, “We don’t just age it for 10 years and a day.” Bottom Line: Of all the whiskeys to land outside of the top 10 on this list, this is the one I’m most surprised to see. Sure, it’s only one spot shy of the top 10, but having heartily enjoyed this bourbon all year long, I can attest to just how amazing it is, which bodes well for all of the expressions ranked above it. I’d encourage you to put a premium on finding this bottle while folks are busy trying to gobble up all of the hard-to-find bottles below. 10. Old Forester President’s Choice Single Barrel Bourbon (Barrel #62) — Taste 17 ABV: 60%

Average Price: $1,600 The Whiskey: Old Forester President’s Choice, quiet as it’s kept, was America’s first single-barrel bourbon. The expression, which can be traced back to 1962, got its name because Old Forester’s President hand-selected the barrels that went into it. Today, Old Forester President’s Choice single barrels are always bottled at full cask strength, although when it was introduced, there was also a 90.3-proof small batch version. For one last note, the Bourbon Crusaders selected this particular single barrel to benefit charity. Bottom Line: 9. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 — Taste 16 ABV: 67.35%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s new Coy Hill Barrelhouse 8 expression is intended to showcase their famed Coy Hill location again but with a refined look, specifically at Barrelhouse 8. Utilizing Jack Daniel’s traditional mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, the barrels for this release were aged at some of Jack Daniel’s highest elevations. Still, in contrast to previous releases, which featured barrels plucked from the very peak of those warehouses, this release was drawn from barrels that sat on the middle floors (primarily the 6th). Bottom Line: If I’m being frank, I thought this whiskey would place a tad bit higher before tasting all of these expressions blindly. Make no mistake, this is flat-out outstanding stuff, but the brute force of that ethanol kick kept me from appreciating all of the beautiful nuances in this format. That’s not a knock, per se, as this is a pretty atypical tasting format, and you’re more likely to enjoy this one on its own, but that definitely cost it some precious points here. 8. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourb Your Enthusiasm” — Taste 11

ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Bottom Line: I really rolled the dice with this one, putting a bourbon that bears my assumed name on it in this blind-tasting. But whiskey is supposed to be fun, and what fun would it be to shy away from a challenge like this? That said, I’m really pleased with how well the mellow finesse of this low-proof, cask-strength bourbon performed against a field of high-ABV animals. The real gambit in selecting this barrel was a bet on flavor beating out proof, and now the proof of that theory is in the pudding. 7. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon 2024 — Taste 13 ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Bottom Line: Sure, Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is almost universally beloved, but even with that being so, I don’t think this expression gets enough credit for consistently being one of the best bourbons year in and year out. That combination of a lush, supple mouthfeel with an incredible depth of flavor is what kept me coming back to this glass and pushing it ever closer to the top of the list. 6. George T. Stagg Bourbon – Taste 10 ABV: 68.05%

Average Price: $830 The Whiskey: George T. Stagg Bourbon, first launched in 2002, has since taken the whiskey world by storm, introducing consumers to a brand of full-throated, high-intensity bourbon that has slowly become the most coveted expression of the category by enthusiasts. The 2024 George T. Stagg was matured for 15 years and 2 months. Bottom Line: Am I surprised this year’s George T. Stagg finished outside the top 5? Honestly, yes. When enjoyed on its own, this is a world-beater of a bourbon that delivers everything I’m looking for when it comes to undiluted, cask-strength whiskey of a certain age. In a blind tasting, however, I’m not shocked, as each of the bourbons that ranked higher on this list check the same boxes as 2024’s GTS but with just a little something extra to separate themselves from the herd. 5. Rare Character Old Cassidy — Taste 9

ABV: 60.7%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: This extremely limited expression from Rare Character marks the first time they’ve released the brand Old Cassidy into the wild. The brainchild of founder Pablo Moix and selected in collaboration with Bourb Your Enthusiasm (Frank Dobbins III), this exclusive single-barrel offering sold out in less than a minute when it was released online earlier this June. More single barrels of Old Cassidy are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025. Bottom Line: As the man responsible for selecting this barrel, I’m definitely proud to see this one fall in the top 5 in a blind tasting. This was an absolutely killer year for bourbon releases, and the fact that my favorite pick of the year was outdone four times is a testament to that! 4. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon — Taste 19 ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and boy, has it been met with enthusiasm. The brand’s digital launch caused its website to crash both days it made the expression available online. This expression is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s bourbon even older than 15 years in this blend. Bottom Line: Ever since I first had the pleasure of tasting Russell’s Reserve 15 (and subsequently enjoying my own bottle at my leisure), I’ve been beating the drum about how delicious this expression is. Earlier this year, it was crowned the best recent Wild Turkey release here on UPROXX, and so I knew it would present well in a blind tasting of the year’s best allocated bourbons. The biggest surprise? That it was bested by yet another expression from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. 3. Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series 13-Year Bottled in Bond Bourbon VVS — Taste 14 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $1,300 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Old Fitzgerald Decanter Series comes in one of the most beautiful bottles in the bourbon world, but that’s just an indication of the superlative liquid inside. These expressions, which are typically released twice a year, also occasionally feature distillery-exclusive versions like this one sporting a red label. New for 2024 is this year’s 13-Year VVS edition, comprised of bourbon that was distilled in 1999, tanked in 2012, and then held until bottling earlier this year. While it isn’t “pre-fire” Heaven Hill, this premium time capsule is unique in that it’s a contemporary example of a brand releasing “dusty” whiskey in a modern format. Bottom Line: This is another whiskey that has been taking on and defeating all comers in blind tastings on UPROXX all year long. In a blind-tasting format against so many other high-ABV bruisers, it’s incredibly impressive that the richness of this whiskey wasn’t lost among a chorus of “louder” alternatives. It wouldn’t shock me if this bottle were able to wiggle up a spot or two on our end-of-the-year list with fewer cask-strength competitors. It’s that damn good. 2. King of Kentucky 16-Year Single Barrel Bourbon — Taste 20