The Ultimate Party Guide For Art Basel Miami 2025

Art Basel has cemented itself as more than just an art fair—it’s a cultural phenomenon. Known for its world-class gallery exhibitions, immersive installations, and exclusive experiences, the event transforms Miami into a playground for global art and music lovers. But what truly sets Art Basel apart is its undeniable influence on the city’s music scene, most notably within EDM and hip-hop. If you’re attending Art Basel, you’re in for a week filled with some of the best parties and DJs on the planet. This year, Miami Art Week takes place from December 1st-8th, with Art Basel dedicated to three days on December 8th-10th. Legendary venues like Factory Town and Hyde Beach will host sets from internationally acclaimed DJs and producers, creating electrifying atmospheres that perfectly complement the event’s artistic energy. Whether you’re a local or a visiting reveler, the city’s beaches, warehouses, and rooftops will become the heartbeat of the Basel experience. From exclusive pre-Basel parties to after-hours dance marathons, delve into top-tier parties at Art Basel Miami 2024, where the beats echo against the city’s vibrant backdrop in the days before, during, and after the event. Will.i.am x Mercedes-Benz: December 4th For two years, Mercedes-Benz has been collaborating with multi-hyphenate creator and entrepreneur will.i.am. to assist the brand in depicting the V8’s impact by gravity. Now during Art Basel at Nikki Beach, will.i.am will present his idea, the MBUX Sound Drive, showcasing his innovative entertainment system of using high-tech software to initiate music to react to car sensors, turning motion and melody into a symbiotic relationship. 12:30 pm-1:30 MBUX SOUND DRIVE Q & A event at Nikki Beach. Tribeca Festival: December 4th-7th Tribeca Festival returns to Art Basel Miami Beach for four nights of music, special film screenings, signature talks, and more. The Miami Beach Bandshell will host headlining performances and conversations with Makaya McCraven, Brainville DJs, Magdalena Bay, Neggy Gemmy, Camila Cabello and David Grutman, Soul in the Horn with Natasha Diggs, Duedji Luna, L3NI, and more. There will also be the 28th anniversary screening of the 1996 classic The Birdcage. Tickets and more information can be found here. E11even x Art Week: December 4th-8th On December 5th, E11EVEN will take over the legendary Normandy Shores Golf Club in Miami for the 2024 E11EVEN Golf Classic – an invite-only celebrity golf tournament to kick off Art Basel. Sponsored by Happy Dad, Maestro Dobel Tequila, and E11EVEN Vodka, the event will offer golf, premium drinks, exclusive art activations and a charitable Longeset Drive contest.

Additionally, E11even Miami will host a slew of shows this week, featuring Giselle, DJ Pee Wee, 50 Cent, Steve Aoki, Amémé, Lil Wayne, and Gordo. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Satellite Art Fair: December 4th-8th Celebrating its 10th year, SATELLITE will host “Miami’s best art fair.” Expanding to two locations on Lincoln Road Mall, SATELLITE will transcend the conventional boundaries of traditional art and provide a thrilling art experience featuring 50 free-standing art installations, cutting-edge gallery presentations, and vibrant performances. Some highlights include a “Florida Man Man Cave” hosted by WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin, vaping sculptures, KFC chicken bucket lanterns, a cash grab leaf booth, and live performances from local artists. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Club Space Presents Space Basel: December 4th-10th For over 20 years, Miami’s Club Space has been a Mecca for electronic music lovers craving marathon raves curated by acclaimed DJs and selectors from across the globe. Even in a city known for its after-hours parties, Space has garnered widespread praise among audiences by regularly extending nighttime parties into mornings, afternoons, and subsequent evenings. Live music fans and ravers can expect top-notch programming during Art Basel week to liven up your creative endeavors well into the early morning. Club Space is also offering a “Space Basel Art Pass” that grants you anytime access to every event at The Terrace, The Ground, and Floyd during the week of Art Basel. This pass allows entry and re-entry into any of its three venues for all shows. Headliners playing across its Space Basel days include Black Coffee, WhoMadeWho, Carlita, Adam Port, Chloé Caillet, The Martinez Brothers, Dennis Cruz, Uncle Waffles, Ben Sterling, Michael Bibi, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. The Wellness Oasis presented by Chase: December 5th-6th Returning to Miami Art Week at 1 Hotel South Beach for its second annual event, the Wellness Oasis presented by Chase will host a two-day mental health and wellness experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading mental health and wellness experts and advocates, explore a range of immersive programming, and participate in inspiring panels, workshops, and movement experiences. Dr. Deepak Chopra, Goldie Hawn, Dr. Mark Hyman, Joe Jonas, Yung Pueblo, Big Sean, Jillian Turecki, and others will be leading the two-day event.

Tickets and more information can be found here. Basel On The Beach: December 5th Nikki Beach Miami Beach is hosting its annual “Basel on The Beach” featuring a sun-soaked day with electrifying DJ performances by Eran Hersh, EC Twins, Sam Haze and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Grey Goose x Art Week: December 5th Grey Goose vodka will unveil its first-ever A.I.R. Chateau — a one-night-only artists-in-residence (A.I.R.) experience created in partnership with art collective MSCHF on Thursday, December 5th. Inspired by Grey Goose Altius, a new ultra-premium vodka reflecting the brand’s uncompromising craftsmanship, and the clouds from high above the French Alps where its water originates, the A.I.R. Chateau will showcase boundary-defying works at the peak of their craft, including new and beloved works from MSCHF and a set by the legendary DJ and Grammy Award-winning producer Diplo. This is a private and invite-only event. Ocean Drive’s “Art of the Party”: December 5th Taking over the luxurious Ocean & La Côte Lawn at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the evening will celebrate the release of the glossy’s December Art Issue featuring Chance The Rapper on the cover. The night starts with a high-energy DJ set by DJ Crespo, followed by an electrifying live performance by Chance himself. Closing the evening, Italian DJ Gianluca Vacchi will take over, spinning a mix of house, techno, and tropical beats until 11 pm. Factory Town x Art Basel: December 5th-8th Located in Hialeah – aka Miami’s “City of Progress” – Factory Town has been committed to fostering a community of dancers and other creatives inclusive of South Florida’s diverse population. Its multi-acre outdoor space warmly greets all attendees for art and cultural marketplaces and concerts year-round, but it’s during Art Basel Week where the venue really shows off its best set of programming. This year, Factory Town is also offering an All Access Basel pass, which unlocks all of their events from Thursday to Sunday. From Thursday to Sunday, Factory Town will host a bevy of parties spanning around-the-clock hours from late night to early morning. Seth Troxler b2b Victor Calderone, GOLFOS, EASTENDERZ, Fisher, Paco Osuna, and Brutalismus 3000, among others, are slated to headline the venue this week.

Unsure which one to go to? We recommend hitting up Factory Town on Sunday for its Art Basel closing party, Hallucinarium. Designed in partnership with iconic psychedelic artists Alex and Allyson Grey, this party will take attendees on a cosmic journey through the peaks and valleys of human consciousness. Hypnotic backdrops, sacred geometry, and performers depicting characters of divine imagination will be decorated and adorned throughout Factory Town while Hugel, Ilario Alicante, Paco Osuna, Max Styler, Tini Gessler, Oden & Fatzo (live), SYREETA, and more will soundtrack the evening. Tickets and additional information can be found here. LIV Miami x Art Week: December 5th-8th LIV Nightclub is celebrating Art Basel with four nights of stellar performances. From Thursday though Sunday, LIV will host global producers Diplo, DJ Khaled, John Summit, and Lil Wayne. Tickets and more information can be found here. American Express x Art Week: December 5th-8th American Express will be on the grounds of Art Basel 2024 with a slew of exclusive events. On Thursday, December 5th, AMEX and Delta Airlines will host an invite-only late-night party at Jon & Vinny’s Residency at the Rubell Museum, dubbed “Night Shift at Jon & Vinny’s” featuring bites from Jon & Vinny’s iconic menu and a live set from a secret acclaimed musical artist. On Friday, December 6th, the party will continue with its “AM Edition,” offering complimentary breakfast pizza, coffee, and tea at the Rubell Museum. This event will be open to the public on a first-come, first serve basis. AMEX will also host its Resy Lounge at the Untitled Art Fair from Wednesday to Sunday. Returning for its second year, the beach-front indoor and outdoor lounge offers valid Untitled Art ticket holders and Untitled Art VIP guests a space to relax throughout the day and enjoy complimentary bites and beverages from beloved Los Angeles-born Resy restaurant Jon & Vinny’s. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Lastly, AMEX will team up with Marriott Bonvoy to host its 8th annual Wanderlust party at the W South Beach on Saturday, December 7th. This exclusive Card Member party will be a celebration of travelers coming from all over the world to attend. The experience will bring a popular Resy restaurant Superbueno to Miami beach for a taste of iconic Mexican dishes, immersive customary art sculptures from renowned visual artist Jimena Montemayor, and sounds from South Africa with amapiano performing DJ artist Uncle Waffles. You must be a Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cobrand card member to attend. Hyde Beach x Art Week: December 5th-8th