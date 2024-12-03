5 Can’t Miss Concerts And Pop-Ups From Art Basel 2024 In Miami

Art Basel is returning to Miami this weekend (December 6-8) with the largest number of new exhibitors in a decade. And while the art fair’s purpose is to show painters, sculptors, and artists’ works, in recent years, it’s also become a major draw for musical events and concerts. A diverse array of musical talents will also descend on the city, with a wide variety of genres and recording artists to hear and see. Here are just a few of the events worth checking out for music lovers at Art Basel Miami 2024.

Chance the Rapper — Writings On The Wall: A Star Line Listening Experience

Chance has been promoting his new album Star Line for some time, releasing both loose tracks from the project and his “Writing Exercise” freestyles as he hosts listening experiences like this. Since art is so intrinsically tied to the themes of the album, he’s hosting a literal gallery where fans can take in both the Windy City MC’s new album and the art that’s inspired him during its recording. The exhibition runs at Wynwood Studios runs from December 3 through 6. You can get tickets and more info here.

Fatboy Slim Live At Hyde Beach

I see you, baby. You can see the Big Beat DJ live at the SLS South Beach on December 6 from day-to-night. He’s taking over the hotel’s poolside venue, Hyde Beach, spinning his classics for fans looking to hang by the water without getting sand everywhere. You can find tickets and more info here.

Helado Negro — Live At ZeyZey

Genre-defying musician Helado Negro is South Florida born and raised, so you could consider his performance at ZeyZey a hometown show of sorts. The performance is in support of his new album Phasor, which came out earlier this year via 4AD. The album’s synthesizer-heavy avant-pop was critically hailed on its release, and if you missed his tour this spring, the show on Wednesday, December 4 will be a second chance to experience it live. You can find more info here.

Kaytranada & Shaboozey — DAR MIAMI 1446 at Maydān

The Moroccan restaurant hosts an immersive dining and art experience for Capitol One cardholders, with curated dinners hosted by artist Hassan Hajjaj and afterparty entertainment provided by Kaytranada and Shaboozey. Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee-Wee) will also play a set. You can find more info here.

Lil Wayne — Live At E11EVEN

The multilevel downtown nightclub will be hosting performances all week in honor of Art Basel, with a DJ set by Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee-Wee) on Wednesday the 4th, a headlining performance by 50 Cent on Thursday the 5th, a DJ set by Steve Aoki on Friday the 6th, and Lil Wayne bringing it all home on Saturday the 7th. The club is also hosting a golf tournament at nearby Normany Shores Golf Club and a racy fashion show courtesy of The Black Tape Project. You can mind more info here.