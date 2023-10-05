The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience! Boulder, Colorado: home to Mork and Mindy, a deep history of progressive politics, a totally outsized number of professional athletes, gorgeous mountain vistas, and now – Coach Prime. As a relatively longtime resident of Boulder, it’s been exciting to see the enthusiasm around town since Deion Sanders made his coaching debut. Just in the last few weeks, College Game Day, SportsCenter, Big Noon Kickoff, First Take, Pat McAfee, and even 60 Minutes all broadcast from Boulder for a game that saw Lil Wayne take the field, The Rock on the sidelines, and Offset in the student section – to name a few high profile fans. In a city of just over 100,000 people, to say the city is feeling electric these days would be an understatement. Friends from all over the country are clamoring to visit and try to get a piece of the action at a game (if they can afford the steep resale ticket prices) or to get in the mix downtown and hike in the legendary Flatirons. While Boulder will always be a tourist attraction – football or not – I knew this would be the right time to rethink my Boulder recommendations for anyone planning an upcoming visit. Fall is possibly the best time to stroll through the town named “The Happiest City in The USA” and “Best Place To Live In The Nation” countless times. Titles that I can, of course, only agree with. Here are my picks for your next visit:

WHERE TO EAT: LEAF VEGETARIAN RESTAURANT When I moved to Boulder several years ago, I was a vegetarian (and somehow continued to be for several more years). However, even now that I’ve opened my diet to almost anything, I still crave Leaf. And I’m not the only one; many people I’ve taken to Leaf are nowhere near vegetarians but cannot get enough of the unique flavors. For brunch, I love the Egg Sandwich. For happy hour, I switch between the Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos and Vegan Crab Cake Slider (always with a side of mixed fries). For dinner, I love experimenting – the Jamaican Jerk Tempeh and Orange Cauliflower are both solid options. The atmosphere is chic and airy, with a great patio and cocktails. SPRUCE FARM AND FISH Spruce Farm and Fish is a bit of an anomaly. Despite its excellent location in the Hotel Boulderado, I find it mostly a local spot for dinner and drinks. Many of my friends who have spent decades in Boulder consistently return for top-notch service, ambiance, creative cocktails, and, of course, great food. On my last visit, I tried the oft-recommended Rocky Mountain Trout, which did not disappoint. I paired it with a Hibiscus Haze cocktail made with Breckenridge Gin, hibiscus simple syrup, St~Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and lemon. Followed by an espresso martini for “dessert.” Whether you’re a local or visitor, staying at the Hotel Boulderado or down the street, Spruce is a must on your foodie Boulder bucket list. BASTA A new favorite is Basta, a wood-fired Italian restaurant that Michelin Guide just recognized as a Bib Gourmand — a restaurant with “good value, good quality cooking.” Unassumingly tucked away in an apartment complex outside the city center, my first trip to Basta was extraordinarily memorable and won’t be my last. The shishito peppers were somehow different than any I’ve had, the Roberto pizza is the best in town (with honey and Calabrian chili), and the half chicken was perfectly cooked.

SANTO I often describe the Boulder vibe to others by explaining that the place I stop to get coffee in the morning is a restaurant whose executive chef and owner is a previous winner of Top Chef. Boulder is packed with interesting and accomplished people, and that’s evident in the food scene. While I often grab a coffee and a delicious veggie breakfast burrito, Santo shines at all mealtimes. The New Mexican-inspired cuisine is classic and modern, with local and seasonal elements that put it at the top of my list any day or time. ROSETTA HALL Food halls are popping up all over the United States as incubators of sorts for upcoming chefs to launch their food businesses. One of my perennial favorites is Rosetta Hall in Boulder. Located just one block off Pearl St., the eight restaurants and two bars offer something for everyone. Whether I stop in the morning at Gracia for craft coffee and pastries or later for happy hour on the rooftop with a cocktail and some Middle Eastern cuisine from Amira, I am always satisfied. Head to Rosetta Hall for live music every Tuesday, DJs every Thursday – Saturday, and lounge music on the rooftop on Sunday afternoons.

STELLA’S CUCINA Stella’s Cucina is one of the newest and most intriguing restaurants in Boulder. Owned by Boulder local Stella Spanu, the immersive dining experience takes inspiration from her Italian heritage to create incredible food while still incorporating ingredients from Colorado farms. Chef Filippo has created a truly remarkable menu that I have loved working my way through, all in the art deco-inspired speakeasy-vibe upscale surrounds. After dinner on weekends, the sleek bar and restaurant are transformed into a dancefloor and lounge where patrons can enjoy wine from the extensive list or a craft cocktail from the round bar. GOLD HILL INN While Gold Hill Inn isn’t technically in Boulder proper, it is a short – and jaw-droppingly beautiful – ten-mile drive up to the historic mountain Inn and Restaurant. There is no way to reach Gold Hill that isn’t via a dirt road, but you’ll be rewarded handsomely for making the trek to 8,300 ft above sea level. The building, which dates back to 1872, is part of a surprisingly thriving community of just 218 people – with not just the restaurant but a lodge (only rentable as a whole), music venue, general store, and oldest continually operating school in Colorado in the historic mining settlement. Dine on the seasonally changing six or three-course meals in the dining room (make reservations!) or outside in the beer garden for a more casual atmosphere and likely live music. DRINK: SPRUCE CONFECTIONS On West Pearl Street lies my favorite neighborhood coffee shop: Spruce Confections. When I’m in town, I will likely be here every morning with a whole cast of other regular characters. The pastries are next level, the lavender latte always hits the spot, and the location and outdoor seating area are divine. Come on a Sunday morning for live music from the aptly named Espresso! swing and jazz band – a tradition that has lasted 20-odd years. SILVER VINES WINERY If you’ve read any of my other travelogues here at UPROXX or seen any photo of me pretty much anywhere, you know I like my wine. So I was ecstatic when Silver Vines Winery, based in nearby Arvada, opened a downtown Boulder tasting room. I generally stick with my favorite dry rosé while people-watching between pages of a book scored from a nearby Little Free Library or the palatial Boulder Bookstore. The family-owned operation makes and bottles their wine with some grapes from Colorado’s Palisade region, along with others procured from around the country. AVANTI FOOD & BEVERAGE Avanti F&B‘s Denver food hall location is known for its epic skyline views, so when they expanded into Boulder, I expected nothing less than a rooftop – and they delivered. With what I consider the best view in town, Avanti has quickly become a staple for drinks and food for visitors and locals alike. Head up the glass elevator to the rooftop bar to watch the sunset or a CU game with a view. BOULDER DUSHANBE TEAHOUSE Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse has been a staple since its opening in 1987. A gift from sister city Dushanbe in what is now Tajikistan, forty artisans crafted the elaborate teahouse for two years, then shipped it piece by piece in around 200 crates to Boulder to be reassembled. It is an artistic masterpiece, to be sure, but the tea and cocktails are also worth a stop. I love the Mula Mágica, made with hibiscus-infused tequila, white tea, Colorado ginger beer, and lime. THE CORNER BAR The Corner Bar at the Hotel Boulderado has been one of my long-time happy hour favorites. I’ve heard it was a past hang-out for the beat poets who spent time in town (Boulder is home to the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa University, after all), and I’d like to think their creativity is somehow still rubbing off on me here. Located on what I’d consider to be the best people-watching corner in town, head to The Corner Bar for happy hour drinks and truffle fries or some Cab Steak and Fries for dinner with an incredible sunset view.

SLEEP: HOTEL BOULDERADO The first luxury hotel in Boulder, the Hotel Boulderado – a combination of “Boulder” and “Colorado” – opened on New Year’s Day in 1909. Since then, it has been a Boulder landmark, with luxurious Victorian rooms, many original antiques, and an impressive stained glass canopy above the striking lobby. I love feeling like I’ve stepped back into another time, staying at this ideally located hotel, dining at the bar or restaurant, or heading underground to License No. 1 — a speakeasy-style bar that was the first in town to receive a liquor license after prohibition. ST. JULIEN HOTEL AND SPA I have spent many a stay-cation night at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa in downtown Boulder. The luxurious property has stunning mountain views, incredible service, a full-service spa, a delicious restaurant, a pool area, and – my favorite – arguably the best happy hour deal in town. The rooms are luxe and modern, with many offering unparalleled flatiron views. You can often find live music on the patio while you sip a glass of wine and dine on the famous “Jills Tots.”

EXPLORE: PEARL ST. PEDESTRIAN MALL The four-block pedestrian mall in downtown Boulder is without question, the heart of the city. It is always hopping with ample shopping, restaurants, buskers, street art, and festivals. Known as the “Outdoor Apparel Rodeo Drive,” you can find any outdoor gear you can imagine between the tarot readers and magicians dotting the vibrant area. CHAUTAUQUA PARK The only Chautauqua west of the Mississippi continuing operation since the 1920s, this historic district is a must-stop for visitors and locals alike. If you’ve ever seen a photo of Boulder, it was likely taken in front of the imposing Flatirons at Chautauqua. Hike, climb, picnic, enjoy a meal at the Dining Hall, ice cream from the General Store, or a show in the auditorium. There are even short-term rental cabins available here. Stay for sunset if you can.