The Five Cocktails That Everyone Should Be Able To Make At Home

Classic Martini Ingredients: 3 oz. London dry gin

0.5 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon peel

Ice What You’ll Need: Coupe or cocktail glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill the glass, mixing jug, spoon, and jigger in the freezer. 10 minutes is enough. Overnight is ideal. Ice-cold tools make a better martini since you’re going for a drink as cold as you can get.

Add the gin, vermouth, and two handfuls of ice to the mixing jug and then stir until the drink is ice-cold — about 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain the drink into the prechilled glass and then express the oils from the peel over the cocktail. You can trim the peel and then twist it like a pigtail and drop it into the glass or just discard it. Serve.

Bottom Line: This is a perfect cocktail. It’s so clean and crisp. The lemon oils are essential and make it pop in a way that feels professional. Overall, this is very easy to have more than one of them on a lazy afternoon. And look, if you want to add an olive or a pickled onion, or whatever, do it! No one is stopping you and don’t let anyone judge you for enjoying what you like. I like mine clean, simple, and ice cold. I’ve had phases where I’d add gorgonzola-stuffed green olives and anchovies and all that. Find your groove. No matter what, you need that lemon oil over the top to complete the cocktail though. Old Fashioned

Ingredients: 3 oz. bourbon whiskey

3 dashes of Angostura Bitters

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Orange peel

Cherry

Ice

Large ice cube What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill your glass.

Add the simple syrup, bitters, and bourbon to a mixing glass, and then add two large handfuls of ice.

Stir the drink until it’s ice-cold to touch — about 20 seconds.

Strain the drink into the prechilled glass over a large ice cube.

Express the orange oils over the glass and drop in the peel with a dark cocktail cherry. Serve. Bottom Line: This is the perfect classic cocktail that runs deep with bourbon notes — a little dark fruit, wood spice, and vanilla. You can get really chef-y with this — I tend to use raw sugar instead of syrup and create a base from that but that’s getting into the weeds. It’s 100% okay to use simple syrup and really dial in your technique before getting overly persnickety. Once you do start getting fastidious about making old fashioneds at home, you can start playing around with the sugar component to add seasonal vibes. Cinnamon sugar for fall, orange chocolate for the holidays, mint for spring, and so, so much more. The sky really is the limit.

Margarita Ingredients: 1.5 oz. blanco tequila

0.75 oz. triple sec

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

Pinch of kosher salt

Ice

Lime wheel What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Hand juicer Method: Prechill your glass.

Add the lime juice, triple sec, tequila, and salt (seriously just a small pinch) to a cocktail shaker, and then add two handfuls of ice.

Affix the lid and shaker vigorously for about 15 seconds.

Add fresh ice to the rocks glass and strain the margarita into the glass. Attach a lime wheel to the rim and serve.

Bottom Line: I love talking about classic margaritas because it gives me a chance to use one of my favorite bartending memes of all time… Cointreau is a brand of triple sec — it’s just orange liqueur. Lastly, don’t salt your rim. That’s over-salting and will ruin the balance of the cocktail. The drink needs a pinch of salt to add depth. Salting the rim means that you’ll get way too much salt on the first sip and then not enough as you avoid the salted rim the rest of the time. Or do, I’m not your boss. Manhattan

Ingredients: 3 oz. rye whiskey

0.5 oz. sweet vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Orange peel

Cherry

Ice What You’ll Need: Coupe or cocktail glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the rye, sweet vermouth, and bitters in a mixing glass, and then add two handfuls of ice.

Stir the drink until it’s ice-cold — about 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain the cocktail into a prechilled glass, express the orange oils and discard the peel, and then add the cherry and serve. Bottom Line: I’m using a 6:1 ratio for this because the weather is warm right now. That balance gives you a whiskey-forward cocktail that’s very light and almost playful. In the winter, I’ll take that ratio closer to 2 oz. of whiskey and 1 oz. of sweet vermouth to give the drink a darker and sweeter vibe that’s a bit more wintry spice-forward. Play with it to find your favorite ratio.

Negroni Ingredients: 1 oz. dry gin

1 oz. sweet vermouth

1 oz. Campari Italian Bitters

Orange peel

Ice

Large ice cube What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Mixing jar/glass

Cocktail strainer

Jigger

Pairing knife

Barspoon Method: Prechill the rocks glass in the freezer.

Add the gin, vermouth, and Campari to the mixing glass, and then add two handfuls of ice.

Stir until the glass is ice-cold to touch — about 20 to 30 seconds.

Strain the cocktail into the glass and express the orange oils from the peel over the glass. Dop the orange peel in the glass and serve.