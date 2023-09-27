The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience!

As a travel influencer and writer, nearly all my time and income revolves around traveling. And while I always have to add the obligatory, “It’s not always as glamorous as it seems! Yada yada…” disclaimer – it is one helluva way to earn a living.

Most of my travel primarily centers around the United States and outdoor destinations like our incredible National Park System — and I have been lucky enough to travel to all 50 states solo as an adult, nearly every major and mid-sized city, and 59 of the 63 Major National Parks. I’ve driven on all the major highways and probably have a cafe recommendation in any small American town you can throw at me.

That being said, it’s rare that I go on a trip and am truly surprised. Small things, sure, but generally, I have a pretty good idea of what I might find when exploring a new place. So when I traveled to the theme park-heavy Wisconsin Dells recently, to be honest, I thought I knew what to expect. The perennial Midwestern family vacation destination (it is literally the waterpark capital of the world) didn’t quite seem like… my vibe.

Well, plot twist. What I found in the off-season, when most of the over 20 theme parks had closed, was a hidden, adults-only oasis. Here is how you can experience it for yourself this fall:

STAY:

SUNDARA INN & SPA

The highlight of my trip – and maybe my year – was my stay at Sundara Inn & Spa. Tucked away in a pine forest, the adults-only destination spa is one of the first in the Midwest. The 26-room property is luxe and calming, with a full-service luxury spa with a purifying bath ritual, salt treatment room, energy therapies, and traditional body treatments. Sundara includes three pools – one with a swim-up bar – an outdoor hot soak, relaxation and reflection spaces, hammocks, bicycles, a silent room, a meditation room, hiking trails, and a host of daily wellness activities. The public areas are all phone-free (and the entire property is adults-only), making the relaxation… genuinely relaxing.

Many of the rooms and suites – including mine – feature private outdoor hot soaks. I spent excessive time on my sizable private balcony relaxing in the hot soak (with fireplace), enjoying room service, and watching the stars and regular wildlife that passed by. It felt like a true retreat.

EAT & DRINK:

BALANCED ROCK WINERY

There are a surprising number of wineries in the Wisconsin Dells area, one of my favorites being Balanced Rock Winery, outside Devil’s Lake State Park (and its namesake trail) in Baraboo. The winery – with a facility and tasting room overlooking a gorgeous bluff – specializes in wine made from cold, hardy grapes that survive the frigid winters of the Midwest. They offer tastings, glasses, and a surprisingly extensive food menu, including flatbreads and street tacos. I recommend grabbing a flight and sitting by a firepit overlooking the vibrant fall colors.

WOLLERSHEIM WINERY & DISTILLERY

Another winery I was impressed with is Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, about 30 minutes south of Wisconsin Dells. Interestingly, the property originally served as a vineyard in the 1840s when a Hungarian nobleman, later called the “Father of California wine,” Agoston Haraszthy, planted and made wine and brandy there until prohibition.

In 1972, the Wollersheim family purchased what was now being used as a dairy farm to return it to a vineyard. The family winemakers experimented with wines made using cold-hardy grapes and have achieved fantastic success and accolades for their wine in the decades since. The property is divine and feels very far from Wisconsin (and I say that as someone who loves Wisconsin). A National Historic Site, the winery grounds alone are worth the trip.