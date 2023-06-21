Canaveral National Seashore is the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic coast in Florida. Spanning over 24 miles along a barrier island between New Smyrna Beach and Titusville, the National Seashore encompasses diverse ecosystems, including pristine beaches, dunes, salt marshes, lagoons, and maritime forests. There are three major sections of beaches at Canaveral National Seashore – all known for their remote, beautiful landscapes: northern Apollo Beach, middle Klondike Beach, and southern Playalinda Beach. Visitors can enjoy swimming, horseback riding, bird watching, backcountry camping, kayaking, fishing, and even surfing along the unspoiled shore. PERFECT FOR: THE FLORIDA VACATIONERS LOOKING FOR RESPITE. 18 – GULF ISLANDS NATIONAL SEASHORE – FLORIDA AND MISSISSIPPI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulf Islands National Seashore (@gulfislandsnps) The Gulf Islands National Seashore boasts untouched, white sandy beaches that attract visitors from all over the world. Stretching across the coastlines of Florida and Mississippi, the National Seashore is known for crystal-clear emerald coast waters, ideal for swimming, sunbathing, beachcombing, and picnicking. With 160 miles of shoreline on the Northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico, the seashore is surprisingly diverse – as it encompasses barrier islands, marine habitats, historic forts, and maritime habitats. Visitors have many options for visiting the Gulf Islands: jumping on a tour boat for a cruise, camping on the sand, snorkeling and diving, hiking, fishing, biking, or swimming. Opal Beach is a great pick if you don’t know where to start. PERFECT FOR: THE SOUTHERN NATIONAL PARK TRAVELERS. 17 – CAPE COD NATIONAL SEASHORE – MASSACHUSETTS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Cod National Seashore (@capecodnps) Cape Cod National Seashore, located on the eastern coast of Massachusetts, encompasses 40 miles of shoreline along Cape Cod. Known for its unspoiled beaches, the seashore is an idyllic spot for swimming, hiking, over-sand beach driving, paddling, and biking. The seashore boasts six different beaches with lifeguards on duty during summer. There are seasonal beach fees, and many beach campfire permits are issued daily. Coast Guard Beach is a stunner with beautiful views and surf opportunities.

13 – INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK – INDIANA Indiana Dunes is one of the newest parks in the NPS system to garner the designation of “National Park.” On my visit, I was surprised that this landscape was just 35 miles from Chicago — with views of the city skyline from parts of the shore. Admittedly, this park has a bit of a different and less remote feel; it is an amazing option for a quick getaway from the city. The park boasts 15 miles of beaches on the shore of Lake Michigan, ready for you to take a dip or lay in the sun. West Beach is the most popular and also the only beach with lifeguards. Through the summer months, there is a small extra fee for the summer amenities ($6 per car or $3 with your America the Beautiful pass). PERFECT FOR: THE GREAT LAKES LOVERS. 12 – GOLDEN GATE RECREATION AREA — CALIFORNIA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Gate National Rec. Area (@goldengatenps) Golden Gate Recreation Area is extremely diverse — to put it mildly. With 19 different ecosystems and 2,000 different plant and animal species in the park, it is a gem close to San Francisco with recreation options of all kinds. If you haven’t visited before — although chances are you have as it’s consistently one of the top visits NPS sites — you may be surprised that Golden Gate Recreation Area includes gorgeous beaches. Muir Beach is a favorite of mine to sit back and watch the sunset. Head to Baker Beach for an incredible Golden Gate Bridge View. PERFECT FOR: THE CITY TRAVELERS.

11 – OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — WASHINGTON There is nothing quite like watching the sunset from a beach in Olympic National Park. While the vibe is decidedly less sun and sand, the moody and ruggedness is a great respite from the summer heat and crowds elsewhere. Olympic, a peninsula home to 73 miles of undisturbed coastal wilderness, is a playground for visitors who hike, tide pool, beach comb, and watch those amazing sunsets. There are rocky and wild beaches and access points all along the coast of Olympic, but I am partial to Rialto and Second Beach. PERFECT FOR: THE MOODY WEATHER FANS. 10 – ASSATEAGUE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE — MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA Assateague Island is another National Seashore I fell in love with on my first visit. Like Cape Lookout, it is famously home to wild horses, sandy beaches, and ample exploration opportunities. A 37-mile-long barrier island is a great place to camp, fish, crab, bike, or swim. Located between Virginia and Maryland, it is the perfect spot to get away from the hustle and watch the waves any time of year. PERFECT FOR: THE EQUINE LOVERS AMONG US.

9 – POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE — CALIFORNIA Just 38 miles outside of San Francisco is Point Reyes National Seashore. Popular for beaches, as well as hiking and wildlife spotting, Point Reyes has it all. Walk down the famous cypress tree tunnel before visiting one of the 12 beaches in Point Reyes. With 80 miles of shoreline in the park, there is a beach for everyone. I always stop by Drake’s Beach for a dip and North Beach on a quick visit to the sand – the water here and many other areas on Point Reyes are generally unsafe to swim in. PERFECT FOR: THE SAN FRANCISCAN ON A SUMMER FRIDAY. 8 – CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE — NORTH CAROLINA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our State Magazine (@ourstatemag) If you’ve spent time in the Outer Banks area of North Carolina, then the ranking of Cape Hatteras National Seashore in the top ten will be no surprise. The wide sandy beaches and warm Atlantic water are what summer vacation dreams are made of. Spend time on the beach swimming, surfing, or relaxing before camping near the ocean, watching for wildlife, or taking your vehicle off-road onto the sand in designated areas. PERFECT FOR: THE OBX FANATIC.

7 – ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — MAINE While Acadia National Park is well-known for its rugged and rocky coastline, you might be surprised that it is also home to a gorgeous sandy beach. Sand Beach is a perennial favorite with locals and visitors alike – as sand beaches are few and far between on the Maine coastline. Located within the main park boundaries, Sand Beach is located at the beginning of Acadia’s Park Road. Enjoy the views before heading on a scenic drive, hiking, or over to Jordan Pond House for popovers and prosecco. PERFECT FOR: THE EAST COAST LONG WEEKENDER. 6 – REDWOOD NATIONAL PARK — CALIFORNIA You may be surprised that there’s more to Redwood National Park than just the towering trees it’s legendary for. My favorite place to visit while in the park is the beach! I love relaxing on Gold Bluffs Beach, a gray-sand beach and campground near the otherworldly Fern Canyon. You can also spend time exploring Enderts Beach, which is accessible from a rugged ½ mile trail. Enderts isn’t great for swimming but is a popular spot for tide-pooling and taking in the scenery. PERFECT FOR: THE BUCKET-LIST TRAVELER.

5 – NATIONAL PARK OF AMERICAN SAMOA — AMERICAN SAMOA View this post on Instagram A post shared by NP of American Samoa (@np_american_samoa) As the least visited National Park of 2022, you might imagine the National Park of American Samoa has truly unspoiled beaches. It’s hard to describe the beauty of this island in the South Pacific and the glistening white sand and blue waters that greet you at every turn. While there aren’t many public access points to beaches on the main island of Tutuila (as the American Samoan people own the land) — there are some spots if you’re industrious. As the park is distributed through three islands, Ofu Lagoon on Ofu Island is the best place to beach. Outside of beaches, the park is also a great place to snorkel, learn about Samoan culture, and hike through the rainforest. PERFECT FOR: THE INTREPID TRAVELER. 4 – CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE — NORTH CAROLINA The National Park system is more than just the 63 parks designated “National Parks.” There are over 400 NPS-managed sites, including historical sites, preserves, and National seashores. I’ve visited many National Seashores over the years, and one always sticks out in my mind — Cape Lookout. A three-mile ferry ride from Beaufort or Harkers Island, North Carolina, transports you to underdeveloped, almost secret-feeling beaches. Camp, fish, hike, rent cabins, or climb the lighthouse. If you visit Shackleford Banks, the southernmost barrier island, you might encounter some of the 100 wild horses that inhabit the island. Or simply enjoy a day relaxing on the glistening sand. PERFECT FOR: THE REMOTE-LOCATION LOVER.

3 – CUMBERLAND ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE — GEORGIA After visiting 59 of 63 major National Parks and countless other NPS sites, one of my favorites continues to be Cumberland Island National Seashore, A barrier island off the coast of southern Georgia, full of history, wildlife, and beauty. I felt like stepping into another world while walking on the undeveloped beaches and learning about the island’s rich history on my first visit. Known for wild horses and loggerhead turtles, visitors access Cumberland Island via a 45-minute ferry from the visitors center in St. Mary’s, Georgia. And then immediately wonder why it took them so long to explore this incredible island. PERFECT FOR: THE HISTORY BUFF. 2 – DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK — FLORIDA Dry Tortugas National Park is a series of islands 70 miles west of Key West, so there are, of course, ample beaches. I spent a day snorkeling at the swim beach outside the historic Fort Jefferson and lounging on the pristine sands. The beach feels otherworldly, and you are much further outside the continental United States than you are. It is truly a bucket list-worthy trip. Dry Tortugas can only be accessed by boat or seaplane — making your trip even more interesting — and leaving the beach less crowded with a private island vibe. PERFECT FOR: THE SNORKEL-OBSESSED TRAVELER.