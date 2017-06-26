The Best Beer In Every State

Last week was a beer marathon. A beer-a-thon, if you will. Collecting the best beers from each state teaches you a lot about beer, craft, and taste in general. First, there are a ton of Russian and American Imperial stouts out there that people looooooove. On most lists, those are usually followed by Double IPAs and little else. To be fair, those styles can be delicious.
But you have to ask yourself if that’s what people are really drinking when they head down to the local microbrewery — much less their grocery store. The answer is…kinda. Just because a beer is rated well, doesn’t mean it’s beloved. When I dove a little further into the breweries who were making those world-class beers, I found hidden gems waiting to shine, hoping that their styles will become en vogue again.
Beer tasting, I realized, should always include a sense of discovery.
There was also a clear beer style that’s just on the horizon. Beneath the surface of all those bitter beers with 100 point ratings was the new kid in town. Sour beers are now being brewed all over the country. And while the bitter IPAs still dominate, they’re slowing being usurped by the sours.
There’s a reason for this shift: hopping can make a great IPA but it’s also often used to hide the lack of craftsmanship on behalf of the brewer. Sour beers are a whole different beast, requiring secondary fermentations with proprietary yeast strains, aging, blending, bottle conditioning, and even more aging. You can’t just double hop it and hope to hide your shortcomings. As more and more beer lovers take these sort of peeks behind the brewer’s curtain, the more American Wild Ales, Berliner Weisses, Lambics, and Saisons are popping up around the country.
What’s great about lists like these is that next year — hell, six months from now — we could make a whole new list as beer culture grows, brewers bring back styles or master new ones, and a whole new batch of beers are birthed. Every time we pop that top, a living fluid mixes with the atmosphere and then enters our senses. All those grains, flowers, yeasts, and water come together in an emulsion that can play a thousand variations on a single theme.
It gets us drunk. It makes us happy. And it tastes so damn good when it’s done right.
I still take issue with Jai Alai as the best Florida beer. It’s not even the best Florida IPA.
What’s your fav??? Always love recommendations!
For IPA’s, Sunshine City from Green Bench, Sharrow from Cycle Brewing, and Motorworks IPA are top notch. Infinite Ale Works has West Floridian Belgian Quad that is fantastic.
Maybe it’s because I live in Florida, but Cigar City has lost a lot of their luster. They seem too eager to rest on the laurels of Jai Alai, Florida Cracker, and Marshal Zhukov and don’t seem interested in trying anything new.
The search for something new is what will drive the industry going forward.
Looking forward to checking all of these out! Thanks!
@Upther – I love Jai Alai so will definitely look for the others you mentioned. I just had Cigar City’s Guayabera Pale which is a fruity, mega Citra hop pale ale and thought it was a great lighter summer beer for when the strong IPA hits a little too hard.
@El Chopo de Snaka If you’re in Florida, all of those should be readily available in ABC’s and other places that sell good beer. If you’re on the east coast of FL you should be able to find stuff on tap from Sailfish, Pareidolia, Intracoastal, and Bugnutty that all make fantastic stuff but are too small to have statewide distribution.
I quite enjoy beer so I quite enjoyed the articles and arguments. It gave me a lot to look forward to on some of my summer trips and summer trips to the liquor stores.
I hope you find some great beer out there. Don’t forget to tell us what you find!
Hell of a job! No one could have done better.
Thanks!
Also wanted to say nice run-down on the state of beer (states?). I would make the observation that the idea of bitter IPA is definitely old school. The better IPA beers out there are heavily defined by the choice of hops and how those hops are used (dry vs wet, etc). Getting a good juicy, hazy IPA with stone fruit notes or citrus notes out of the hops is easier said than done. Although completely agree about hopping to mask overall mediocrity in many IPAs.
And love that gose, saison, kettle sours, etc are more widely available.
I dig it.
I had a Canadian/German collab Pale Ale last night that used Canadian hops, malt grains, and yeasts but brewed in Berlin (I know, Steve). It was that perfect balance of slight pine first and tropical fruits (passion, mango, and grapefruit) then a nice malt on the finish. Pale Ales (IPA or otherwise) can be awesome. It’s called Confederation from Motel Beer if it’s ever there’s a chance of getting it over that way btw.