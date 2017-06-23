Our Picks For The Single Best Beer In Every Western State

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”
Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.
We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Western Region. Cheers!
ALASKA — A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL
Alaska is a massive state that needs a massive beer repping it so we’re going with a great barleywine.
Anchorage Brewing Company’s A Deal With The Devil clocks in at a hefty 17.3 percent ABV. This sipping beer is a malty, caramel delight that’s aged for eleven months in a Cognac barrels. That aging adds an oaky and vine fruit dimension to an unarguably powerful beer.
Going to respectfully disagree with the CA choice but also understanding that it’s one of the more competitive states for beer. So many top notch offerings to choose from.
HOLY MOUNTAIN YES. I’ve been preaching that to my beer friends since they opened. Finally Seattle is upping their game after being very conservative for many years (Fremont brewing being an exception). Also their artwork and naming is by far the best. No wacky puns, no barrels and bimbos.
Also no Nevada?
I felt like Cali needed to be a populist beer since there’s like 40 million people there.
Thanks for the love for my home state!
And Nevada was in SW…
@Torgo – what would be your choice for CA?
@MacGuffin It’s a really tough question to answer given the sheer number of breweries in the state. The top ones tend to have styles that they focus on without attempting to make “one of everything”.
That out of the way I’m a big fan of Modern Times in San Diego with their juicy IPA’s, coffee stouts (to the point where they roast and sell their own coffee beans) and fruit gose variations.
Fieldwork and Russian River are close contenders. But right now I’d put Modern Times on top for quality and innovation.
You nailed Oregon (no easy feat, I think Oregon would have been one of the hardest). I agree for Washington, too, was lucky enough to try some of Holy Mountain’s stuff recently and was seriously impressed. I’m not sure if the Zonker beer from Wyo was named after the fly fishing pattern (given it’s from Jackson near the Snake River I’m pretty sure it’s at least partially named after the fly), but I’d be down to try it that beer.