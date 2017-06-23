Our Picks For The Single Best Beer In Every Western State

#50 Best Quest #Summer 2017 #Gateway Drinks #Drinks #Beer #Travel
06.23.17 1 year ago 5 Comments

Uproxx/Shutterstock

What’s the single best beer brewed in your state? You just get one pick. No ties, no second place, no “also ran.”

Tough, right? Sure to cause a flame war in the comments? Well let’s get ready to throw down, because this week we’re going through every region of the country and picking the very best beer in each state. These are the beers worth traveling for, the beers that demand your love, the very cream of the crop.

We looked for the tastiest, the hoppiest, the maltiest — the single most iconic brew in each of the 50 states. These are the best beers from the Western Region. Cheers!

ALASKA — A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL

View this post on Instagram

Anchorage Brewing A Deal with the Devil – batch 1

A post shared by Colin F. (@cfrances33) on

Alaska is a massive state that needs a massive beer repping it so we’re going with a great barleywine.

Anchorage Brewing Company’s A Deal With The Devil clocks in at a hefty 17.3 percent ABV. This sipping beer is a malty, caramel delight that’s aged for eleven months in a Cognac barrels. That aging adds an oaky and vine fruit dimension to an unarguably powerful beer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Best Quest#Summer 2017#Gateway Drinks#Drinks#Beer#Travel
TAGS50 Best QuestBEERBest Beers In Americacraft beerDRINKSGateway drinkssummer 2017TRAVEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 week ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP