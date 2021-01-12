Firestone Walker Pivo Pils (Pilsner) ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack The Beer: The pilsner is the most popular beer style for a reason. It’s crisp, refreshing, and easy to drink. Firestone Walker brings a contemporary taste to the famous style by dry-hopping Saphir hops to go along with Spalter Select and Tradition hops. Tasting Notes: This beer is exactly what you hope for when you crack open an American pilsner. It’s light, thirst-quenching, and filled with piney, floral, citrus hop flavors. Bottom Line: This is a great summer beer. It’s the perfect beer to drink after mowing the lawn. But if you get overheated (too much sauna time?), you’ll find that it’s just as refreshing in the middle of January as July. Sierra Nevada (Pale Ale) ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $17.99 for a 12-pack The Beer: If you ask any brewer or bartender what they’re favorite pale ale is, there’s a good chance you’ll hear the words “Sierra Nevada.” This beloved pale ale offers a widely-beloved balance of hops and malts. Tasting Notes: Before your first sip, your nose is filled with the aromas of a pine forest. The first sip is filled with more fresh pine, juicy citrus, and sweet malts. Bottom Line: This refreshing, complex beer is the perfect gateway into the world of IPAs. While technically a pale ale, it’s as close to an IPA as a pale ale can get.

Allagash White (Wheat Beer) ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $12.99 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: There are many American craft wheat beers on the market, but few (if any) are more well rounded than Allagash White. This hazy, unfiltered Belgian-style wheat ale is made with Coriander and Curaçao orange peels. Tasting Notes: This rich, yeasty, refreshing beer is a perfect combination of citrus and spice. Fresh orange, spicy coriander, and pleasing yeast make this a truly unforgettable brew. Bottom Line: There’s no better example of the American interpretation of the Belgium-style wheat ale than Allagash White. Seriously, try to find one and savor it. Ballast Point Sculpin (West Coast IPA) ABV: 7% Average Price: $14.99 for a six-pack The Beer: Named for the stinging Sculpin fish, this high ABV, tangy, hoppy beer is one of the highest-rated IPAs in history. It’s won numerous awards over the years and remains one of the best West Coast IPAs, even after all the hype and praise. Tasting Notes: Like all West Coast IPAs, Sculpin has a pleasantly bitter backbone. But before you get there, your palate is met with orange, lime, and grapefruit flavors, along with resinous, piney hops. Bottom Line: This well-rounded IPA is fruity, fresh, and filled with citrus, floral, and dank hop flavors. It’s the kind of beer you’ll purchase again and again.

Two Roads Two Juicy (New England-Style IPA) ABV: 8.2% Average Price: $15.99 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans The Beer: In the past few years, no beer style has taken the world by storm quite like the New England-style IPA. One of the best examples of this hazy, juicy style is Two Roads Two Juicy. This 8.2% ABV unfiltered, cloudy brew is filled with Hallertauer Blanc, Citra & Mandarina Bavaria hops. Tasting Notes: Right away, your palate is met with something juicier, hazier than even expected. It’s filled with tropical fruit flavors like guava and mango and citrus flavors like tangerine, orange, and grapefruit. Bottom Line: If you don’t like New England-style IPAS, you just might want to avoid this one. It’s not for everyone. But if you’re a fan of the juice-forward style, this beer will tick every box. Tröegs Hopback (Amber Ale) ABV: 6% Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack The Beer: Amber ales are like the middle of the beer spectrum. They’re not light, but also not quite dark. Hopback with its whole-flower hops, Crystal, Munich, and Pilsner malts is a perfect bridge between light and dark brews. Tasting Notes: A beer this complex comes with a flavor profile equally as diverse. First, your palate will be treated to hints of tangerine and grapefruit followed by rich caramel and sweet brown sugar notes. Bottom Line: If you’re looking to ease your way into dark beer, you can’t do much better than Hopback amber ale. It has everything a beer fan enjoys.

Shiner Bock (Bock) ABV: 4.4% Average Price: $16.99 for a 12-pack The Beer: Shiner is one of the most beloved bock beers of all time. This classic Texas beer has been brewed with roasted barley and specialty hops from Germany since 1973. Tasting Notes: This dark lager is smooth, refreshing, and loaded with subtle piney hops along with rich, sweet, roasted barley malts. It’s light enough for lager fans and dark enough for stout fans. Bottom Line: While Bock beer is commonly released in the spring, Shiner makes theirs available all year long. That’s definitely a good thing. Cigar City Maduro (Brown Ale) ABV: 5.5% Average Price: $10.49 for a six-pack The Beer: Cigar City might be most known for its Jai Alai IPA, but its brown ale shouldn’t be missed. It’s an English-style brown ale filled with flaked oats and other sweet, rich ingredients. Tasting Notes: This well-balanced brown ale is smooth, velvety, and filled with hints of sweet caramel, toasted malts, and rich chocolate. Bottom Line: Cigar City says this beer is best paired with a fine cigar. But you can pair this silky beer with a night of binge-watching Netflix just as easily.