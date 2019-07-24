We Asked Brewers To Share Their Favorite Pale Ales For Summer Drinking

Getty Image

The pale ale has everything you want in a summer beer. It’s highly crushable, light, subtly hoppy, and very refreshing on a sun-drenched, sweaty day. Honestly, there might not be a better beer for summer drinking (though, my god, is that ever debatable). IPAs are often too bitter to drink all day, wheat beers can be a little bold at times, and lagers sometimes come off a little basic.

In the US, the most popular variety of Pale Ale is, you guessed it, the American pale ale. This version of the style was first introduced in the ‘80s, when Sierra Nevada released its pale ale. Since then, craft breweries all over the country have brewed their own offerings. Since craft brewers clearly know quite a bit about pale ales, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their go-to bottles and cans for summer drinking.

Fiction Madame Psychosis

Brad Manske, beverage director for VH Beer

Madame Psychosis from Fiction Beer Company is a New England style Hazy Pale Ale. It pours a hazy gold with flavors of papaya, mango, pineapple, and orange. Perfect after a long, hot day.