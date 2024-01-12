Can’t-Miss Massachusetts Breweries To Visit This Winter

If you’re a beer fan, you’re well aware of the states seemingly saturated with award-winning breweries. We’re talking about places like Maine, Oregon, California, Vermont, and Colorado. And while all of those states are loaded with outstanding breweries cranking out massively-hopped IPAs, crisp lagers, and bold, rich barrel-aged stouts (among other beer styles), today we turn our attention to a state with around 200 breweries (and growing!).
We’re talking about Massachusetts.
While the state is well-known for big names like Samuel Adams, Harpoon, and Jack’s Abby, countless breweries are waiting to be discovered this winter all over the Bay State from Pittsfield to Provincetown. Sure, you might need to check the weather to make sure a nor’easter isn’t going to pummel the state with snow before planning a trip but winter is a great time to travel around Massachusetts and partake in its many award-winning breweries.
Need a little help figuring out where to drink in Mass? We did the world for you. Keep scrolling to see eight of our favorite, can’t-miss breweries.
Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen – North Reading
Founded by brothers Mike and Steve Gabardi, Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen in North Reading, Massachusetts began when the duo traveled to beer destinations like Vermont and California to sample iconic brews. Instead of waiting in line for can releases, they decided to just brew their beer. The Duo became a trio when they added future brewmaster Kevin McComiskey into the mix.
The brewery opened in 2019 with a pair of IPAs and a pale ale. Now, not only do they brew myriad memorable beers, but they have a lounge bar, taproom, full-service restaurant, and even a beer garden (for the warmer months).
What to drink:
While they make a lot more than three beers now, you’d better try one of Hopothecary’s original beers when you visit. We suggest Elixir, an imperial New England-style IPA brewed with CTZ, Eureka, and Citra hops.
Trillium Brewing Company – Canton
While there are countless award-winning, noteworthy breweries in Massachusetts, there are a few that stand above the crowd. One of those is Boston’s Trillium Brewing Company. The brewery operates six different facilities in the state as well as nearby Connecticut. We suggest visiting the Canton location because that’s where the production brewery restaurant, and taproom are located (there’s also a pilot brewery and restaurant in Boston if you’re in the city).
A menu of salads, chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, and even wood-fired pizza can be easily paired with a variety of beers on tap.
What to drink:
If you’re visiting this winter, it’s a good idea to get a flight to try as many of these outstanding brews as possible. But, since it will likely be frigid outside, warm up with a Night and Day imperial coffee stout. This 11.5% ABV banger is filled with chocolate, espresso, and roasted barley flavor.
Fort Hill Brewery – Easthampton
Since 2014, the brewers at Fort Hill have strived to craft lagers and IPAs while paying tribute to their European ancestors by using traditional German brewing techniques. By the German Beer Purity Law, they specifically chose Easthampton as the site of the brewery because of the high quality of the water. Visit the on-site taproom and enjoy a pint of one of the rotating beers. They have around twenty taps. While they don’t serve food, you can order in, bring your own, or there is usually a food truck or two on-site.
What to drink:
We believe that there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy a wheat beer. That’s why, if we visit Fort Hill, we’d drink their Vice Bier. It’s a sessionable, 4.7% ABV hefeweizen made with a grain bill of 50% wheat malt and 50% malted barley. This gives it a ton of old-world banana, clove, and yeasty flavors.
Vanished Valley Brewing – Ludlow
Named for the creation of the Quabbin Reservoir and the four towns that were disincorporated to create it, Vanished Valley Brewing is a small-batch brewery formed to brew craft of the highest quality in Western Massachusetts. It opened in 2016 and is still going strong so it appears the plan worked. There’s a full-service restaurant serving up ribs, pulled pork, and other barbecue favorites as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pizza. There are eighteen beers on tap so there’s something for every palate.
What to drink:
While there are various styles on tap, including sour ales, pilsners, and even Saisons, we suggest trying its Watershed IPA. This 6.7% ABV IPA is dry-hopped to perfection and is loaded with tropical fruit, grapefruit, and tangerine flavors.
Vitamin Sea Brewing – Weymouth
We aren’t sure what exactly a Vitamin Sea is. We imagine currents carrying various nutritional supplements as they smash against rocky shores. It’s probably just a humorous play on words. Regardless, Vitamin Sea Brewing is a notable, popular brewery in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Its taproom is dog and kid-friendly and has a tap rotation of twelve outstanding beers. While Vitamin Sea doesn’t serve food, they do have a rotation of food trucks so you’re sure to find something tasty to eat with your sudsy brews.
What to drink:
Secret Vacation is not only a great name for a beer, but this 6% ABV New England-style IPA is juicy, hazy, and loaded with tropical fruit and citrus flavors thanks to the liberal use of Citra and Michigan Copper hops.
Night Shift Brewing – Everett
Like many breweries, Night Shift began when a few friends started homebrewing in Somerville, Massachusetts in 2007. They called themselves the “night shift” because of the long hours they spent crafting unique and different beers than those they saw at stores. Flash forward to 2012 and the brewery was officially born. In the years since, the brewery has received countless acclaim. It’s also another popular brewery that has myriad locations.
If you’re only going to visit one, make the Everett location with its taproom featuring wine, cocktails, and thirty different beers on tap.
What to drink:
There are a lot of beers to choose from at the Everett location, but we think that since you’re in New England, you should try the brewery’s flagship NE IPA called Whirlpool. It’s hazy, tremendously juicy, and filled with peach, tangerine, and mango flavors at a crushable 4.5% ABV.
Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing – Framingham
Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing was opened in 2016 and co-founded by Matthew Steinberg, a brewmaster who has worked in the industry for decades at places like Harpoon, Offshore Brewing, and High Horse Brewing. Its Framingham taproom is the place to go for tasty pints and cans to go. The brewery has fourteen beers on tap as well as a few “Brewer’s Special Offerings” which are taproom-exclusive beers.
What to drink:
While a visit to Exhibit ‘A’ means you have to try The Cats Meow, a juicy, hazy New England-style IPA. We think the real can’t-miss beer is Goody Two Shoes. This year-round German-style Kolsch is crisp, refreshing, and filled with lemon, honey, and cracker malt flavors.
Tree House Brewing – Charlton
When it comes to Massachusetts breweries, there are none more famous than Tree House Brewing. Brewers of some of the highest-rated beers in the world (including Julius and its many offshoots), Tree House has various locations, but Charlton is its heart. This sprawling campus is home to a brewery and two tap rooms serving up the largest selection of Tree House beers than any of the other locations.
What to drink:
While we believe you should sample as many beers as you can (and take some home to enjoy later), no trip to Tree House is complete without a pint (or two) of its flagship New England-style IPA Julius. This iconic brew is hazy, sublimely juicy, and filled with peach, passionfruit, and ripe mango flavors.