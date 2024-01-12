Can’t-Miss Massachusetts Breweries To Visit This Winter

Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen – North Reading Founded by brothers Mike and Steve Gabardi, Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen in North Reading, Massachusetts began when the duo traveled to beer destinations like Vermont and California to sample iconic brews. Instead of waiting in line for can releases, they decided to just brew their beer. The Duo became a trio when they added future brewmaster Kevin McComiskey into the mix. The brewery opened in 2019 with a pair of IPAs and a pale ale. Now, not only do they brew myriad memorable beers, but they have a lounge bar, taproom, full-service restaurant, and even a beer garden (for the warmer months). What to drink: While they make a lot more than three beers now, you’d better try one of Hopothecary’s original beers when you visit. We suggest Elixir, an imperial New England-style IPA brewed with CTZ, Eureka, and Citra hops. Trillium Brewing Company – Canton While there are countless award-winning, noteworthy breweries in Massachusetts, there are a few that stand above the crowd. One of those is Boston’s Trillium Brewing Company. The brewery operates six different facilities in the state as well as nearby Connecticut. We suggest visiting the Canton location because that’s where the production brewery restaurant, and taproom are located (there’s also a pilot brewery and restaurant in Boston if you’re in the city).

A menu of salads, chicken wings, burgers, sandwiches, and even wood-fired pizza can be easily paired with a variety of beers on tap. What to drink: If you’re visiting this winter, it’s a good idea to get a flight to try as many of these outstanding brews as possible. But, since it will likely be frigid outside, warm up with a Night and Day imperial coffee stout. This 11.5% ABV banger is filled with chocolate, espresso, and roasted barley flavor. Fort Hill Brewery – Easthampton Since 2014, the brewers at Fort Hill have strived to craft lagers and IPAs while paying tribute to their European ancestors by using traditional German brewing techniques. By the German Beer Purity Law, they specifically chose Easthampton as the site of the brewery because of the high quality of the water. Visit the on-site taproom and enjoy a pint of one of the rotating beers. They have around twenty taps. While they don’t serve food, you can order in, bring your own, or there is usually a food truck or two on-site. What to drink: We believe that there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy a wheat beer. That’s why, if we visit Fort Hill, we’d drink their Vice Bier. It’s a sessionable, 4.7% ABV hefeweizen made with a grain bill of 50% wheat malt and 50% malted barley. This gives it a ton of old-world banana, clove, and yeasty flavors. Vanished Valley Brewing – Ludlow Named for the creation of the Quabbin Reservoir and the four towns that were disincorporated to create it, Vanished Valley Brewing is a small-batch brewery formed to brew craft of the highest quality in Western Massachusetts. It opened in 2016 and is still going strong so it appears the plan worked. There’s a full-service restaurant serving up ribs, pulled pork, and other barbecue favorites as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and pizza. There are eighteen beers on tap so there’s something for every palate. What to drink: While there are various styles on tap, including sour ales, pilsners, and even Saisons, we suggest trying its Watershed IPA. This 6.7% ABV IPA is dry-hopped to perfection and is loaded with tropical fruit, grapefruit, and tangerine flavors. Vitamin Sea Brewing – Weymouth We aren’t sure what exactly a Vitamin Sea is. We imagine currents carrying various nutritional supplements as they smash against rocky shores. It’s probably just a humorous play on words. Regardless, Vitamin Sea Brewing is a notable, popular brewery in Weymouth, Massachusetts. Its taproom is dog and kid-friendly and has a tap rotation of twelve outstanding beers. While Vitamin Sea doesn’t serve food, they do have a rotation of food trucks so you’re sure to find something tasty to eat with your sudsy brews. What to drink: Secret Vacation is not only a great name for a beer, but this 6% ABV New England-style IPA is juicy, hazy, and loaded with tropical fruit and citrus flavors thanks to the liberal use of Citra and Michigan Copper hops. Night Shift Brewing – Everett Like many breweries, Night Shift began when a few friends started homebrewing in Somerville, Massachusetts in 2007. They called themselves the “night shift” because of the long hours they spent crafting unique and different beers than those they saw at stores. Flash forward to 2012 and the brewery was officially born. In the years since, the brewery has received countless acclaim. It’s also another popular brewery that has myriad locations.