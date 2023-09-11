The Best Oktoberfest Beers On The Market, According To Craft Beer Pros

We know fall is around the corner when Oktoberfest beers start landing on shelves. When you see the term printed on a beer bottle or can in the US, it’s usually referring to Märzens or Märzen-style lagers and pegged to Germany’s famed Oktoberfest celebrations, which start this week in Munich. This style is often coppery in color and features a nice mix of caramel malts, floral hops, and a dry, crisp finish. A savvy beer lover will also notice “festbiers” on shelves. These golden-hued German lagers are malty, refreshing, and have a nice dry, gently spicy finish of floral, Noble hops. Both are perfect for this summer-fall transition. To find the best Oktoberfest brews for 2023, we went to the source. We asked a few well-known craft beer experts and brewers to tell us about their picks for the one Oktoberfest beer they look forward to each year. Keep scrolling to see them all. Rothaus Eis Zapfle Suzanne Schalow, CEO of Craft Beer Cellar in Belmont, Massachusetts ABV: 5.7% Average Price: $17 for a six-pack The Beer: I’m a festbier lover, as the lighter of the Oktoberfest styles is simply more appealing. And since Rothaus is the producer of the most impressive pilsner in all of the world, it makes sense that their Eis Zapfle is just as glorious. Clearly labeled a marzen on the package, that is simply not true, as it’s a light golden yellow color with brilliant, sparkling clarity with a playful, bone white head. Tasting Notes: This beer is extremely drinkable with inviting notes of soft biscuits, bread dough, and a touch of herbal hops. The alcohol is slightly elevated from a typical Helles, the bitterness is only enough to keep the beer from expressing sweetness, especially in the finish. You’ll want to do yourself a favor and find this beer.

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest Nico Freccia, co-founder at COO at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco ABV: 6% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack The Beer: Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest Festbier. Recently, Sierra Nevada has been pairing with a classic German Brewery each year to bring us a new Oktoberfest collaboration. Unlike a lot of the American Oktoberfest beers which tend to be overly sweet, the Sierra Nevada collaborations are very true to the German originals. Tasting Notes: It’s known for its nice malt sweetness but has a nutty backbone and a very fresh, crisp finish. It reminds me of Oktoberfest in Munich. von Trapp Oktoberfest Brian Wendt, brewer at Lawson’s Finest Liquids in Waitsfield, Vermont ABV: 5.6% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: von Trapp Brewing’s Oktoberfest. This annual fall favorite comes from the Vermont-based brewery founded by members of the actual von Trapp family, the inspiration for ‘The Sound of Music’. Tasting Notes: It has nice bread, caramel, and toffee flavors with a smooth body. All in all, it’s a classic fall beer.

Spaten Oktoberfest Jared Williamson, lead brewer at Schlafly Brewing in St. Louis ABV: 6% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Spaten Oktoberfest is widely considered the OG and readily available in the States. It’s one of the five breweries that are included in the actual Oktoberfest in Munich. Tasting Notes: It has those toasty and biscuity malt notes you want coupled with a nice citrus undertone from the hops, it is exactly what you want from the style. Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia ABV: 5.8% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack The Beer: In Germany, Oktoberfestbier can be produced by five brewers. And I like to drink classic. While other classic brewers have dumbed down their products producing ‘modern golden Festbier,’ the Oktoberfest Märzen beer brewed by Hacker-Pschorr Bräu GmbH in Munich, Bavaria has continued to produce theirs in the more traditional amber Oktoberfest Marzen style. Tasting Notes: It’s just a wonderful beer to drink. Malty with a toasty biscuit-y quality that’s never cloying or overly sweet joined by a kiss of noble German hops.

Gordon Biersch Marzen Bryan Donaldson, brewing innovation manager at Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, California ABV: 5.7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: Not a style I typically seek out, I do have a soft spot for Gordon Biersch Marzen. I went to college and came of age in the South Bay Area, so Gordon Biersch was readily available everywhere. Tasting Notes: It was one of my first forays into craft beer and I will never forget that slightly amber, slightly malty, slightly hoppy beer. Aecht Schlenkerla Marzen Fal Allen, brew master at Anderson Valley Brewing Co. in Boonville, California ABV: 5.4% Average Price: $6 for a 500ml bottle The Beer: My favorite Marzen comes from the legendary Aecht Schlenkerla brewery in Bamberg Germany. It is not a beer for everyone’s taste buds, but for those who get this beer – it is an experience that will forever change their drinking universe. There is not another ‘Oktoberfest’ beer like this one out there. Brewed with beech wood smoked malt it is reputed to be the original Rauchbier (smoked beer). Tasting Notes: It has a dark amber color and has the flavor of rich dark bread and roasting meat over a summer campfire. The bottom fermented yeast leaves only a slight impression which allows the clean sharp bitterness to back up the rich smoky flavor and aroma. One’s first sip may overpower them, but the second sip invites yet another and by the bottom of the first half liter you will be excited for the next one, because you know it is going to taste even better than your first glass.

Ayinger Fest-Marzen Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak and Yeti Restaurant and Brewpub in Arvada, Colorado ABV: 5.8% Average Price: $4 for a 16.9-ounce bottle The Beer: I often prefer pale festbier to marzen, but I do enjoy both. That said, Ayinger’s Marzen is something special. Tasting Notes: The nose smells like a wonderful mash kettle and just invites you into the malty goodness flavor of that beer. It separates itself from the other solid imported Marzen. New Glarus Staghorn Garth Beyer, certified Cicerone and owner of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin ABV: 5.7% Average Price: $9 for a six-pack The Beer: I’m showing my Wisconsin-pride with this pick. While I enjoy trying a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers each year, my fridge almost always has a six-pack of New Glarus’s Staghorn. Tasting Notes: It’s clean and crisp with a smooth amber, sweet biscuit flavor. The finishing flavor is all-spice, but it’s so obviously clean that you’re tasting pure hop and malt notes rather than adjuncts. These taste traditional. And I’ll tell you, the six-pack doesn’t last long.