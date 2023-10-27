Ever since Goose Island first launched its iconic Bourbon County Stout back in 1992, after a chance encounter with Jim Beam’s master distiller Booker Noe, the beer world has never been the same. In the decades since, barrel-aged beers (stout in particular) have become a fixture in the fall (and winter) beer landscape. What’s not to love about these deep, flavorful gems when the autumnal chill hits the air?

It’s as cozy as a warm blanket. One made of malts, hops, and ex-whiskey barrels. (Okay, this metaphor maybe doesn’t track but you get the idea.)

While bourbon seems to be the barrel of choice when it comes to barrel-aging beer, it’s not the only cask brewers are using. You’ll also find brewers maturing their beers in barrels that formerly held rum, rye whiskey, port wine, and even cognac. And while stout is the main beer most brewers barrel age, it’s not the only one either — you’ll also find golden ales, Baltic porters, and even barleywines aged in a variety of barrels.

To find these warming, fall-centric beers, we turned to the professionals for help. We asked a few of our favorite brewers and craft beer experts to tell us the best lesser-known barrel-aged beers to drink this fall. Keep scrolling to see all of their underrated picks.

Stoup Sticks & Stones

Andrew Hueston, USBG bartender at El Vez in Philadelphia

ABV: 9.9%

Average Price: $17 for a 22-ounce bottle

The Beer:

Stoup Brewing, Sticks & Stone Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout. It’s hard to find but worth the journey or shipping (or Venmo your buddy to mail you some). perfectly malty with crystal malts and roasted barley. It’s not too rich or chewy.

Tasting Notes:

Aging in former Elijah Craig bourbon barrels gives it a nice palate of roasted malts, caramel, chocolate, vanilla, and sweet bourbon.

Deschutes The Abyss

Adam Lukey, head brewer at Eventide Brewing in Atlanta

ABV: 11%

Average Price: $20 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Deschutes Brewery The Abyss. When I started getting heavily involved in the craft beer scene in the late 2000s, The Abyss became one of those ‘white whales’ I was eager to get my hands on. While on a business trip to San Francisco, I visited a bottle shop, and lo and behold, they had it on the shelves. Today, it’s fallen into the category of lesser-known because of the sheer number of high-profile barrel-aged beers.

Tasting Notes:

The Abyss is as dark as the name implies, with immeasurable depth and complexity with notes of molasses, licorice, leather, and a wisp of smoke.