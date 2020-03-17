Discounted Fitness And Health Apps To Keep You Strong And Sane During The Quarantine

By now you’ve probably come to the conclusion that being in self-isolation can be kinda fun (Netflix! Sleep! Daytime sex!) and kinda sucky (No one to hear your insightful takes on the Joe Budden-Jay Electronica beef!). Truth is, while the idea of laying around all day and eating all the snacks that you thought were “essentials” sounds like a blast, it can get old. That’s why for the next two weeks (longer if this quarantine doesn’t work as well as everyone is hoping) you should do some good for your body and start working out from home.

Whether you’re bored with nothing to do or just really miss your daily gym time, a home workout offers stress-relieving benefits and keeps your body strong. Since the gym is out of the question, it may feel like you have no structure, motivation, or guidance for how to optimize your daily workout. Gym and workout apps like what Planet Fitness, CorePower Yoga, ClassPass and Peloton are adopting good social distancing and will now be offering workouts or trials completely free online. In times of economic uncertainty (and with the direct ties between mental and physical health), we need more of that.

If you have some money to burn we’ve also listed several subscription-based workout services to keep you moving and active during our collective quarantine.

PART I — Free Apps

Active by POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR’s Active app has launched weeks early and will be entirely free as we deal with the coronavirus quarantine. Active will host hundreds of workouts from celebrity trainers and fitness experts and will help you set up multi-week fitness plans to map out your entire quarantine.

ClassPass — ClassPass includes plenty of mind-body, cardio and strength-focused workouts that’ll turn your living room into a gym. Those working at home will appreciate ClassPass’ express classes, for a quick workout to refresh the mind.

ClassPass offers new customers a free trial.

CorePower Yoga — CorePower’s on-demand service is now offering exercise and wellness classes for free. Subscribers to CorePower have access to classes like C1, C2, Sculpt, HPF, and meditation classes in your choice of 5, 20, 30, or 60-minute workouts.

Honestly, with the way things are going right now, we can all use some meditation.

Down Dog

Down Dog, the best-named yoga app ever is offering free access to their fast library of over 60,000 different yoga poses targeted for beginners, intermediates, and yoga masters alike.

Nike Training Club

Toss on a pair of your favorite kicks and take part in over 200 workouts led by Nike Master Trainers. Whether you want to stream studio-style experiences, or just want a great way to stay on top of your at-home workout game, the Nike Training Club has it all and for free.

Peloton — Remember Peloton Girl? Simpler times, amirite?

If you don’t have the money to spend on a two grand stationary bike, you might have enough money for a Peloton. But if you don’t have one of those either, the Peloton app will still have plenty of yoga and strength training exercised to help you beef up during the quarantine, and due to the coronavirus the Peleton app will be offering a free 90-day trial.