There are few cocktails easier to make than the Aperol Spritz. And while the refreshing and effervescent drink might elicit thoughts of sitting in a hot Roman square on a summer’s day, it’s also the perfect wintry drink — especially if you’re in apres-ski mode.

The crux of an Aperol spritz is, of course, the Aperol. The Italian bitter is a floral and fruity apéritif that focuses on rhubarb, cinchona, and gentian (the latter being flowers) with a sweet edge. It’s sort of like the softer, more floral, and sweeter version of Campari. In fact, you can easily replace the Aperol in this recipe with Campari if you’re looking for a bolder and more bitter-leaning kick.

The rest of the drink is light and bubbly prosecco (a simple Italian sparkling white wine) and some sparkling water. And when we say it’s easy to make, we’re not kidding. You can follow the three, two, one pouring method right into the glass to make these.

That’s really it, so let’s get right into it!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of 2021