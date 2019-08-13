Feel Wild And Free At The Coolest Clothing-Optional Beaches On Earth

Uproxx/Unsplash

It’s late summer. It’s hot. The only thing that can soothe you is water (okay, and maybe beer). In addition to chugging the stuff by the gallon, you crave a way to be fully submerged in h2o. Lakes, rivers, swimming holes, rooftop hotel pools, waterparks, and beaches are likely to be packed ’til mid-September, but you’ve still gotta go.

Why? Because nothing beats the freedom of a swim in summer.

Fine, one thing beats it. A naked swim in summer. Yep, that’s some serious hippie sh*t. But it’s also a surefire way to feel alive and invigorated. A chance to give society and its rigid rules the finger while making awkward small talk with other naked strangers. Also, no tan lines. Best of all, seeing a lot of natural, naked flesh generally helps you to feel more comfortable with your own body. And, it costs absolutely nothing.

There really isn’t a single reason not to bare it all this summer on one of the planet’s most beautiful beaches. If you’re on board, here are the best places to visit.

Wreck Beach — Vancouver, British Columbia

Good luck finding a list of the best nude beaches that doesn’t include Wreck Beach. Firstly, it’s the oldest government-sanctioned, clothing-optional beach in Canada, so it has some historical cred. Secondly, it’s the largest beach of its kind in North America. And, thirdly, it’s an easy beach to access, which many of them for sure can’t boast. The three-mile stretch of gorgeous shore is a mere fifteen minutes from downtown Vancouver. Further, though you can only access the space by foot down a trail from the University of British Columbia, it’s not some perilous hike through brush or down the face of a cliff like you might find elsewhere.

One of the best features of Wreck Beach is a fun stretch of sand called Vendors Row where you can pick up refreshments, souvenirs, and the precious, precious sunscreen you need to keep burns at bay. Provided you aren’t opposed to buying tie-dye shirts and drinks from partially and fully naked individuals, it’s a good time.