Winter and spring are officially the new seasons for unforgettable music and outdoor festivals, proving the party never has to stop. While summer gets all the hype, the colder months are quickly becoming a haven for epic gatherings, from beachside ragers to jungle hideaways. Whether you’re vibing to house, techno, or live performances, these months are packed with world-class parties you won’t want to miss. From the lush, tropical beats at Ocaso Festival in Costa Rica and the Caribbean vibes of SXM Festival in Saint Martin, to the sun-soaked Coachella in California and the high-energy atmosphere of Ultra Music Festival in Miami, winter and spring 2025 are shaping up to be legendary. These festivals are your perfect excuse to escape the winter blues. Whether you’re grooving under the tropical sun, dancing in the desert, or living it up by the beach, this season’s festivals are all about creating unforgettable memories. So pack your bags, grab your friends, and get ready for the wildest parties of the year. Let’s dive into the hottest events of winter and spring 2025 that will keep you moving and grooving across the globe, one dancefloor at a time. BPM Festival Costa Rica – Playa Avellana, Costa Rica Wednesday, January 8th-Sunday, January 12th BPM Festival Costa Rica will host a transformative edition in its new jungle paradise, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Playa Avellana. Taking place January 8th-12th, the festival will welcome over 90 artists to deliver 120 hours of music for daytime beach parties and nightlife jungle soirees. With enhanced production and a commitment to its roots, BPM Festival continues to push boundaries, offering unparalleled experiences for die-hard fans and newcomers alike in its quest to redefine the global electronic music landscape. Headliners for Costa Rica’s edition include Adriatique, ARTBAT, Apache, Camelphat, Francis Mercier, Hugel, Jan Blomqvist, Parallell, Sinego, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Day Zero Tulum – Tulum, Mexico Saturday, January 11th In 2012, on the dawn of a new era commemorated by the end of the Mayan calendar, a tradition was born in the jungles of Tulum. Tribes of party people from all corners of the earth set out to gather bringing with them their own unique perspectives, all seeking an opportunity to reflect on the year past and renew a shared energy born from the collision of ancient and modern, creative and hedonistic. The result was Day Zero, a party for the ages bred from the mind and team of Damian Lazarus. The party returns once again on January 11 with one its most astounding lineups to date.

A true testament to the curatorial genius of its founder, Day Zero is soundtracked from sunset to sunrise by trailblazing tastemakers, forward-thinking selectors, and live acts found on the outer fringes and biggest stages of electronic music. The lineup features the likes of Fatboy Slim, Major League DJz, DJ Harvey, Patrick Mason, Lee Burridge, Dubfire, Victor Calderone, Carlita, Adam Ten, as well as host Damian Lazarus. Day Zero is also working closely with the local community and Mayan spiritual leaders. Initiatives include turning plastic waste from production into fuel to power the festival in partnership with Mexican company Petgas, a partnership with UNESCO endorsed project SOS MARES to restore and clean coral reef barriers in Mexico and Colombia, funding a local children’s music school, organizing beach cleanups, and collaborating with local organizations to donate trees and reforest areas of Tulum. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Igloofest Montréal – Old Port, Montreal, Quebec, Canada Thursday, January 16th – Saturday, March 8th The chill is setting in, and the world’s iciest festival is back for its 17th edition to turn up the heat. The festival will shake Montreal from January 16th to February 8th, then bring the heat to Gatineau from February 13th to 15th, before ending with a bang in Quebec City on March 6th to 8th. Four Tet, Michael Bibi, Claptone, Apashe, Zeds Dead, Tape B, Skepta (Más Tiempo), Bon Entendeur, Steve Angello, Adriatique, and more will headline its stages for a winter and spring full of weekend parties. Attendees can expect winter decor blending into steel structures, striking architectural scenography, a playful Igloovillage and an improbable snowsuit contest, and more. For tickets and additional information, click here. Brunch Electronik – Los Angeles, CA Saturday, January 18th Barcelona’s beloved Brunch Electronik will host its second U.S. edition, taking place in Los Angeles on January 18th at Exposition Park. In partnership with premier underground event collectives, Minimal Effort and SBCLTR, Brunch Electronik’s Los Angeles lineup features some of today’s brightest house and techno stars to soundtrack the daytime, open-air experience.

The lineup features a live set from German techno and trance titan Stephan Bodzin, pioneering SCI + TEC label boss Dubfire, French party starter Apache, and eclectic LA-based DJ and producer Julia Sandstorm. The second LA edition will also feature Brunch’s signature food & beverage truck selection, an expansive vendor village, art installations, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. X Games Aspen – Aspen, CO Thursday, January 23rd-Saturday, January 25th Since its inception in 1995, X Games became the leading action sports competition and lifestyle brand, spotlighting the world’s best action sports athletes and global artists against the backdrop of each individual host city. This year, X Games is returning to Buttermilk Resort in Aspen, CO to deliver world-class ski and snowboard competitions and global DJ performances. From Thursday to Saturday, attendees can watch several women’s and men’s snow competitions, including knuckle huck, snowboard big air, snowboard slopestyle, ski superpipe, and more. At night, Belly Up Aspen will turn into a wintery rave to host the X Games Music Week, featuring sets by Daily Bread, ILLENIUM, deadmau5, and Big Gigantic. All tickets will include entry to SuperPipe, Street Style, Slopestyle, Big Air and Knuckle Huck competitions as well as nightly musical appearances Tickets and additional information can be found here. Ocaso Festival – Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica Friday, January 31st-Saturday, February 1st Ocaso Festival, the boutique underground music event that has become a cornerstone of Costa Rica’s vibrant music scene, is set to return with an exciting new chapter in 2025.

Taking place on January 31st to February 1st at its new location sitting right next to one of Costa Rica’s premier surf beaches, Playa Hermosa, Ocaso Festival offers an unforgettable experience that blends expertly-curated house and techno programming with the stunning natural beauty of the Pacific coast. The festival’s eighth edition will feature performances from Chris Lake, The Martinez Brothers, Vintage Culture, Kasablanca, Riordan, Maz, Layla Benitez, and more. The festival also boasts a plethora of experiential excursions that offer attendees the chance to explore and connect with Costa Rica’s natural beauty. During the festival weekend, attendees can explore Jaco and purchase activity packages such as ATV rides, catamaran cruises, and crocodile tours ensure an immersive weekend adventure. In the days after the festival, patrons can participate in curated group tours with fellow Ocaso attendees to some of the country’s most idyllic locations, from the Arenal Volcano in La Fortuna and hot springs to the natural wonders of Manuel Antonio and Corcovado National Park. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Tool Live in the Sand – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Friday, March 7th-Saturday, March 9th Festication and Tool will host its first-ever “Tool Live in the Sand,” a destination festival taking place at the all-inclusive luxury, five-star resort, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino & Royalton Resort, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “Tool Live in the Sand” will bring Tool diehards together from around the world for an island escape for three days on March 7th-9th. This once-in-a-lifetime event will also feature two Tool sets and performances joined by some of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the world, including Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, and Coheed and Cambria. Also on the lineup, King’s X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY, Moonwalker and joining them as special guests are longtime Tool visual collaborators Alex Grey and Allyson Grey. Tickets and additional information can be found here. SXM Festival – Saint Martin, The Caribbean Wednesday, March 12th-Sunday, March 16th SXM Festival is famous for transforming the gorgeous Caribbean island of Saint Martin into North America’s most famous party island for five days each year. From March 12th-16th, the carefully-curated mix of music, art, culture and tropical escape returns with a magical 8th edition. For five days, attendees can expect to be immersed in a paradise with endless cultural explorations, once in a lifetime island experiences, and parties all with a focus on inclusivity and environmental conservation.

The 2025 edition will introduce three stunning new locations with signature hand-crafted decor and artsy design: Mimosa, chic rooftop spot in Mah with delicious cocktails in the heart of Maho; Orient Bay, JOA is a sophisticated beach bar with laid-back daytime vibes from 12-7pm where attendees can soak up the sun and enjoy the beachfront charm; and Balaou is a floating bar just off the shore of Grand Case that will host a unique charity event and raise funds for La Réserve Naturelle de Saint Martin to protect marine life and underscore the festival’s commitment to environmental conservation. Headliners for this year’s edition include Azzecca, Camelphat, Francis Mercier, Layla Benitez, Nico De Andrea, Nicole Moudaber, Sam Divine, Themba, Tinlicker, and more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Ultra Music Festival – Miami, FL Friday, March 28th-Sunday, March 30th Is there a festival as iconic as Ultra? Spanning six continents with multiple editions throughout the year, none are quite as perfected as the original in Miami. Returning for its 25th anniversary celebration on March 28th to March 30th at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, Ultra will make the world remember its reputation as being the premier electronic music festival. The milestone event will present history-making performances including the world-exclusive Anyma B2B Solomun, Carl Cox’s Evolution’ live show global debut, the first-ever deadmau5 b2b Pendulum DJ set, the Miami debut of Dom Dolla and John Summit’s Everything Always superduo, the world debut NGHTMRE b2b Sullivan King set, and the U.S. debut of Chase & Status’ new live show. Additional heavyweight performances include Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, LSZEE, Hardwell, Subtronics, Zeds Dead, Gryffin, Knife Party, Steve Aoki, Infected Mushroom, Odd Mob, and many more. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Tecate Pa’l Norte – Parque Fundidora, Monterrey, Nuevo León Friday, April 4th-Sunday, April 6th One of Latin America’s greatest festivals Tecate Pa’l Norte returns to Monterrey, Nuevo León in April, hosting more than 180 acts across nine stages over three days. Set in Parque Fundidora, the festival’s lineup celebrates a blend of genres—from rock and indie to reggaeton and electronic—showcasing both international stars and local talent. Headliners for the 13th physical edition include Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Massive Attack, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Gesaffelstein, The Chainsmokers, Claptone, Nervo, and more.

Attendees can expect a cultural hub with not only music but also regional food vendors, interactive installations, and activities, embodying the spirited traditions of Mexico’s north. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Coachella Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA Friday, April 11th-Sunday, April 13th // Friday, April 18th-Sunday, April 20th The three main headliners of Coachella 2025 will be Lady Gaga, who closes on Fridays, April 11 and 18; Green Day, who’ll wrap up on Saturdays, April 12 and 19; and Post Malone, who’ll shut down the whole thing on Sundays, April 12 and 20. Meanwhile, Travis Scott, who was previously billed to headline twice but missed out both times — his 2020 headlining set was canceled along with the rest of the festival due to COVID-19, while his 2022 set was nixed in the wake of the Astroworld disaster — is billed as a special guest. This comes after it was reported that both Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna turned down offers to play the 2025 fest. Other big-font performers for the festival include Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa, Anitta, and Jennie, while recent breakouts like GloRilla, Thee Sacred Souls, Shaboozey, Rema, and d4vd join longtime festival fixtures like Japanese Breakfast, Ty Dolla Sign, Jimmy Eat World, and T-Pain for another eclectic, forward-looking lineup of hitmakers both old and new. Passes are sold out, but there is a waitlist on the Coachella website. Ubbi Dubbi – Fort Worth, TX Saturday, April 26th-Sunday, April 27th The celebrated electronic music powerhouse Disco Presents will host its sixth edition of Ubbi Dubbi Festival, returning to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas on April 26th and 27th. Back for another unforgettable year, Ubbi Dubbi promises a galactic celebration that has grown into an essential destination for fans across the globe, marking the start of the summer festival season in style.