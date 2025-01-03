2025 kicked off with a bang—and if you weren’t there to witness it, prepare for some serious FOMO. The final hours of 2024 were nothing short of spectacular, with celebrations that turned cities into playgrounds and stages into pure magic. Whether you were sweating it out in a packed club, dancing under the stars, or simply scrolling Instagram with a little envy, this year’s NYE parties delivered big. From the chic, late-night revelry of Forever Midnight in Los Angeles to Pigeons Playing Ping Pong jamming their way into the new year in Pittsburgh, the vibes were immaculate coast to coast. Over in Las Vegas, Anyma lit up the futuristic Sphere with a show that was part rave, part intergalactic journey. Meanwhile, Lil Jon turned Atlantis Paradise Island into a tropical, high-energy party you could feel from the shore. And those are just the highlights. So, if your night didn’t include glitter explosions, jaw-dropping sets, or a dance floor that felt like home, don’t worry—we’ve got all the proof that these parties lived up to the hype. Scroll through and see for yourself how NYE was meant to be done. Oh, and for all you jam nerds, we’re including full notes where necessary, specifically for PPPP and Greensky Bluegrass’ NYE throwdowns.

Forever Midnight – Los Angeles, CA As the largest New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of Los Angeles, Forever Midnight returned for its second year at the massive LA Convention Center. Attendees danced into 2025 with sets by global heavyweights Adam Beyer, Boris Brejcha, Chris Lake, Diplo, Lilly Palmer, Max Styler, Odd Mob, Tiësto, Wax Motif, and more. Afterlife Presents Anyma ‘The End of Genesys’ Sphere – Las Vegas, NV Electronic music history was made over New Years Week and New Year’s Eve as Anyma became the first electronic artist with a residency at Sphere Las Vegas. Afterlife Presents Anyma ‘The End of Genesys’ enthralled audiences with a meticulously curated selection of music, art, and technology.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – Pittsburgh, PA If you’ve never experienced a Pigeons Playing Ping Pong show, make it a priority for your 2025 resolutions. The psychedelic-funk quartet brought their signature energy to Pittsburgh with a two-night celebration, culminating in a New Year’s Eve performance that was nothing short of legendary. With their unique blend of funk-driven grooves, trippy psychedelic jams, and trance-inducing rhythms, PPPP electrified Stage AE with two dynamic sets. True to their reputation in the jam band scene, the night featured an impressive lineup of guest appearances, including members of Mihali—Adrian Tramontano, Michael Bafundo, Mike Oehmen, Scott Hannay, and Zdenek Gubb—as well as Chalk Dinosaur, who added horns, bass, and keys to the mix. Highlights included the debut of their original track “Win A Minute,” a show-stopping “Auld Lang Syne” medley incorporating “Hey Jude” and “Dreidel Song,” and an encore featuring a raucous rendition of “Tubthumping.” Consider this your official sign to never miss a Pigeons Playing Ping Pong New Year’s Eve show. Setlist: Set I: The Town, Fun In Funk, Fox And Toad*, Skinner^, Win A Minute~, Poseidon% > Lovely Day+% > Poseidon%, Show Me*, King Kong$* Set II: Water, The Labyrinth > Horizon, Porcupine# > Auld Lang Syne= > Hey Jude=\ > Dreidel Song=! > Hey Jude= > Auld Lang Syne= > Burning Down The House”-, Apples”, Sledgehammer”+/, F.U.” > Drums > F.U.” E: Tubthumping” > Hey Jude”& Notes:

* w/ Adrian Tramontano (Mihali) on percussion

^ w/ Chalk Dinosaur on guitar

~ Original debut

% w/ Michael Bafundo on trumpet, Mike Oehmen on saxophone and Scott Hannay on keys (Mihali)

+ First time played

$ Double bass w/ Zdenek Gubb (Mihali)

# Unfinished; w/ musical countdown to NYE

= Instrumental

\ Last time played 11/03/18

! Last time played 05/18/19

“ w/ all of Mihali band

– Last time played 11/01/19

/ w/ Alex “Gator” Petropulos on lead vocals

& Outro only; w/ crowd singalong Palm Tree Crew NYE Bash – St. Barthélemy Palm Tree Crew once again lit up St. Barths with its exclusive New Year’s Eve bash at Gyp Sea Beach Club. Hosted by Darren Dzienciol, the ultra-VIP event brought together an A-list crowd of celebrities and tastemakers including Kygo, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios, Chase Crawford, Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Zack Biam Wendi Murdoch, Mario Carbone, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Bryant, Danielle Bernstein and more, to celebrate the start of 2025 in unforgettable style.

The evening’s highlight was the breathtaking live performance by global EDM icons Swedish House Mafia set against the stunning Caribbean backdrop. Guests enjoyed luxe bottle service courtesy of Tequila Don Julio, complete with festive mini 1942 bottles for a midnight toast that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening. The room was packed and tables were sold for prices up to $250K.

Atlantis Paradise Island’s Party Like a Royal Celebration – Paradise Island, Bahamas Atlantis Paradise Island’s 4th annual Party Like a Royal New Year’s Eve celebration ushered in 2025 with an unforgettable, star-studded event featuring comedian, actor, and producer Adam Devine alongside music legend Lil Jon. The sold-out celebration brought together resort guests, visitors, and locals who danced the night away to Lil Jon’s iconic hits, including “Get Low,” “Shots,” “Turn Down for What,” and “Yeah.” His electrifying DJ set also featured crowd favorites like DMX’s “Party Up,” Flo Rida’s “Low,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” As the night progressed, GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding surprised attendees with an 11-song performance that included some of her biggest hits, such as “Lights,” “Still Falling For You,” “Love Me Like You Do,” and “Miracle.” She closed her set with the fan-favorite anthem, “Burn,” leaving the audience captivated. Just before midnight, Lil Jon, Ellie Goulding, and Adam Devine reunited on stage to lead the crowd in a high-energy countdown to the new year. The celebration reached its peak with a breathtaking fireworks display, followed by an energetic set from award-winning DJ Webstar, who kept the party alive until 1:30 a.m. Greensky Bluegrass – Denver, CO Greensky Bluegrass rang in the NYE mountain style at Denver’s famed Mission Ballroom. With Fruition opening up the night, GSBG treated fans to two sparkling sets that filled the venue with celebratory love and fast-pickin’ bluegrass jams. Setlist: Set I: New Barns, Leap Year, Distracted, How Mountain Girls Can Love, Take Cover, Past My Prime, Entirely Mine, Living Over

Set II: Reasons to Stay, All Four, A Letter to Seymour > In Control, All For Money, Kerosene, Auld Lang Syne, Turn on Your Love Light^* > Whole Lotta Love^*, Power of Love^*, Kissing My Love^*, Could You Be Loved^ E: Run or Die Notes:

^ – With Fruition

* – FTP