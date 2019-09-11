We have the perfect prescription for the upcoming end-of-summer blues: rye whiskey. That’s right, feel free to move on from your summery gins, tequilas, vodkas, and rums and right into spicy, peppery rye whiskeys. We’re calling it right now — rye whiskey will be the spirit of fall 2019. Get on board or look like a chump come October.

To truly embrace this seasonally appropriate spirit, you should know at least one fact about it. You know how bourbon must contain at least 51 percent corn? Well, rye whiskey must contain at least 51 percent rye. Simple enough, right? From there, you’ll see mash bills that push the spirit in all sorts of different directions, but you’re definitely going to get at least some level of peppery spice from the rye.

During the craft whiskey boom, the style has gained rapidly in popularity — with large and small distilleries in Canada and the US trying their hand at the spirit. To help you navigate the new expressions hitting the market, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to rye whiskeys for fall sipping.

Widow Jane American Oak Rye

Seamus Patrick Banning, bartender at Messina Social Club in Philadelphia

Widow Jane American Oak Rye is a perfect drop for the fall. The combination of maple, autumnal stone fruit, southern white flower and spice on my nose is a dream on a chilly night. Aged and rounded in Widow Jane 10-year first-fill bourbon casks, with a few fresh-cut oak staves added, make it a beautifully balanced, warm rye.

Take it easy and sip this one slowly, you’ll want it to last. I’ll take mine neat, by a fire pit with friends.

Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye

Alli Torres, bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

The new release of Basil Hayden’s Caribbean Reserve Rye stole my heart. I typically veer from sweeter things, but there’s something about this flavor I simply cannot resist. I’ve been turned onto Basil Hayden’s for quite some time and I love the idea of blending Black Strap rum into the finish to add a deep molasses flavor to its strong and spicy rye structure. This makes it perfect for fall cocktails.

I’ve fallen head over heels for this one, for sure.

Dad’s Hat Rye

Jenghis Manning-Pettit, lead bartender at B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore

My favorite rye for fall drinking is Dad’s Hat Rye. Although it’s aged for less than a year, it’s aged in quarter casks and blended with older stock, so you get notes of dried fruit and an incredible vanilla note not found in whiskeys without long age statements and intense price tags.