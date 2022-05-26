The Singapore Sling Is Our Official Cocktail Of Summer 2022

With Memorial Day Weekend officially here, we’ve come to the unofficial start of summertime! Break out the smokers, ribs, and booze, it’s time to party until September. When it comes to booze, we have a long tradition around here of naming an official cocktail of the summer. Last year, we were mixing up Long Island Iced Teas. 2020 was all about the Beer Spritz. Summer 2019 was Paloma season.

For summer 2022, we’re going big. And old-school. And tasty AF. Ladies and gentlemen, I present — the Singapore Sling.

This is one of the best cocktails for summer sipping. It’s bold, not overly boozy (you can drink a few), fruity, tart, and delicious. The thing is, this is a complex shaker. You’re going to need a few (ahem, eleven) ingredients. But once you get the hang of shaking these up, you’ll be shaking faster than you can imagine, busy making more for you’re all-too-infatuated party guests.

For this recipe, I’m going back to the old-school version without soda water to cut it down even more. That version is fine, I guess. But you lose the almost creamy texture you get from this shaker when you add bubbly water. I’m not a fan.

Ready to learn our cocktail of the summer? Let’s get shaking!

