It’s Derby time! Well, if you live in Kentucky, it’s been Derby time for the last two weeks, so we’re a little late to the party, even if the big race isn’t until Saturday, May 7th. But better late than never, and anyway, any time is a great time for a serious mint julep.

Last year, we taught you how to make a classic version with sugar cubes, Woodford Reserve (the official whiskey of the Derby), and a ton of mint. This year, we’re bending the rules a little and making a Habanero Mint Julep, or just a spicy mint julep if you want to keep things easy.

For this recipe, I’m making it a little easier at the base while adding in some serious heat! While the mint julep is the ultimate hot-weather drink, adding spicy heat to it helps the drink cool you off even more because, remember, spicy food and drinks cool you down by warming you on the inside so your body sweats and cools off on the outside. That’s just science. So let’s get mixing up some spicy juleps!

