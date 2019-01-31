The Best Super Bowl Foods, According To The Masses

Super Bowl Sunday is a day for indulgence. The football holiday will see a crazy amount of pizza, chips, and chicken wings gorged on, alongside millions and millions of gallons of beer to wash it all down. The thing is, there are a lot of classic options out there. So knowing what to indulge in on Sunday is hard. Do you go all-in on the pizza or do you save some room for sliders and nachos? Let’s ask the masses!
We popped over to Ranker to find out what the people love to eat on Super Bowl Sunday. Nearly 3,000 folks had an opinion about what you should be devouring during the big game. The top ten that shook out are unarguably stone-cold classics, although a few favorites like tortilla chips and chili only made the top 20. Honestly, chili should be in the top five but we can’t always get what we want.
The low placement of chili aside (madness), there are plenty of great options according to the masses. Let’s dive in and start planning our Super Bowl parties.
10. Sliders
Sliders are very hit or miss. On the one hand, you have a mini hamburger that doesn’t pack as many calories as a full-on burger. So, we guess, you don’t get as full. On the other hand, who eats only one of these? How often do you end up eating, like, four or five sliders, which then ends up being the same amount of food as two full burgers?
Sliders are sneaky is what we’re saying. Also, sliders are not chili.
Chicken wings FTW…but I’ve got a sneaky entry…
SPINACH BREAD:
Everything is approximate depending on your taste.
Defrost 2 loaves of frozen white bread dough and let rise.
Grate a bunch of cheddar cheese (16 oz or more)
Sauté 1 onion diced, couple cloves of minced garlic
Add:
1lb sausage (sweet or hot)
2lbs ground beef (half beef/half chicken or turkey)
I use 2lb of hot sausage, and 1lb of ground turkey.
When browned drain off any excess liquid; drain all of it, and let meat cool a bit.
Next add:
2 boxes (or more) of chopped spinach squeezed dry
½ cup (or more) of parmesan cheese
Mix well, then add 4 slightly beaten eggs and stir into the mix
Stretch out the first loaf into jellyroll pan. I do it by hand and it’s easier if the bread has risen and soft. Spread meat mixture on the dough then cover with a generous amount of cheddar cheese.
Then stretch out the other loaf and put on top on meat and cheese. It helps to have two sets of hands here to place the top layer on the pan. I seal the edges a bit but it’s not critical. Poke a few holes in the top to let the steam out.
Bake at 350 for about 20-30 minutes or until the bread is golden brown.
Win food challenges (this step is vital).
