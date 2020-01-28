The Best Dram Of Whiskey For Every Stage Of Your Super Bowl Party

America is going to party hard this coming weekend. Nachos are going to pile up alongside chicken wings and BBQ. The beer will flow with plenty of hard seltzer thrown in for good measure. There’s going to be a lot of folks calling in “sick” next Monday. Seriously. Not to add to the chaos, but for a proper Super Bowl party, held in the dead of winter, having a few great bottles of whiskey on hand is always a solid play. The bottles of whiskey featured below are sourced to help you get through the day as the carbs pile up and the game starts, peaks, and ends. These expressions represent the styles of American whiskey sure to dominate the market in 2020. Better request that day off now. Related: The 2020 Bourbon Releases We’re Most Looking Forward To

Sip this and reflect on how football — regardless of how you feel about it — is deeply tied to the heritage and history of the nation. Or just admire its warming qualities as the game kicks off and folks get friendly. Tasting Notes: The sip starts strong with big notes of Christmas spices, candied fruit, smoked fruit, and bold vanilla. The caramel shines through and is soon highjacked by the Christmas spices and fruits, heading towards a rye finish. The oak comes through with a sense of tart berries, buttery caramel, and vanilla soaked in honey as the spice fades on the end. Bottom line: This is a great whiskey to use in a spicy, zesty, and sweet old fashioned or Manhattan.