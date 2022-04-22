It’s The Perfect Time To Make Some Ranch Water — Here’s Our Recipe

Let’s get this out of the way up top, this is just a Tequila Rickey, a type of highball from the 1800s. The name “Ranch Water” is supposedly from Ranch 616 in Austin, a place that has sold millions of dollars worth of this drink since the late 1990s and is trying to trademark the name. More broadly, this is a tequila-based Rickey, which is a combination of booze and fresh lime juice topped with soda water, as all Rickeys are. I guess “Tequila Rickey” wasn’t as ear-catching in Austin. Moreover, you can just order a tequila soda and likely get the exact same thing.

All of that aside, this is a killer and super refreshing drink, especially as the weather heats up. It doesn’t really matter if you call it a Ranch Water, Tequila Rickey, Tequila Soda, or a Tequila Highball — the brightness and drinkability of this concoction is still sky-high.

And since the weather is starting to really heat up nationwide, we figured now was the time to dial in that recipe. Sure, it’s hard to mess up a four-ingredient drink, but balance is key to any good cocktail. So let’s get into it!

