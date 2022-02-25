The gimlet is a simple masterpiece — beloved by Raymond Chandler (and his chief creation, Philip Marlowe). The shaker is a mix of gin, lime, and sugar that feels like springtime in a glass. It’s refreshing and light while still having some real depth thanks to the botanical gin that comprises its base.

The cocktail has roots back in the 1920s, when so many classic cocktails were refined into classic final forms that we still mix up today. But it goes beyond that. The gimlet — which is basically just a combo of gin and lime — actually stretches back to the British Royal Navy and their technique for fighting scurvy by adding lime and sometimes sugar to their daily rations of gin.

Over the years, the recipe has shifted and been tweaked while falling in and out of fashion, like most cocktails recipes. In the 1950s, it was customary to use Rose’s Lime Cordial instead of fresh lime and sugar (that’s Chandler’s way). While that version is not without its charm, it misses that fresh burst of brightness from real and freshly squeezed lime juice. So the latter version is what we’re going with today.

Check the full recipe below.

