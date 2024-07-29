All the bartender influencers and Tiktok drinks experts have called it — summer 2024 is all about the Charro Negro. This simple tequila-based cocktail is not only easy to make (we’re talking no skill required) but also refreshing, indulgent, and downright delicious. So… what is it?
The Charro Negro is a simple combination of blanco tequila, lime juice, and Mexican Coke. It’s essentially a Cuba Libre but not as sweet with a more pronounced focus on citrus. Alternately, I like to think of it less like a Cuba Libre and more like a richer version of the Paloma. The drink gets its name from the Mexican legend of El Charro Negro, a demonic horserider (“charro” translates to horseman or cowboy) who stalks the outskirts of various small Mexican towns looking to collect debts owed to the devil or punish people for their moral transgressions, depending on who is telling you the story.
Like much of Mexican folklore, it’s dark and creepy (I’ve heard plenty growing up from family members trying to terrify me) but the drink is anything but. Charro Negro is a real people pleaser and its simplicity makes it a perfect party drink. Since it’s not as commonly known as the Cuba Libre or Paloma, you have a real opportunity here to introduce your friends to something new to them, and that’s always something you want in your drink crafting arsenal.
Let’s dive in, we promise you that you’ll knock this out on your first try!
Charro Negro
Ingredients:
- 1.5-3 oz. blanco tequila
- Juice of half a lime
- Ice
- Mexican Coca-Cola
Simple right? You’re going to go with one to two jiggers of a quality additive-free blanco tequila, we went with LALO but any of the 20 bottles from this list will do (or this list if you want a high-end spin), fresh lime juice, and a Mexican Coke. You might be asking yourself: “Can I just use regular Coke?” and sure, in a pinch, you can. But here is why Mexican Coke is the better option:
Aside from it being more authentic (this is a Mexican cantina drink after all) Mexican Coke has a different flavor from the US stuff. It is made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup which gives it a darker, more earthy, ~almost chocolatey~ richness. That helps the drink have more dimension and nuance, and considering this is such a simple drink, you’re going to want that nuance.
Mexican Coke is everywhere in Southern California, if that’s not the case for you, then I’d look for a bottle at alcohol specialty stores like BevMo or Total Wine, or just hit up a local taqueria or Chipotle in a pinch.
What You’ll Need:
- Highball Glass
- Pairing knife
- Juicer
- Jigger
Method:
- Fill a highball glass with ice, cut a lime in half and add the juice and one to two jiggers of the blanco tequila of your choice.
- Top with Mexican Coca-Cola until the glass is full, give it a good mix with a spoon (or the knife you used to cut the lime), and garnish with a lime wheel on the rim. Serve
You could salt the rim, and while I’ll admit this looks better, I think the salty flavor distracts from the richness of the drink.
Bottom Line:
You can’t go wrong with a Charro Negro. It’s a rich, and well-balanced between bright citrus notes and deep chocolate tones, and it’s addictively sweet — the perfect cocktail for summer.
Tequila cocktails are often associated with tart citrus-dominated flavors, and while the vegetal qualities of tequila play well with those flavors, the Charro Negro will open up your mind to just how versatile tequila can be.
I’ve yet to find a person who doesn’t thoroughly enjoy this drink and the way their eyes light up on the first taste is priceless.