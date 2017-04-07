Photos From The Desert’s Wildest Dance Party

Galen Oakes

It’s spring. And that means flowers are blooming, birds are singing, and ladies wearing crop tops with jean shorts and gentleman with impressive beards are migrating out to the desert. It’s music festival season, people. And there’s nothing we love better than seeing the gorgeous photographs of beautiful people (who are way cooler than we’ll ever be) dancing in the scorching desert sun.

In the spirit of celebration, we connected with Galen Oakes whose festival photography we absolutely adore. His pictures of the crazy, free-wheeling festival life make us feel floaty. He chases the joy of the moment, capturing bursts of color, energy, and bare skin. Look through one of his galleries and you’ll want to take off for the nearest festival immediately (shedding layers as you drive).

Last weekend, Oakes went to the Desert Hearts Festival, the intimate techno dance festival in SoCal where you dance directly beneath the stars. After the dust settled, he shared some of the best photographs with us, and they’ll make you feel like you’re falling down the rabbit hole. So get ready to be lost in the whimsical, topsy turvy world of Desert Hearts. Because in the words of the Chesire cat, “We’re all mad here.” And if this is what madness looks like, we’d hate to live our lives sane.