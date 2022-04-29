All-night ragers are fun. Yes, there are some consequences, but also… YOLO. And what better place and time to release your inhibitions than at Coachella? While the actual festival only lasts until about 11 p.m. each night, the slew of after-parties in the desert have all the stimulants you need to keep the good vibes rolling — flashing neon lights, good booze, epic performances.

One standout after-hours extravaganza is hosted by Framework, a trailblazing underground electronic music promotions company. Framework’s large-scale events combine iconic locations, world-class production, and well-renowned dance music talent. Having been integral to Coachella’s Yuma Tent since the stage’s inception in 2013, Framework has now built a second home in the desert. During Coachella’s opening weekend (April 15 – April 17), Framework unveiled a never before used venue at Thermal Airport.

The event, held across all three nights of the festival, featured performances by legendary electronic artists including Purple Disco Machine, SG Lewis, Jayda G, The Martinez Brothers, Black Coffee, with special guest from Ninja Tune’s much-buzzed-about Korean breakout, Peggy Gou, Damian Lazarus, Michael Bibi, Dixon, and Leyla Benitez.

Between the heavy beats, unique airport backdrop, and non-stop dancing, Framework transformed Thermal Airport into a post-festival desert oasis. Scroll through the photos below to lift your spirits for the weekend ahead and inspire you to find the next big all-night party.

