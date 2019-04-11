How To Visit The Most Epic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Locations

HBO/Getty Images

Well, we made it. The final season of Game of Thrones is only days away, and the anticipation is palpable as the HBO series winds down to a big finale. And over the years, the show changed a lot about TV and the way we travel.

Filming locations for Game of Thrones have seen massive spikes in tourism. Some parts of the world have been so overwhelmed by the Game of Thrones bump that overtourism has become a concern, as UNESCO World Heritage sites are inundated by eager tourists looking to walk the walls and halls of Westeros and Essos.

To celebrate the final season, we thought we’d throw together the ultimate travel guide to all of the coolest Game of Thrones‘ filming locations throughout Europe and Africa. With the help of a handy map created by the good folks over at Hopper, we were able to pinpoint all the dope castles, Dothraki deserts, and craggy seaside villages. We’re also including flight information and the nearest airports to the filming locations to give you an idea of how much it’ll cost to actually get there this year.

CROATIA

Croatia is a magnificently beautiful seaside nation where Mediterranean and Slavic cultures meet. The mountainous region crashes toward azure seas where island after island lures you towards adventure. The food is pretty spectacular as well.

The Balkan nation is so diverse that it was the stand-in for The Riverlands, Braavos, Meereen, King’s Landing, and Qarth. Though, please travel carefully in Croatia, especially around Dubrovnik. An uptick in tourism, related to GoT fans, has wreaked havoc on Dubrovnik over the last couple years. So, maybe wait a bit to hit that city.