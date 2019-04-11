HBO

Winter is upon us and between final season premieres and cast tell-alls, keeping hope alive that Game of Thrones will end in a way that satisfies die-hard fans has been tough. But maybe, just maybe, things would be easier if we knew what was coming if we had even the tiniest of clues as to who dies, who doesn’t, and who ends up on the Iron Throne.

The wait until the final season is dark and full of terrors but there’s nothing that warms the soul like fan theories and we’ve rounded up every tidbit the surviving cast members have given us to fuel those fires.

So join us as we break down, in excruciating detail, everything the Game of Thrones cast has teased about their characters in the final season before we speculate on what it all means.

Daenerys Targaryen

HBO

Since the beginning of the series, Daenerys Targaryen has been positioned to rule Westeros. She’s got a laundry list of formidable titles – Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, etc – and the dragons to back her claim to the Iron Throne. But she has yet to discover that Jon Snow, the guy she’s shacking up with, also has a claim to that most coveted of seats and it looks like he’s not the only “Stark” making life difficult for Dany in the final season.

After a teaser gave us a glimpse of Dany’s icy reception at Winterfell, actress Emilia Clarke told Entertainment Weekly that meeting the Stark sisters is like a bit from Meet The Parents.

“I need to be like: ‘Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let’s play some cricket.’ So there’s that. And then, very, very quickly, it’s like: ‘Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?'”

Clarke also revealed that Dany is in a “very fragile place” when she discovers Jon’s parentage, so theories of a possible pregnancy might also be true, but it’s clear Dany won’t be welcomed in the North and once her relationship with Jon is threatened, she might be on the defensive from more than just White Walkers.

Jon Snow

HBO

Jon Snow has been another mainstay of Game of Thrones, a character that represents both Fire and Ice, the literal title of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy book series. The character already died once, so many fans are hoping he avoids that same fate in the final season, and with his mixed heritage, he seems the most likely candidate to sit on the Iron Throne. First, though, he’s got to defeat the Night King and come to grips with his family tree.

Kit Harington has admitted to crying twice while reading the script, and he’s teased that it “breaks boundaries” in the same way the show’s first season did. Of course, season one of Game of Thrones is famous for killing its main character rather abruptly, so that might herald bad news for Jon Snow, who’s taken his “father’s” place at Winterfell and in the North.

He’s also going to have to reckon with his true parentage this season, something that throws a wrench in his romance with Dany. Shippers hoping the two might be able to overlook their incestuous ties are going to be disappointed.

Harington affirmed that Jon is “not the kind of person who can [knowingly] jump in bed with a relative.” Which, yeah that makes sense.

Jon’s also going to have a thorny reunion with his favorite “sibling,” Arya. Harington told TV Insider that he and Sansa will have difficulties, but even more surprising, he and Arya will butt heads as well.

“They have led brutal lives since we last saw them together in the series premiere,” Harington says. “It’s changed them. Are they going to be what we want them to be?”