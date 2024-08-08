The Deadpool & Wolverine marketing blitz continues! Always Sunny In Philadelphia tie-ins, Frozen pizzas, sneakers, popcorn buckets — everywhere you turn it’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Now the duo is coming for our fast food! Jack in the Box has just launched the ridiculously named Sauced & Loaded Mini Chimi Bang Bangs, a side order of chimichangas covered in cheese and loaded up with even more cheese because Deadpool is canonically a huge chimichanga nerd.

Which begs the question — how the hell did Taco Bell drop the ball on this one?

While this seems like a dish tailored made for T-Bell, it fits a bit better alongside Jack in the Box’s chaotic sides menu. This is a fast food chain that has tacos, egg rolls, teriyaki bowls, and stuffed jalapeños on the menu, so sauced and loaded chimichangas? Sure… why the hell not?

But is this a worthy side to add to your meal? We found out ordering the Sauced & Loaded Mini Chimi Bang Bangs so that you don’t have to. Here is the verdict.

Jack in the Box Sauced & Loaded Mini Chimi Bang Bangs

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Sauced & Loaded Mini Chimi Bang Bangs win the award for the most exhausting name for a fast food dish ever. Typing out its full name is giving me carpal tunnel, so I’ll be awaiting your check for damages in the mail, Jack! Anyway, the *deep breath* Sauced & Loaded Mini Chimi Bang Bangs feature shredded chicken, corn, black beans, and cheddar cheese stuff in three mini-flour tortillas, deep-fried, and topped with cheddar cheese sauce, taco sauce, and lettuce.

Visually, this dish is an absolute mess. Despite all the cheese and sauce all over these things, the shell remains nice and crispy (and that’s after a 15-minute transit time from the drive-thru to my apartment) offering a nice crunch alongside salty cheese notes, earthy herbal tones, and a zesty aftertaste courtesy of the taco sauce.

It’s the same taco sauce used on JiB’s crunchy tacos, but in a much larger dose — really accentuating the mild chili notes.

The weakest aspects of this dish are the chicken, which is essentially flavorless, and the weird strands of lettuce tossed on top of this dish. But as weak as those elements are, they don’t really hurt the dish.