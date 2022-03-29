If you’ve ever dreamed of trading places with a famous pop star for a day, well, you’re in luck. Mega-star Bad Bunny, who also happens to be an actor and occasional professional wrestler, is now adding Airbnb Host to his eclectic resume. To celebrate the finale of his sold-out El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022 tour in Miami, he’s inviting select fans to spend a night in his decked-out matte black big rig, a one-of-a-kind truck with a 53-foot trailer (as seen on his latest album cover). It’s a go big and go home situation.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible,” said Bad Bunny. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

The rig was designed by West Coast Customs — remember Pimp My Ride on MTV? With chrome flames, a customized grill and lights, and all leather interiors, the automobile turned Airbnb draws inspiration from Bunny’s bold style choices, vibrant persona, as well as scenes in some of his most popular music videos.

Bad Bunny’s big rig is only available for three individual one-night stays on April 6, April 7, and April 8 for two guests each at $91 a night — in honor of his 9.1 billion Spotify streams in 2021. Not only do guests get a unique pop culture-inspired lodging experience, but they also get:

VIP tickets to his sold-out tour in Miami ahead of the stay

A photoshoot with the big rig to live out guests’ inner superstar fantasies

A sound system so you can play Bad Bunny’s hottest tracks

A tour of Bad Bunny’s favorite Miami stops

A recorded virtual greeting from Bad Bunny upon arrival

Are you ready to live like a celeb? Avid Bad Bunny fans can now request to book their stay at airbnb.com/badbunny.