I mostly loved how rich Jordanian history is, every site I visited had such unique stories attached. I believe Jordan is a must-visit destination because it really does have something to offer every single kind of traveler. What's one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Jordan? Every person that steps foot in Jordan absolutely has to visit the ancient city of Petra! The ancient city of Petra dates back to 300 B.C. and it is one of the seven wonders of the world. Its highlights include the Treasury Building and the Monastery. The site is massive and I would recommend exploring the site over two to three days if you'd like the explore everything in depth. On selected nights, there is also a night show where the site is lit up with hundreds of candles and a ceremony takes place in front of the treasury. This experience is not to be missed and usually attracts 600-plus guests each evening it is on. What are the top historic and cultural sites to visit in Jordan? My top historic site would have to be the Baptismal site of Jesus, an archaeological World Heritage site in Jordan. The bible is the most read book in the world and guests are able to see the exact site where Jesus Christ was baptized. Regardless of religious beliefs, being able to visit a site with such significance to so many people around the world was a very heart-warming and reflective moment for me.

Also, the Ancient City of Petra was an important cultural site. I was able to learn about the historical importance the city used to have as well as immerse myself into the Bedouin culture. City or town with the best food scene? I would have to say the best food scene I came across was in Amman because there was such a range of delicious options to choose from for very reasonable prices. My favorite eatery would have to be Habibah Sweets. When I visited there was a long queue around the corner consisting mainly of locals, and anyone who travels knows anywhere locals eat usually tends to have the most authentic delicious foods. This dessert store has been around for over 70 years and I can confirm it was some of the best desserts I have ever tasted whilst traveling. It's famous for its Knafeh, which is a Middle Eastern dessert made with unripened baked cheese soaked in rose syrup. Where to find adventure and outdoor excursions in Jordan? Jordan is an adventure lover's dream. My first recommendation for an outdoor excursion would be taking a jeep tour of the Wadi Rum desert. Most tours usually include a range of six to nine stops, which involve exploring some significant sites, which even include some rock climbing. My other recommendation if you prefer outdoor water excursions would be a visit to the Wadi Mujib River. Wadi Mujib is a trail that leads visits through a canyon in between beautiful rock formations and through a river. What surprised you most about Jordan? If I am honest, pretty much everything surprised me in Jordan. I decided to visit with a very open mind and literally had no idea what to expect, but the country was so much more than I could have imagined or predicted. I found myself constantly learning about the history of the country and its significant contributions to the world. However, if I have to choose one thing I would say learning that Jordan had famous 'healing' hot springs near the Dead Sea in Northern Jordan was a surprise. It just isn't something that is usually associated with Jordan and being able to swim in the same pool as Herod the Great was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Coolest hotel or place to stay in Jordan? The coolest hotel I stayed in whilst visiting Jordan is definitely Aicha Luxury Camp in Wadi Rum. I stayed in one of the panoramic rooms which meant I was able to watch the sunset from the comfort of my bed and then I was able to fall asleep under the stars. The staff were incredibly friendly, the food was delicious, and the facilities were great. In addition, the camp also offered a free astrology experience, whereby guests were led into the desert to stargaze and learn about some of the histories of the stars.