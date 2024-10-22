Palate: On the palate is where you pick up some ripe stone fruits like apple and peach, while the Smarties candy chalkiness can be found in the texture. There’s a touch of cinnamon to go with the flavor of pound cake at mid-palate, but overall, the flavor wheel is fairly restrained. Finish: The finish is brief and marked by the infusion of a bit of nutmeg while maintaining the whiskey’s general sweetness and lean mouthfeel. Bottom Line: This is a delicious bottle of whiskey for sipping neat, but be advised, it’s even more excellent as a mixer. You can throw this one in the freezer and keep it on hand for chilled cocktails. Trust us, you’ll be thanking us later. 15. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: While this expression doesn’t feature an age statement, consumers would be well advised to know that they use 8-year-old bourbon for these small-batch blends, which include up to 20 barrels in each batch. After undergoing the brand’s proprietary filtration process, the bourbon is brought to bottling proof with Kentucky limestone water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon has a dense aroma bouquet that immediately appears well-refined. Notes like honeysuckle, brown sugar, raisins, and youthful oak fill the air, with each well-developed layer greeting the olfactory senses warmly. Palate: On the palate, what’s immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, as it gently coats your tongue with moderate warmth, and before you know it, the taste of brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts is suddenly everywhere on your tongue. That deceptively viscous texture works well here and is a credit to Michter’s proprietary filtration process and their atypical proof-point.

Finish: The finish here is brief, with brown sugar and cinnamon coexisting harmoniously alongside new oak and clove, making for a gentle send-off after every sip. Bottom Line: This is one of those instances where labeling something a “great bourbon for beginners” is far from a participation trophy. We recently ranked this number one in our “Smoothest Bourbons Under $50” blind-tasting, and it also placed highly on our list of the best-tasting bourbons under $50. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or a newcomer, this bottle is sure to impress. 14. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Original Sour Mash Whiskey ABV: 43%

Average Price: $43 The Whiskey: This ground-breaking bottle was the very first American whiskey to be crowned “Whiskey of the Year” by The Whiskey Exchange in the U.K. way back in 2019. The term “sour mash” refers to the process in which some fermented mash is held over from one batch of whiskey to start the fermentation on the next batch. Regarding this expression in particular, the mash bill is undisclosed, but there is likely less than 51% and less than 51% rye, meaning it can’t legally be called either a bourbon or a rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with the aroma of dates and cinnamon, which soon cede ground to youthful oak, a dilute splash of honey, and white pepper. Palate: The palate on Michter’s Sour Mash Whiskey is gentle, with a lean texture full of honey graham crackers, herbal tea, and dried cranberries with a touch of barrel char and vanilla extract, helping to add a bit of nuance. Finish: The finish features more vanilla extract, but the stone fruits also rise to the fore as they curtly close out each sip with a plume of smokiness. Bottom Line: The sour mash process is typically credited with creating a slightly sweeter distillate, and Michter’s US*1 Sour Mash Whiskey certainly provides evidence for that notion. This well-rounded, sweet whiskey is simply delicious for easy sipping and is one of the brand’s bottles most likely to win converts to the category. 13. Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey (2023)

ABV: 54.6%

Average Price: $318 The Whiskey: Michter’s, primarily its Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, is responsible for putting toasted American whiskey on the map. What began in the fall of 2014 with their Toasted Bourbon has since branched out to include a Toasted Sour Mash Whiskey and this tasty Toasted Rye expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of roasted marshmallows with an almost cloying sweetness while rye spice, mint candy, and butterscotch all compete for second billing against the toasted oak notes. Palate: The cloying sweetness of the marshmallow note from the nose follows through on the palate. At the same time, the flavor of herbal tea, dilute butterscotch, vanilla custard, and semi-bitter walnuts provide some intriguing variance. The mouthfeel is prototypical of Michter’s, which is to say it’s deceptively viscous without ever becoming overtly so. Finish: The finish is moderately drying as a bit of smokiness encroaches on the sweetness as a touch of dark chocolate and tobacco leaf washes away the marshmallow tones and concludes succinctly with a smattering of oak and vanilla pods. Bottom Line: As one of Michter’s most polarizing releases, this expression, above all others, is the whiskey most subject to personal preference. The strong campfire vibes make it a delicious autumnal option, while the underlying rye spice offers some welcome balance to the sweeter notes wrought by the toasted finishing cask. 12. Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 42.4%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: For its flagship rye whiskey, Michter’s rests the liquid for an undisclosed period of time before blending it in 20-barrel small-batches and bringing it to bottling proof with some of that famous Kentucky limestone water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lime zest and Manuka honey lead the charge on the aroma note with a gentle, approachable profile that draws you in for deeper inhalation. On the second pass, you pick up notes of cracked black pepper, oak, and, surprisingly, brisket fat.

Palate: What stands out immediately is that Michter’s US*1 Rye has a really supple mouthfeel, and its flavors of honeyed mint tea with a touch of black pepper and oak are restrained yet well-defined. It’s a flavor profile that plays coy and encourages you to meet it halfway before enchanting you with how well-developed each of the notes truly is. Finish: Some red pepper flakes, honey, and mint punctuate the sadly brief finish. Overall, each sip is impressively smooth and rich, which makes for easygoing good sipping. Bottom Line: While other rye expressions in Michter’s portfolio bring more pizazz, their standard edition rye is the life of the party. Equally excellent on its own or as a mixer, this bottle can either be the lifeblood of your bar cart or the not-so-guilty pleasure that fills your glass on a regular basis. 11. Shenk’s Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey Small Batch 2024 Release ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Created to honor the memory of John Shenk, the man responsible for founding a distillery that would grow to become Michter’s, this whiskey uses a substantial amount of rye and is aged in French oak casks sourced from the Vosges region of France. It is then naturally air-dried and seasoned for 24 long months and toasted to Michter’s exacting specifications. The unique grain recipe for this year’s whiskey also includes malted rye and caramel malt. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aroma notes like chocolate wafers and orange buttercream enchant the senses at first before the scent of rose petals, allspice, and basil cut in to form a well-arranged symphony of scents. Palate: As this whiskey splashes across your palate, the senses are primed to pick up the rich notes of chocolate truffle dust and almond meat that wash over the front of the palate before vanilla frosting with orange zest and mellow prickles of baking spice assert themselves on the middle of the palate.

Finish: Youthful oak interrupts things, inciting a brief finish with a bit of malted chocolate and more expressed orange peel at the end. Bottom Line: There are years when Shenk’s is the best-kept secret in Michter’s entire portfolio and years when it falls to the middle of the pack. For the 2024 edition, despite an intriguing mix of grains, it falls into the latter camp and places as a mid-tier entry in Michter’s incredibly competitive lineup. 10. Michter’s US*1 Limited Release Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 55.3%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Michter’s is famed for having a low barrel-entry proof, at 103 proof. For this expression, which is bottled at cask strength, the ABV has crept up ever-so-slightly. That means you get to enjoy Michter’s bourbon undiluted and in its rawest form for this expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is immediately dense and quickly grasps you with a touch of black cherry syrup, molasses, mature oak, and salted caramel for a classic arrangement of aromas that exhibits some deft blending from the Michter’s team. Palate: Once on the palate, the whiskey is just as dense as the nose gave an indication, with the oak becoming more pronounced, while the black cherry and molasses notes sashay to the side and allow a drizzling of caramel and peanut shell to dash up the middle of the tongue. Finish: The protracted finish finds the black cherry notes morphing into a singed orange wheel, and the peanut shell transforms into more of a spiced walnut before it’s all said and done. Bottom Line: Michter’s bourbon is already damn good, so it should come as no surprise that presenting it undiluted at full cask strength offers an explosion of flavor with every sip. This bottle still undergoes the brand’s proprietary filtration, so the experts are able to fine-tune the liquid and present it at its optimal flavor. 9. Michter’s US*1 Limited Release Barrel Strength Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Comprised of barrels that Michter’s deems too good for blending, this single-barrel expression showcases the best of their rye whiskey at undiluted cask strength. Be advised that with the exception of Michter’s 25-Year-Old Rye, this is typically one of the brand’s hardest rye whiskeys to find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel leads the way, with milk chocolate, mint, and graham cracker aromas following closely behind on this whiskey’s robust nose. It immediately comes across as a proofy, dense ride, and it will leave you salivating in anticipation of the first sip. Palate: Smoked caramel and barrel char with leather lead the way on the palate before mint flows in at midpalate, cooling the tongue and introducing milk chocolate before the finish. Finish: The finish is full of black pepper and nutmeg, but the smoked caramel is the note that most stubbornly persists. There’s also a touch of mocha present before the liquid completely evaporates. Bottom Line: What happens when you take Michter’s excellent rye whiskey and offer it at its full barrel-proof potency? Predictably delicious results, as this expression proves that the brand’s cask curation is as much a science as it is an art. 8. Bomberger’s Declaration Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 2024 Release ABV: 54%

Average Price: $135 The Whiskey: For this expression in the Michter’s Legacy Series, the brand sought to honor Bomberger’s Distillery, which would later become known as the Michter’s Distillery. Bomberger’s is comprised of bourbon aged in Chinquapin oak, which was naturally air-dried and seasoned for three years before being toasted and charred to the brand’s specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rush of aromas fills the air once you pour Bomberger’s, ranging from peanut brittle and fudge brownies to lavender and maple candy. There’s also a slight nuttiness that fuses with a touch of black pepper spice.

Palate: The palate opens with a dark sweetness like molasses, chocolate fudge, leather, and black cherry. The mouthfeel isn’t overly viscous, but it offers just enough grip on the palate to allow the flavors to develop without appearing either dense or too thin. Finish: The finish is medium-long, with the baking spices extending the pleasure of each sip and rounding out with molasses sweetness and the gentle influence of walnuts and black pepper. Bottom Line: This year’s Bomberger’s release continues the brand’s streak of excellence by offering a spicy take on its standard bourbon thanks to its use of extensively air-dried Chinquapin oak. While Shenk’s is an annual threat to dethrone this expression atop the Michter’s Legacy Series pyramid, Bomberger’s fans can rest assured that for 2024, it’s the clear winner of the two. 7. Michter’s Limited Release US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey (2022) ABV: 43%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Like Michter’s standard sour mash whiskey, this toasted version doesn’t meet the legal requirements to be called either a bourbon or a rye, but who cares? This one is different from the entry-level version because Michter’s finishes the whiskey in 18-month air-dried and lightly toasted barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s Toasted Sour Mash Whiskey welcomes the nose with the aroma of apricots, cinnamon, marshmallow, and milk chocolate. The flavors are really rich yet delicate, all glued together by the toasted oak backbone. Palate: Once on the palate, there’s a bounty of more s’mores-like flavors with chocolate, roasted marshmallows, and oatmeal cookies coming together and gently massaging your tastebuds. There’s also a mellow fruitiness, with stone fruits again announcing their presence and a mellow, faintly viscous mouthfeel that ties it all together.

Finish: The finish introduces a tad more oak and a barely perceptible influx of black pepper, but the campfire vibes are still prevalent, with honeyed graham crackers and milk chocolate standing out. Bottom Line: By combining an intense richness of flavors and just the right amount of Kentucky limestone-filtered water, this expression is a nigh-perfect display of Michter’s excellent low-proof whiskey. In fact, it would be the ne plus ultra of their relatively affordable entries in that category if it weren’t for the following expression on this list… 6. Michter’s US*1 Limited Release Toasted Barrel Finish Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (2024) ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Michter’s has been releasing a fun, new toasted whiskey annually for ten years now, and in 2024, they decided to return to where it all started. To create this release, Michter’s takes their award-winning bourbon recipe and subjects it to secondary maturation in an 18-month air-dried wood stave barrel that’s toasted but not charred. Tasting Notes: Nose: Marshmallow, brown sugar, and cinnamon toast aromas first come wafting out of the glass. There’s some chocolate ganache and Cafe au lait with the faintest hint of mint in the mix as well. Initially, the marshmallow takes a strong lead, but in time, the aromas balance out and present themselves with magnificent balance. Palate: It’s slightly smoky initially, with cinnamon, smoked caramel, marshmallow tones, and toasted oak splashing across the palate. Then, a faintly savory undertone helps to push the whiskey’s honey sweetness to the fore. The texture is rich and almost syrupy, which is a proper credit to Michter’s filtration process because I’m in awe that they can wring so much viciousness out at such a modest ABV. Finish: The medium-length finish has a gentle kiss of ripe orange, and an elusive touch of bananas fosters flavor that cedes to the faint barrel char and toasted oak tones. Bottom Line: Michter’s kicked off the toasted bourbon party, and this expression proves they’ve still got the crown. This year’s Michter’s Toasted Bourbon delivers exactly what you’re looking for in a toasted barrel whiskey, but it pushes your palate into unfamiliar territory courtesy of a delightful balance that sees cinnamon, maple candy, and caramelized banana notes join the expansive palette this whiskey has to paint with. 5. Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 10 Years Old

ABV: 47.2%

Average Price: $550 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon, one of the American whiskey world’s most critically lauded expressions, is on an annual release schedule that sends bourbon fans into a fervor each time it’s announced. Utilizing Michter’s well-aged sourced whiskey stock, their blending team subjects hand-picked barrels to their proprietary filtration process for the end result. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mango, brown sugar, and black cherry all burst out of the glass once this bourbon is poured like they’ve got places to go. I highly encourage sitting with it for a while, as rich oak and a touch of leather add new dimensions to the aroma profile of this intriguing whiskey. Palate: Milk chocolate, coconut cream, and almonds splash across the palate on the first pass, making this taste like an Almond Joy in a glass. The barrel tones round things out, and it comes complete with a slick texture that brilliantly carries all of those well-developed flavors without going overboard. Finish: The finish on this year’s Michter’s 10-year bourbon is medium in length but long on notes like hazelnut and coconut with oak tones and black pepper included. Bottom Line: With its low proof, Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon perfectly encapsulates the dog in the fight/fight in the dog paradox. This is one whiskey that doesn’t need a heavy dose of ethanol to tightly layer a ton of flavor and stand toe-to-toe with the best bourbon on the planet. Michter’s puts its high-quality craftsmanship on display with every bottle in its portfolio, but when it comes to relatively accessible bourbon released at regular intervals, this is one you need to put a premium on finding. 4. Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey 10 Years Old ABV: 46.4%

Average Price: $360 The Whiskey: Michter’s is known for being meticulous with its releases, not just the ultra-premium ones. It utilizes proprietary custom filtration for each of its whiskeys. For 2024’s 10-year single-barrel rye whiskey, Michter’s uses yet another custom filter to ensure this year’s version is different from previous years while maintaining the expression’s award-winning quality. Tasting Notes: Nose: Huge scoops of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs melt out of the glass. With Manuka honey and gentle leather accents in the background, this is such a classic Michter’s rye nose that it’s immediately identifiable. And awesome.

Palate: Rich buttercream, fresh cinnamon bark, creamy milk chocolate, crisp red apples…need I go on? Michter’s always does an incredible job with whiskey at a lower proof, and these 10-year expressions offer the grandest stage for them to showcase that prowess. Here, the mouthfeel is jaw-dropping, and the richness of the flavors hit you in lush waves, one after another, but they never threaten to overwhelm your senses. There’s enough runway for each excellent flavor note to take flight. Finish: The finish undulates away gently after a considerable length of time, sucking your teeth for more hazelnut cream and sweet oak tones. Bottom Line: In a year full of legendary rye whiskeys, it should be enough to tell you, dear reader, that Michter’s 2024 10-Year Single Barrel Rye stands head and shoulders above the rest. This is one of the whiskeys that will define the year, and if you aren’t already in love with rye, then the 2024 Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel is Cupid’s arrow in a bottle. 3. Michter’s Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 25 Years Old ABV: 58.1%

Average Price: $6,400 The Whiskey: To create their vaunted 25-year-old bourbon, Michter’s curates some of their most exceptional hyper-aged barrels and blends them for this semi-regular expression. Bottled at full cask strength, this super-premium bourbon offers a glimpse into the liquid being distilled at an undisclosed distillery (or undisclosed distilleries) a quarter of a century ago; that’s a rare treat. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Michter’s 25-Year Bourbon is resplendent with refined chunks of peanut butter, a light cinnamon dusting, oak, and dark chocolate. Each of those dark notes is well-developed and distinct, with a certain sprightliness that allows them all to dart in and out of focus, weaving in concert brilliantly. Palate: On the palate, the flavors’ impressive refinement and spry nature remain evident. Roasted nuts, stewed raspberries, and peanut brittle stand out on the flavor wheel, and the texture is mellow but expansive, gently unfurling over the entirety of your tongue and clinging to the roof of your mouth for dear life.

Finish: The finish is extensive, thanks to the viscous texture, allowing the flavor of roasted Brazil nuts, dried cherries, and dark chocolate to linger long after each sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon is expectedly rich and oaky, and that two-piece combination is enough to knock out most of the competition. That is, of course, unless the competition comes from within the rest of Michter’s ultra-limited portfolio, where we can find the remaining two bottles on this list. 2. Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash 2022 ABV: 56.4%

Average Price: $17,000 The Whiskey: Michter’s has only ever released four Celebration Sour Mash expressions, and 2022’s was the first one since 2019. Limited to just 328 bottles worldwide, Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash is the brand’s second-most exclusive offering. A true collaboration between Michter’s Master Distiller, Dan McKee, and Master of Maturation, Andrea Wilson, the pair selected seven bourbon and rye whiskeys, ranging from twelve to thirty-plus years old, for this premium blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is surprisingly expressive, with orange blossom, raw honey, and mellow oak making up the core aromas while a touch of vanilla custard and milk chocolate flit along the edges. Palate: The delicate texture of the liquid implores you to sip it gently as the rich flavor of raw honey bursts across your palate, along with cooked red apples and buttery pie crust. This is a whiskey that I would describe as elegant, as the mouthfeel is lean yet surprisingly viscous and mouth-coating, sticking to your palate and boring deep into your tastebuds with those rich, sweet flavors. Finish: The finish is medium-length, but again, the elegant viscousness causes the liquid to slowly dissipate from your palate, leaving orange marmalade, crème brulée, and milk chocolate behind. Bottom Line: Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash is the bottle that Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson most frequently cite as their proudest achievement. Not only is the blend of bourbon and rye a showcase of Michter’s most premium barrels, but it also represents the two masters’ most challenging assignment across the brand’s entire portfolio. The result, a labor of love, is one of the greatest whiskeys this country has ever produced. 1. Michter’s US*1 Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 20 Years Old