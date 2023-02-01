It’s Time To Make Summer 2023 Reservations For These National Parks

You can’t read about National Parks without mention of their exploding popularity. Social media, the pandemic, and the increased popularity of hiking and domestic travel have all converged over the past few years to create a surge unlike anything many parks have ever seen. To combat the possible overcrowding and degradation of resources and land in some of the most popular parks, reservation and timed entry systems have become the norm – but they can still be difficult to navigate. With each park having its own systems, dates, permits and policies – some that have changed dramatically since last season – it can be overwhelming to plan a trip that is meant to promote the opposite. So here is our detailed guide and everything you need in one place to tackle the National Park reservation system this summer.

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK — MAINE Acadia National Park is consistently one of the top ten most visited parks every year. The coastal utopia clocked over 4 million visitors in 2021, over just over 49,000 acres — making the visitors per acre number much higher than the most visited parks in the system. What will I need a reservation for? Despite its incredible popularity, you don’t need a reservation to simply enter the park. However, you will need one to drive to the summit of Cadillac Mountain – which is a must. From October 7 to March 6 the summit of the Maine mountain sees the first sunrise in the United States – but anytime you visit is truly a bucket-list moment. Reservations follow a timed entry format – with sunrise and daytime reservations varying slightly. Sunrise reservations can enter within a 90 minute window while daytime entries have just a 30 minute entry window. Once you’ve entered there is no designated departure time other than when the road closes at 10pm and no re-entry is allowed. When will I need it? Cadillac Summit Road doesn’t open until April 15 – although the park is open year round – and reservations are required between May 24 and October 22, 2023. How can I get it? Like all of the reservation and timed entries mentioned here, you’ll acquire the reservation on recreation.gov. Vehicle reservations are released there on a rolling basis, with 30% of reservations released 90 days ahead at 10a, ET and the remaining 70% just 2 days ahead at the same time. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? You can also hike up to the summit of Cadillac Mountain! There are three different trails that will get you there, with the West Face Trail being the shortest – and steepest – at 3.1 miles round trip. The North Ridge Trail is the most popular where you’ll hike about 4.4 miles round trip. The South Ridge Trail is longer at 7 miles round trip, but has diverse views and is also a fan favorite. Book reservation: here. ARCHES NATIONAL PARK — UTAH Arches National Park, like Acadia, is a smaller park by land area. Coupled with its super accessible location just 5 miles north of booming Moab, Utah and Instagram-ready red rock arches – the crowds are inevitable. To combat this, Arches has just recently instituted a timed entry system. What will I need a reservation for? You’ll need a reservation to access any part of the park during the reservation season. Unlike many other major National Parks, there is one gated entrance to the park — so there’s no getting around this. When will I need it? Reservations will be required from 7am – 4pm from April 1 through October 31. How can I get it? Timed entries will be released on recreation.gov three months in advance. April entries were already released on January 10, with the next release – for May dates – occurring on February 1 at 8am MST. Each month thereafter follows the same pattern: June dates are released on March 1, July on April 1, August on May 1, September on June 1 and October on July 1 – all at 8am Mountain Time. The park service says that a “limited” number of tickets will also be available each day prior at 6pm MDT. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? You’re able to enter the park before 7am or after 4pm – which may be preferable on a hot summer day in Utah. There are also nearly endless outdoor opportunities in Moab outside of the park – from visiting nearby Canyonlands National Park, Dead Horse State Park, or heading up into the La Sal Mountains. Book reservation: here.

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — MONTANA I’ve visited Glacier National Park in Montana several times over the past decade, and each time the crowds have only increased. The park is large, with multiple entrance points, but the dramatic landscape, glaciers, lakes and world class hiking have started to create problems in the busy summer months. To combat the crowds, Glacier has instituted a reservation system for Going-To-The-Sun road since 2021. This year the vehicle reservation system will require advance reservations for four areas of the park. What will I need a reservation for? In 2023 you will need separate vehicle reservations for four areas of Glacier National Park: Going-To-The-Sun Corridor, the North Fork, Two Medicine and Many Glacier. When will I need it? You will need a reservation to enter Going-To-The-Sun Corridor from the West from May 26 through September 10. If entering from St. Mary you will need the reservation from July 1 through September 10. A reservation for the road lasts for 3 days and is needed from 6am to 3pm. Vehicle reservations for North Fork area are good for one day and are necessary from May 26 through September 10 from 6am to 3pm. Two Medicine and Many Glacier each require separate vehicle reservations that are also good for one day only. They will be needed from July 1 through September 10 from 6am to 3pm. How can I get it? Reservations are available on recreation.gov with a slightly different system this year. Vehicle reservations will be released on a block release system with a portion released 120 days prior to entry. The first block will be released for Going-To-The-Sun Corridor and North Fork on February 1 at 8am Mountain Time for reservations from May 26 through June 30. The second through last block will be released for all four separate areas on the same schedule: March 1 for reservations between July 1 – July 31, April 1 for reservations from August 1 – August 31, and May 1 for reservations from September 1 – September 10. All reservations will be available at exactly 8 am Mountain Time. A portion of vehicle reservations will also be released on a rolling basis at 8am 24 hours in advance. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? You can enter the park prior to 6am or after 3pm. With the longer Montana summer days, there is still plenty of daylight after 3pm. You can also bypass a reservation if you have a valid service reservation (boat tours, lodging etc.) Book reservation: here. GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK –NORTH CAROLINA/TENNESSEE Great Smoky Mountain National Park is the most visited major National Park in the system – by far. With over 14 million visitors in 2021, it is incredible that there has not been a reservation system – or even a fee for admission – in this spectacular southern park. And there still isn’t – not really anyways. But I’ve added them here because there is one big change visitors should be aware of. What will I need a reservation for? You still won’t need a reservation to enter Great Smoky Mountains National Park – but you will need to pay for parking starting this year. This is a new system in an effort to bring more funding to the incredibly popular park that has historically been fee free. When will I need it? Parking fees will go into effect on March 1, 2023. If you are parking longer than 15 minutes you’ll need either a $5 day tag, a $15 week tag or pay $40 for an annual parking tag. How can I get it? You’ll be able to buy a parking tag on site at multiple visitors centers, in person at an automated fee machine, or in advance online and shipped via the Great Smoky Mountains Association or on trusty recreation.gov beginning February 1 and will need to be printed and displayed. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? There are tons of options for parking tags on site at Great Smoky Mountains. You’re also able to drive through for no fee if you don’t plan on stopping anywhere for longer than 15 minutes. Buy Parking Tag: here.

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK — MAUI Haleakalā National Park should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. On the gorgeous and lush island of Maui in Hawaii, the dormant Haleakalā volcano creates an otherworldly experience that you truly must see to believe. What will I need a reservation for? While the majority of reservation and timed entry systems have been instituted since the pandemic and surge in National Park visitors, Haleakalā has actually required reservations for sunrise at the summit since 2017. In order to create a better viewing experience as well as keep the winding road to the summit safer for everyone, a reservation has been necessary and highly sought after for years. You only need a reservation for sunrise – so to enter the park between 3 am and 7 am – otherwise, you’re able to enter simply by paying the park fee. When will I need it? Sunrise reservations are required year-round at Haleakalā. The reservation is for anyone entering the park between 3am and 7am. How can I get it? Reservations are available up to 60 days in advance on recreation.gov. They are released at 7 am HST and are valid only for one day. A portion of reservations are also released 2 days prior and each visitor may only make one reservation per three day period. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? Go back for sunset – that’s what I did. No reservations are necessary for sunset, so while it will be crowded (get there early) the views are just as spectacular, in my opinion. Book reservation: here. ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — COLORADO Rocky Mountain National Park is legendary. The jutting peaks, the golden aspens and the incredible hiking trails to pristine and clear blue alpine lakes have long brought huge amounts of visitors to the Colorado park. But in the past few years, like other popular National Parks, the crowds have exploded to a degree where a timed entry system is necessary to protect the biodiversity and alpine tundra ecosystem that the park is known for. What will I need a reservation for? There are two separate types of timed entry tickets for Rocky Mountain National Park – and you’ll need one of them. The popular Bear Lake Corridor has its own timed entry ticket (that will also allow you to access the rest of the park) while the “rest of the park” also has a specific timed entry ticket that gains you access to all but the Bear Lake Corridor. When will I need it? Timed entry will be required from May 26 through October 22 of 2023. For the Bear Lake Corridor timed entry is necessary from 5am to 6pm, while the “rest of the park” is only required from 9am to 2pm. How can I get it? Of course, like most timed entries and reservations, they can be acquired on recreation.gov beginning May 1 at 8am Mountain Time. This release will include dates from May 26 through June 30. July dates will be released on June 1, August dates on July 1, September dates on August 1 and October dates on September 1 all at 8am Mountain Time. If you don’t acquire a timed entry reservation in advance, 40% of permits will be available one day prior at 5pm Mountain Time on recreation.gov. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? The “rest of the park” timed entry is only required from 9 am to 2 pm, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the park outside of those hours. Book reservation: here.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — CALIFORNIA Yosemite is probably what most people envision when they think of a National Park. It is legendary for a reason – with towering granite cliffs, beautiful meadows, awe inspiring waterfalls and hiking that is hard to beat anywhere else. Despite its nearly unmatched beauty and incredible popularity, Yosemite has actually announced that unlike the previous recent years, there will be no reservations necessary to enter the park in the summer of 2023. But along with that change came another that you need to know about. What will I need a reservation for? While you no longer need a summer reservation, you do need one for February firefall weekends. The natural phenomenon has grown exponentially in the past several years resulting in traffic jams, overcrowding and damage to the land. So whether you are viewing the firefall or not, there are several times you will need a reservation to enter Yosemite in February. When will I need it? You’ll need a reservation to enter Yosemite National Park on February 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26. The reservation period is 24 hours and will be necessary to enter any part of the park. How can I get it? You can reserve on recreation.gov with 50% already released on January 13. The remaining 50% will be released two days prior to each reservation date at 8 am Pacific Time. What if I don’t get a reservation in advance? You can visit between Monday and Thursday, or enter with a valid reservation with an authorized tour group or on Yosemite Area Regional Transportation Systems. You can also bypass a reservation if you have advanced reservations for camping, lodging or vacation rentals within the park. Book reservation: here. ZION NATIONAL PARK — UTAH Zion National Park is one of the most visited National Parks in the country, with over 5 million visitors in 2021 alone. As the most visited of Utah’s Mighty Five, it has been forced into reservation systems in the past. But this summer, like Yosemite, it is not requiring a reservation or timed entry simply to enter the park. But if you’re planning on hiking the most popular trail you’ll still need to plan in advance. What will I need a reservation for? This year you will only need a permit if you plan to hike the iconic and social media famous Angel’s Landing Trail. Due to overcrowding the permit system was put into place in 2022 and was successful – so it’s back this year. When will I need it? Everyone needs a permit to hike Angel’s Landing at any time of the year or time of day. How can I get it? Permits are issued two ways – through the seasonal lottery and a “day before” lottery.