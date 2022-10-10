Jack Daniel’s Just Released Two New Whiskeys And We’ve Got Thoughts

When Jack Daniel’s drops a new whiskey, it’s a pretty big deal. The world’s best-selling whiskey brand is known for its super reliable Old No. 7 black label Tennessee whiskey, which is better than you remember it. But Jack Daniel’s as a whiskey brand is much more than just Old No. 7. There are dozens of expressions released by the brand that touch on everything from single malt to barrel finishes to Tennessee rye whisky, which is a truly underrated arm of the JD game.

The two latter aspects are what we’re focusing on today. Jack just released two brand new Tennessee rye expressions that have special barrel finishes. The whiskeys were selected by the wife and husband team Lexie Phillips (Assistant Distiller and Master Taster) and Josh Phillips (Taster) as a duo. So they’re meant to be enjoyed side by side, so to speak. The actual juice comes in a half-bottle hip flask and will be available at the distillery and in select Tennessee retailers and bars. That makes this whiskey pretty damn special albeit fleeting.

Still, Jack’s rye whiskey is one of the better ryes in the whiskey game. Their standard Tennessee rye — which is the base of these two new drops — is subtle and delicious with a great body for cocktails, especially Manhattans, Sazeracs, and old fashioneds. A more refined version of that whiskey is very exciting, so let’s dive in and see what’s in these bottles.

