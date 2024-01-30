Espresso Martini Ingredients: 1.5 oz. vodka, rum, tequila, brandy, or whiskey

1 oz. espresso

0.5 oz. coffee liqueur

0.25 oz. simple syrup

Coffee beans

Ice You can use any base spirit you want here. Vodka will give you a cleaner “espresso” vibe while whiskey, rum, or brandy will add nutty, spicy, and vanilla notes that just work with creamy espresso. As for the coffee liqueur, Kahlua will be your best bet. Sure, you can find some bespoke local distillery craft versions if you like. I like to use St. George’s Coffee Liqueur. That’s partially simply because it’s open on my shelf. The last element is the espresso. I have an espresso machine on my counter. So I’m using that with a strong “creme” espresso bean from Italy. You can use a thicker cold brew or cold espresso but you won’t get quite the same textural experience. Drip coffee isn’t going to cut it as it’ll be too thin and can’t deliver the depth you need for this cocktail. While workarounds are viable, to get that “craft cocktail bar” vibe to this cocktail, you need to pull a fresh shot of espresso. The creaminess on the top of that shot is a crucial textural element to this drink. Take a look at the espresso shot in the image below. Ideally, that’s what you want to start with. What You’ll Need: Coupe, martini, or Nick and Nora glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Jigger Method: Make a shot of espresso.

Pour the base spirit, coffee liqueur, simple, and espresso into the cocktail shaker.

Add a large handful of ice, affix the lid, and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds.

Remove the glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into the waiting glass.

Let the drink rest for at least 30 seconds, allowing the cocktail to settle and the foam to thicken on the top.

Gently place a coffee bean in the center of the drink. Serve.

Bottom Line: This is probably the most familiar drink on the list given that the espresso martini has exploded in popularity (again) over the past couple of years. And while this cocktail feels fussy, it’s really not that hard to make. It’s also a delicious pick-me-up with a good creaminess, soft nuttiness, and deeply bitter espresso bite. Irish Coffee

Ingredients: 4 oz. espresso

1.5 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. heavy cream (32%)

Optional: Nutmeg dusting garnish The key ingredient is Irish whiskey. I’m going a little deeper and using a good Irish-American whiskey, Four Walls. That mixing whiskey uses a nice dose of American rye whiskey, adding a drier and spicier depth than your average honeyed Irish tipple. It truly works wonders with the coffee and cream. The rest is pretty easy. If you don’t have an espresso machine, you can grab a double shot from Starbucks and bring it home. Or you can use regular coffee from your machine. You won’t have the same consistency (pure velvet), but you will have a nice drink. Lastly, I like to use a milk frother for the cream. It gives it the right light airiness without making the cream too dense. You want to be able to easily sip through the cream without it blocking the boozy coffee beneath it (tamp the cup full of frothed milk on the counter a few times to make it more dense). That said, you can use a whipped cream canister in a pinch. But a Milk Frother is like $6 on Amazon — so it’s a worthwhile investment anyway. Quick note: Sometimes recipes will call for a half-ounce of simple syrup as a sweetener. I tend to lean away from that as the whiskey is sweet enough. That said, if you really need sweeteners in your coffee, then add a little bar syrup. In the same vein, you can also add flavored sweeteners like hazelnut, cinnamon, cherry, almond, vanilla, or whatever syrup to take the drink in those directions. Just make sure to keep it under a half-ounce. What You’ll Need: Irish Coffee mug (or regular 8 oz. mug)

Jigger

Barspoon

Milk frother Method: Warm the Irish Coffee mug with a hot water rinse.

Add the espresso and whiskey to the coffee mug and stir a couple of times.

Froth the cream with the milk frother and use the barspoon to add the cream to the top of the coffee, it should naturally float on top of the coffee/whiskey mix.

Dust with nutmeg if so inclined. Serve. Bottom Line: This is another classic, dating back centuries this time. This is just a really fun and easy warm cocktail to make on a cold winter day. It’s nutty, bitter, creamy, and just the right amount of sweet. And as with the espresso martini above, you can also use any spirit as the base here. If you want to make a Spanish Coffee, use brandy. Caribbean Coffee, use rum. Russian Coffee, use vodka. You get it. Moving on!

Frozen Irish Coffee Ingredients: Makes 2 six-ounce drinks 1 oz. cognac

1 oz. Irish whiskey

1 oz. coffee liqueur

6 oz. frozen whole milk

2 oz. chilled espresso

2 oz. vanilla ice cream (1/4 cup)

Instant coffee grounds (for garnish) A lot of recipes call for brandy as the base booze, which is very NOLA. I like to split the difference with half brandy and half Irish whiskey as the base. I’m using standard stuff. Remy Martin VSOP and Jameson Black Barrel (their premiere mixing whiskey). Kahlua is the obvious coffee liqueur to use. I have a bottle of St. George’s NOLA Coffee Liqueur that is open at the moment so I used that. Also, the New Orleans connection was too on point to not use that bottle. The rest is pretty straightforward. I used the last of some Tillamook Vanilla Bean Ice Cream from the grocery store and a two-ounce single espresso pull from my espresso machine.

I also had some coffee grounds left from some Cafe Du Monde Coffee and Chickory blend so I used that as garnish. You can 100% use whatever coffee grounds you have on hand. What You’ll Need: Highball glass (prechilled)

Blender (or handmixer)

Jigger

Measuring cup

Straw Method: Add the frozen milk, chilled espresso, coffee liqueur, Irish whiskey, brandy, and ice cream to your blender. Pulse a couple of times to break up the milk ice cubes. Then blend on high until a smooth, thin milkshake forms (about 10 to 15 seconds).

Grab a glass from the freezer and pour the drink into it.

Sprinkle fresh coffee grounds over the top and drop in a straw. Serve.

Bottom Line: This is the actual fussiest cocktail to make on the list. But even then, it’s just a creamy smoothie at the end of the day. So if you can make a smoothie, you can make this. As for the taste, it’s delightful. Again, this is a boozy coffee milkshake smoothie. There’s really not much to dislike here unless you’re completely averse to the flavor of coffee and ice cream. The Revolver

Ingredients: 2 oz. bourbon

0.5 oz. coffee liqueur

2 dashes of Chocolate Bitters

2 dashes of Orange Bitters

Ice

Orange peel I’m using Weller Antique 107, which is devised as a great cocktail bourbon (yes, I know it’s allocated and hard to find for MSRP outside of certain markets). The higher proof adds a nice bite to the cocktail with a sense of dried woody chili peppers and deep roasted cacao emerging through the mix. If you don’t have Weller Antique 107 on hand, I’d suggest Wild Turkey Rare Breed or Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon instead. The key is to use a very good quality bourbon. The rest is all easily found at any good liquor store. What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass (pre-chilled)

Mixing glass/jug

Julep cocktail strainer

Barspoon

Jigger

Peeler Method: Add the bourbon, coffee liqueur, bitters, and ice to a mixing glass/jug. Stir for about 20 seconds or until the outside of the glass is ice-cold to touch.

Fetch the glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into it.

Express the oils from the orange peel over the cocktail and rub the peel around the rim of the bowl and stem. Serve. Bottom Line: This is arguably the most “acquired taste” cocktail on the list. The coffee bitterness is really amped up by the chocolate and orange bitters, creating a “super ” coffee vibe to the boozy drink. The bourbon adds a nice sweetness with a hint of winter spice to balance things out. Overall, this is a strong coffee cocktail that’ll open your eyes and get you ready for a long night.

White Russian Ingredients: 2 oz. vodka

1 oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. heavy cream (32%)

Ice You need some serious cream for this recipe. You can use half and half if you like. It’s fine. But it’s really not going to give it the punch — or mouthfeel — that you want. The coffee liqueur and cream really shine together and help to smooth out the whole drink. As for the vodka, always use good vodka in cocktails even when you’re making a cocktail that has bold flavors like this (where the vodka basically disappears). What You’ll Need: Rocks glass

Straw

Jigger Method: Fetch your glass from the freezer and fill 3/4 with ice. Add in the vodka and coffee liqueur and then stir to combine.

Gently pour the cream over the top. Add the straw and stir once or twice. Serve.