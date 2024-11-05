Finish: This bourbon has a medium-length finish that leaves you sucking your molars, savoring the flavor of honeyed brioche buns long after finishing every sip. Bottom Line: By combining an impressively mature mouthfeel, lush flavors, and a satisfyingly lengthy finish, this bottle of Jimmy Red definitely checks the box as an approachable bourbon. This will be an incredible whiskey to watch moving forward, and it gives the solid impression that it will fulfill its promise to improve sooner rather than later dramatically. 9. Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage Bourbon ABV: 43.3%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon was transitioned into a Kentucky-exclusive offering in 2022. However, in 2024, the brand announced that it would be distributed in other states for the first time in two years due to a surplus. The word isn’t yet out on whether that trend will continue through 2025 and beyond, but it came as welcome news to fans of the Evan Williams lineup’s only single-barrel bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with the aroma of honey and peanut shell, which soon morphs into gently tannic oak tones and fresh orange rinds. Caramel and graham cracker notes also inform the nosing notes before a few shakes of black pepper curb the overall sweetness. Palate: The honey flavor leads the palate as peanut shells and caramel take a backseat. The texture is surprisingly thin, but the flavors are not without considerable depth, defying their limitations to take root throughout the palate. Finish: The finish welcomes an uptick in the influence of the oak and black pepper, only alluded to at other points in the flavor journey. While it’s only a short-to-medium finish, that brevity complements the flavor profile, making this an approachable and easy-to-enjoy pour again and again. Bottom Line: Despite its relatively low ABV, Evan Williams Single Barrel’s mellow profile delivers rich flavors that cause it to punch above its weight. While longtime fans of the brand continue to grumble that “it ain’t what it used to be,” remarking on a perceived shift in quality and a substantive uptick in price, this continues to be a great, flavorful, smooth bourbon. 8. Rebel 10-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $96 The Whiskey: Rebel’s 10-year single-barrel bourbon is an expression marked by a winding history that saw it go from production at the famed Stitzel-Weller distillery as a locally distributed bargain brand to becoming a surprise hit thanks to a Billy Idol song, being sold to current owners Luxco, and reimagined as a premium offering. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with the aroma of snickerdoodle cookies, inviting caramel and vanilla tones, and some fudge to round out the sweeter notes. On the earthier side, there’s the scent of clove and turmeric, in addition to the faintest shake of freshly cracked black pepper. Palate: Once in the mouth, caramel, the burnt citrus flavor of a torched orange wheel, and vanilla introduce the senses to this lush bourbon. The mouthfeel is full-bodied with almonds and white pepper found in spades, though it skews more heavily toward the sweet tones. This lovely, well-balanced whiskey rewards chewing as it unlocks further cinnamon bark and wheat funk notes. Finish: For its final act, Rebel 10-Year Bourbon features rich oak, honey-roasted peanuts, and vanilla that hangs around with considerable staying power. Bottom Line: Rebel 10-Year Bourbon has long been rumored to feature whiskey in the blend that significantly exceeds its age statement, and that speculation certainly passes the taste test. The liquid is a lush showcase of how depth can overcome the brevity of flavors to deliver a balanced and highly enjoyable bourbon. 7. Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 1994, Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit was Jimmy Russell’s not-so-subtle response to the popularity of another ornately designed single-barrel bourbon bottle: Blanton’s. While the contemporary bottle of Kentucky Spirit is streamlined and comes in the same package as Rare Breed, the liquid inside is a single-barrel version of Wild Turkey Bourbon at 101 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Kentucky Spirit begins gently with honey and graham cracker before holiday spices, apricots, and nutmeg begin to emerge.

Palate: On the palate, the apricot, nutmeg, and graham cracker notes make the first impression, while black pepper and dried cranberries join the party soon after. The mouthfeel is lean but exceedingly enjoyable, and pops of baking spices accent the overall experience. Finish: The finish welcomes the inclusion of cooked red apple notes along with some vanilla pods before succinctly tapering off in a crescendo of gentle oak tones. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit is perhaps the most highly underrated expression from this highly underrated brand. Showcasing single barrels of Wild Turkey’s iconic 101-proof bourbon really allows you to experience its signature flavor profile while also highlighting the subtle variations that can elevate Wild Turkey whiskey to being among the best in America. 6. Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $66 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon is the more mature version of the widely available Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch. Bottled at the same proof from the same stock of barrels, the 12-year version offers a well-aged alternative to an absolute bourbon classic. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the signature hazelnut qualities that Jim Beam is famously known for, but with more oak, brown sugar, and honeyed black tea, this expression cranks up the intensity as well as the refinement. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon delivers on the promise of the nose by offering classic Jim Beam bourbon notes with a depth of richness that the 9-year small batch only scratches the surface of. There’s a touch of lemon zest atop the prototypical caramel, hazelnut, and rich oak notes, plus a surprisingly robust texture that grips the edges of the palate while gently coating the middle of it.

Finish: The finish is medium to long with more hazelnut notes joined by black pepper and brown sugar, with nutmeg and clove following shortly thereafter. It closes with some vanilla wafer sweetness before gently receding and welcoming a second sip. Bottom Line: Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon is 2024’s best regularly available Knob Creek expression, thanks to a combination of impressive age and rich, balanced flavor. If you absolutely have to spend $100 on bourbon, it’s tough to do better than this one. 5. Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $62 The Whiskey: Wilderness Trail is the brand from Shane Baker and Dr. Pat Heist, the bourbon world’s most highly-regarded “yeast guys,” who started Ferm Solutions, a technical support company for distillers and brewers worldwide. With all the knowledge they accrued troubleshooting other brand’s problems, they decided to set out on their own, founding Wilderness Trail in 2013 and growing into one of the most scientifically advanced distilleries in America. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried raspberries and black pepper kick things off on the nose, with oak and leather encroaching as you inhale more deeply. There are also intriguing additional layers of cream cheese, allspice, and lemon zest uncovered after swirling the glass with some bubblegum lurking underneath. Palate: Black pepper and bubblegum hit the palate at first before rich oak tones make their presence known, along with a tasty semi-tart dose of the dried raspberries from the nose. The liquid itself has some elbows, pricking various parts of your tongue with a punctuation of flavor and a grainy, honeycomb-like texture. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey introduces butterscotch and vanilla custard before the black pepper notes seize control and coast into the sunset after a moderate length. Bottom Line: Wilderness Trail is gaining acclaim for its flavorful sweet mash whiskey, which is free from chill filtration, and its wheated mash bill is the best among its bourbon lineup. With such an approachable proof and an impressive depth of flavor in every bottle, you’ll definitely agree that this is an incredible, smooth bourbon. 4. Woodinville Straight Bourbon

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $38 The Whiskey: Woodinville Whiskey Co., out of Washington State, has been producing stellar craft bourbon since 2009. Even with the incredible quality they put into their limited edition offerings, you’d be foolish to skip over their flagship offering. Aged for at least five years, Woodinville Bourbon is made entirely with local grains from a mash bill of 72% corn , 22% rye, and 6% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Woodinville Bourbon’s nosing notes offer a surprising array of atypical aromas with a sweet blend of coconut and pineapple, giving it a piña colada vibe at first before maraschino cherries, whipped cream, corn pudding, and a floral aspect begin to emerge out of the glass. Palate: Milk chocolate with whipped cream and coconut flakes come rushing over the tongue at first with a silky mouthfeel, helping all of those flavors find their footing. As it switches to the mid-palate, there’s some light umami savoriness, crème brulée, and very little burn, which gives this whiskey the “creamy” texture we’re looking for in a smooth bourbon. Finish: As that creamy texture ends on the brief finish, we’re left with cacao nibs, caramel, and vanilla ice cream flavor. Bottom Line: Woodinville Bourbon’s borderline tropical appeal is a substantial part of its smoothness. Those coconut and milk chocolate flavors work well with the whiskey’s velvety texture to provide a smooth experience that will impress bourbon savants and intrigue any newcomers. 3. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out.

Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy, with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon not only one-ups its wheated bourbon predecessor but also makes for a more flavorful, easy-sipping alternative. 2. Michter’s US*1 Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Michter’s was recently voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey Distillery, and its flagship bourbon is the most readily available example of why. For this expression and the rest of its whiskey lineup, Michter’s uses a proprietary filtration process to optimize the flavor coming from its barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon has a dense aroma bouquet that immediately appears well-refined. Notes like honeysuckle, brown sugar, raisins, and youthful oak fill the air, with each well-developed layer greeting the olfactory senses warmly. Palate: On the palate, what’s immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, as it gently coats your tongue with moderate warmth, and before you know it, the taste of brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts is suddenly everywhere on your tongue. That deceptively viscous texture works well here and is a credit to Michter’s proprietary filtration process and their atypical proof-point.