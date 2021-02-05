The Ultimate Super Bowl LV Food And Beer Pairing Guide

Chicken Wings — Deschutes Black Butte Porter Price: $9.99, six-pack The Dish: As we highlighted this week, chicken wings don’t mean one thing. They can be prepared and then dressed in many different ways. Generally speaking, you’re going to have a lot of umami, a lot of spice, and hopefully a lot of crispiness. You definitely need a beer that can stand up to those big and varied flavors. The Beer: This old-school icon from Oregon is just the beer for your wing-based gluttony. The brew is built upon five malts with chocolate and wheat malts forming a core. A touch of Pacific Northwest hops add a mild bitterness to cut all that umami. Plus, the ABVs are 5.5 percent, making this an easy all-day drinker. The Pairing: What you’re getting with Black Butter Porter is a counterpoint. There’s a clear sense of dark cacao and bitter and almost creamy espresso beans with a touch of sweet vanilla that’s all still somehow light and effervescent. And since sweet and bitter are the perfect reversal of spice and umami, this beer shines as a wing pairing. Kielbasa — Pilsner Urquell Price: $10.79, six-pack The Dish: Ah, Kielbasa. The spicy sausage from Central Europe is the grilling masterpiece. It’s thick, meaty, and should be full of herbal seeds and plenty of chili spice. They’re great on their own or sliced with some mustard powder sprinkled over the top. But throw a chunk of kielbasa in a crusty bun with some pickled onion and grain mustard … chef’s kiss. The Beer: Sticking with the Central European theme, why not go with a beer that was literally invented to be paired with this type of food? Pilsner Urquell is the original Bohemian pils and is probably the most quaffable entry on this list, thanks to those bespoke Saaz hops and super soft spring water. The Pairing: Pilsner Urquell also has the uncanny ability to really calm down overly sharp spice on the tongue with its floral fizziness and light nature. Those hoppy florals are drawn back but present. The malts have an ever-so-slight sweetness. But the real star of the show is the ability of this beer to go down almost too easily with fatty and spicy sausages.

Nachos — Modelo Negra Price: $17.99, 12-pack The Dish: A big mess of nachos is never a bad idea. It’s a textural masterpiece of crunchy, crisp, gooey, soft, and bold. It’s also a flavor bomb — hitting some serious umami and savory highs while still touching on grainy corn and smooth dips. There’s a lot going on and it all works. The Beer: Modelo Negra is one of those beers that’s hard not to love. It’s light but not simple. There’s a dark, almost toffee, maltiness at the base with a slight hint of cinnamon next to real rye crustiness while also being easy-to-drink. Then there’s a hint of sour creaminess that sneaks in that really rounds this beer out. The Pairing: That last note of sour creaminess is what ties this so well to nachos. It creates a bridge of sorts between the sour cream that is likely on your nachos and the flavors of the beer. The malty sweetness with that light body is also a nice counter to the heavier and spicier aspects of a plate of nachos. Kebabs — New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA Price: $11.86, six-pack The Dish: Meat on a stick over a fire sounds pretty simple. While it is — in theory — if you don’t marinate or season your kebabs well, they’ll be lackluster at best. You can marinate in yogurt and spices overnight, dry or wet brine for a few hours, or simply season well before they go on the outdoor fire. Just do something. In the end, you should have a stick of juicy, crispy, and delicious meat (veg optional). The Beer: Since we’re talking about a fairly simple dish with kebabs, we’re going big with the beer. Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA is big while still feeling accessible. The beer is brewed to really amp up the piney hops while also providing a light counterpoint of bright citrus. It’s not all dank. But you can’t miss the hop notes, either. The Pairing: All that evergreen, resinous nature really will suit standing outside under some trees while grilling up your kebabs. Then the spiciness and citrus of the hops will provide a nice check to the salty and fatty meat, kind of like spritzing the kebabs with lemon juice right after they come off the flame.

Dips — Elysian Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale Price: $11.99, six-pack The Dish: We wanted to branch this pairing guide out into guacamole, seven-layer dip, ranch, queso, artichoke, blue cheese, salsa rojo, pico, etc. But then we’d be here all day. So let’s just section this off. If you’re serving some sort of chip with some sort of dip or dips, you’ll need a beer that has a little something catchy to it. A dip is either going to be an umami bomb or cheesy/funky or cut with plenty of citrus and herbs. We’ve got a beer that can work in all those scenarios. The Beer: Elysian’s Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale is a beer that can stand up to pretty much anything. The beer is a pairing of German and Pacific Northwest hops with actual blood orange peel and blood orange flesh in the making of the beer. The Pairing: The lightness and brightness of this beer will balance nicely with any overly salty treat. At the same time, the beer serves as a nice companion to tart or citrusy snacks. It’s the best of both worlds. Chili — Allagash North Sky Price: $13.99, four-pack The Dish: Look, everyone has their own chili recipe. We’re not here to judge you if that includes pintos and ground beef or venison and chili paste or steak and beer with paprika. Make the chili you love and pair it with a good stout, preferably one you can use to make the chili too. Luckily, there are a lot, lot, lot of stouts to choose from. (Here are thirty we love!) The Beer: Allagash’s North Sky hits that nice mark of being very drinkable while packing good flavors to counterpoint a killer chili with a clear sense of dark chocolate, roasted nuts, and an earthy dryness. The Pairing: All chili should pair nicely with stout. If you can’t find this one, look for a local craft stout that hits easy notes of dark chocolate and earthiness while still being somewhat creamy and light. The best bet will be to add a can to the chili with the stock to really dial in that pairing.

Sliders/Burgers — Jester King Noble King Price: $14.71, 750ml bottle The Dish: Burgers are one of those dishes that can be devilishly simple (bun, meat, cheese) or overly complicated (mixed patties, bespoke sauces, ridiculous cheese, one-off buns, random greens that you have to drive an hour to get — you get it). Both have equal merit but on Super Bowl Sunday, the former is likely the play. After all, a well-executed yet simple burger is one of the best delights in the food world. The Beer: Do you know what’s great with burgers that are either simply made or all cheffed up? Champagne. But since this isn’t a champagne pairing list, let’s pick a beer that errs close to that with Jester King’s Noble King. This is sort of like a dry and fruity champagne that’s been hopped. There’s a bit of fruity sourness that also holds a slightly creamy yet earthy and grassy funk. The Pairing: This works two ways. Either it’ll be a big and bold building block for a simple yet delicious burger with few accouterments and take that humble burger to new heights or this beer will be the perfect match to a burger with funky Stilton with home-pickled chili peppers and a garlic/truffle aioli that you whisked yourself on a bun that’s been toasted in your backyard firepit. Again, it’s kind of the best of both worlds. Hot Dogs — Coors Banquet Price: $12.99, 12-pack The Dish: There are few things better than the humble hot dog. It’s all good: grilled, fried, water bath cooked, beer steamed, smoked… topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, kraut, onions, pickles, cheese, bacon, relish, chili, brisket.

Hell, pile a f*cking heap of poutine on top and the hot dog will still be amazing. It’s a gift and a joy (be sure to buy good ones.) The Beer: Let’s keep things simple. Coors Banquet really feels like the best hot dog beer there is. That Rocky Mountain water and Moravian malt come together to make a crushable beer that’s cheap and easy to find everywhere beer is sold. You can’t beat that. The Pairing: Banquet also feels like the beer that’ll live up to whatever you put on your hot dog. Bonus points, the beer isn’t going to look down its nose at you for your hot dog topping choices. That’s a win-win, folks.