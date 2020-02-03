The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of The 2020 Super Bowl Commercials

The important thing to remember about Super Bowl commercials is that you have to grade them on a curve. It’s almost impossible to make a truly “good” one right now. Things are too broken and screwy. Everyone wants to be weird and offbeat like the just watched a marathon of Tim & Eric, but like, broad enough for a general audience, too, and maybe with some celebrities so your great aunt can feel involved. It’s a mess. The whole thing should be overhauled. Listen to me. But that’s a problem for the rest of the year. For now, we have to deal with what we have in place already. We have to look at the ads that actually aired during the 2020 Super Bowl. It… wasn’t great, for the most part. There’s no way we’re going to discuss all of them. What we will do, until we burn everything down and start fresh like a phoenix rising from the ashes next year, is pull out some of the highlights and lowlights. And very lowlights. Below, please find the good, the bad, and the ugly from this year’s crop of Super Bowl commercials.

THE GOOD Bill Murray doing groundhog things I like to think I’m above naked nostalgia. “Oh, come on,” I’ll say when a commercial attempts to commodify warm feelings from my youth. “I see what’s happening here.” I’m very cynical and dismissive and just generally turned off. But then sometimes I’ll see — to pick an example completely at random — Bill Murray doing Groundhog Day things in a Super Bowl ad on Groundhog Day, driving around with the little fuzzball and running into Stephen Tobolowsky, and my brain jumps straight to “Ooooooo look at that!” I don’t know. Maybe I’m a hypocrite. Maybe I just like Bill Murray interacting with mischievous rodents. Could be a little of both? Whatever the explanation, I’ll take it. Mustache You could do a lot worse for your Super Bowl commercial than having Sam Elliott and his mustache recite the lyrics to “Old Town Road.” Or, like, anything. Sam Elliott could do an ad for rusty mousetraps that’s just him talking for 30 seconds about whatever is on his mind and I’d probably put it in this category. How did rusty mousetraps have the bankroll to make a Super Bowl commercial? Is “rusty mousetraps” the brand name or a description of the product or both? Is he playing a character named Rusty Mousetraps? All fair questions that we would be required to examine, should this happen next year. For now, we can just focus on Doritos, which are simpler. Local commercials by personal injury lawyers The best Super Bowl commercials every year are the local ones that run in regional markets only, in large part because they’re the only ones having real fun. Every national ad is focus-grouped beyond recognition and playing it safe, but these suckers are like “But what if I was in outer space?” even if it’s an ad for a local personal injury attorney who presumably has very little jurisdiction in the cosmos. That’s what’s happening in the one above, featuring Darryl “The Hammer” Isaacs, a veteran of these insane little Super Bowl treats. Because why not make yourself a space hero? It’s your commercial. Go nuts.

Or, if space isn’t your thing, how about murdering a bunch of recognizable insurance commercial figures in a Godfather-style montage to show that you, another local personal injury attorney, have no fear going after the giants, as we see in this Maloney-Lyons ad. I hope next year one of these goes all out and casts, like, Beyoncé as a bounty hunter or something and it only airs in the Milwaukee suburbs. Skinny Momoa Jason Momoa is a very large, very charming man. Avocados This commercial isn’t anything super special but I just like the idea that there’s a Super Bowl ad for an individual fruit. I want more of these. Show me a multimillion-dollar ad starring Paul McCartney and have it be about carrots. Or like a multi-part, all-night campaign about pears where the two pears are played by Michael Jordan and Zendaya and they’re just sitting on a couch watching fake commercials for other fruits and talking crap about them like Statler and Waldorf from the Muppets. Get weird as hell, I say. BAD Tom Brady I almost put this one in the GOOD category, just because of how mad it made so many people. Background: Tom Brady, who is allegedly considering retirement, posted a cryptic photo on his Instagram last week. Half the people who saw it were like “Does this mean it’s over?” and the other half were like “This is definitely for some dumb marketing campaign,” and then it proved to be the second thing and both groups hated it like poison. What a wonderful experience it was for me, a broken soul who loves chaos and watching the room he’s sitting in be engulfed in flames. I wanted it to last forever. It wasn’t great! But it was also very great. There are too many Boston accents This ad was… fine. It was fine. It had people you know doing an accent that’s easy and fun to make fun of. It was The Most Super Bowl commercial anyone involved could muster. But I’m getting really sick of the Boston accent. Between your Wahlbergs and your Affleck/Damons and your Patriots/Sox championships, there have been about 100 years of Boston stuff crammed into the last 20. It’s too much. Other regions have terrible accents, too. Have you ever heard a real, thick Philadelphia accent? It’s awful! I want it everywhere. Put that in a commercial.