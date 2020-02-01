Pairing Beers We Love With Iconic Pizza Styles For Your Super Bowl Party

Pairing beer with your pizza is one of the all-time culinary combos. A cold mug of suds goes down all too easy with a slice. The thing is, there are seemingly endless bottles of beer at the store these days and countless permutations of pizza — from the crust style to the preferred toppings. That means picking the perfect beer to pair with a pizza can be a bit of a head-scratcher. Below you’ll find a guide to ten types of pizza (we defined “type” loosely, based on region and/ or toppings) and beers we love to drink with them. That’s it. It’s a jumping-off point to pair a great brew with a great pie for Super Bowl LIV. Enjoy! Related: The Absolute Best Pizza In Every State

NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM PIE + NARRAGANSETT LAGER View this post on Instagram Our POV is priceless. 😍 A post shared by Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (@frankpepepizza) on Jan 21, 2020 at 1:46pm PST The Pizza: New Haven’s pizza scene is iconic. Their local “apizza” is a coal-fired masterpiece of thin-crust pies with minimal toppings. A simple tomato pie with rich tomato, a little garlic, oregano, and a dash of mozzarella is always a win. But, it’s the classic White Clam pie that reigns supreme. The crispy and charcoal imbued crust is topped with fresh clams, pecorino romano, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. It’s great ingredients that all add up to a delicious (and unique) slice of pizza. The Beer: Narragansett Lager is another New England classic. The old-school lager is easy to find across the region and goes down almost too well with the crunchy, sea-briny, and sharply spicy pie. There are clear notes of the sweet malts pinned with hints of bright and citrus-y hops that offer a nice counterpoint to the local clams on the pizza.