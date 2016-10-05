Prepare For All Your Taco Dreams To Come True At The Taco Bell Airbnb

taco-bnb-uproxx.jpg

Taco Bell/AirBNB

Fast food has been stepping up its game and offering better, cleaner food, crazy concoctions, and big changes to what they serve. It’s been a fun ride so far: We’ve seen secret menus become ubiquitous, the Whopperito came and went, and we can breakfast day and night at our own behest. Then Taco Bell went and took the whole game up a notch, and this one’s going to be hard to top. They opened a f*cking Airbnb.

Airbnb/Taco Bell

Catch your breath. This is not a drill. Taco Bell is promoting the new Steak Doubedilla with a full-fledged Steakcation! Yes, you can enter to win a chance to stay at the Taco Bell in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. We’re guessing it’s BYOB and BYOW. If there was ever a reason to bite the burrito bullet and travel to beautiful Canada, this is it people!

Airbnb/Taco Bell

