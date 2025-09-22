Terrace Martin & Toki Just Launched Your New Favorite Japanese Whisky

Terrace Martin, the Grammy-nominated American jazz man best known for fusing disparate musical styles, has teamed up with The House of Suntory to help them debut their latest expression, Toki Black.

The brand-new riff on Suntory’s flagship Toki expression, Toki Black, marks the first new expression from the brand in a decade and was crafted with Hakushu Peated malt and Hakushu grain, giving it a faintly smoky, meatier flavor profile than its predecessor. By partnering with Terrace Martin, who has previously collaborated with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Stevie Wonder, The House of Suntory sought a globally renowned artist well-known for blending musical styles to celebrate a whisky that combines old and new whisky styles.

As part of the partnership, Martin was tasked with curating a bespoke vinyl release with new music that saw him teaming up for the first time with Japanese jazz artist Ryota Nozaki, known as Jazztronik, and an all-Japanese studio team. For Martin, the experience was the first time the language barrier kept him from communicating vocally with his fellow musicians, and so instead he let the music do the talking.

For inspiration in creating the record, Martin threw out all preconceived notions and let the whisky be his guide. “One of the experiences that really stood out was when we opened up that bottle, as we all started to taste the whisky, each one of us started playing our interpretation of each of the flavors that we tasted,” he explained in an exclusive interview about the partnership. Instantly inspired to capture what he perceived as rich, natural earth tones in the whisky, Martin began tinkering with notes in E-flat as Jazztronik and the other musicians fleshed out the record around the structure he established.

“This project was more than just making music—it was about capturing a moment that can’t be repeated,” Martin mused. “When I learned about the inspiration behind Toki Black, it immediately resonated. Ryota and I set out to blend spontaneity with intention, tradition with experimentation, and create a record that lives in the spirit of now—just like the whisky that inspired it.”

For the liquid itself, a limited-time offering from a reportedly limited stock of whisky, Toki Black highlights the addition of Hakushu Peated Whisky and Hakushu Grain Whisky in the blend, serving as a sort of 102-course into Japanese whisky that builds on its introductory classic, Toki Blended Japanese Whisky.

Both the limited release vinyl and the brand-new Toki Black expression are available now, and after getting a sneak preview of the liquid, it’s time for a full review. Let’s dive right in!

