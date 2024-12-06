The 2024 Uproxx Ultimate Stoner Holiday Gift Guide

If we had to go on the record and suggest flower from just one cannabis brand — luckily for you, we don’t have to — without a doubt, we’re going with CBX. The high quality of this bud makes itself known as soon as you open the cap and remove the freshness seal, as the sheer dankness of this weed will start to overtake the room.

Yes, you could throw your weed and tools into any box, but the Zig-Zag Stash Box looks and feels like something designed explicitly for stoners, and we love it for that.

This Zig-Zag branded box is equipped with multiple compartments for all your tools and herbs, a magnetic seal so you know your stuff is safe, and a design that reflects an important and iconic part of stoner culture.

With our official stoners gift guide, we’re here to point you in the direction of all the best cannabis products and accessories currently on the market. From vapes, to grinders, to edibles, and flower, we’ve hand-selected all of our favorite cannabis products that are sure to fill the stoner in your life with good vibes.

Buying a gift for the stoner in your life doesn’t have to be hard. You can never go wrong with some great weed and some weed-related accessories, but if you aren’t a stoner, navigating what is useful and, most importantly, cool is easier said than done. So we’re here to help.

$89.95 for a grinder?! Hear us out for a second — every flower-smoking stoner needs a grinder, and most of us have been getting by on whatever has been passed on to us or whatever we picked up the last time we went into a smoke shop. Those easy-to-come-by grinders are often bad, with shredded up or dulled teeth, inadequate kief-catching tech, or shed bits of metal or worse, plastic, into your high-quality bud.

The Cherry Fade features beautiful purple-flecked buds with a dry and earthy flavor that tastes better in a joint or blunt than a vape or bong. The high here is a body-buzzing head high that feels euphoric and relaxing, without making you lazy and sedated.

Connected is another top-shelf cannabis brand, but Cherry Fade sits more comfortably in the hybrid strain category, so if you’re not feeling the heavy indica vibe of the CBX Blue Flame, this might be more up your alley.

For those into the nerdy stuff, Blue Flame is a crossbreed between THICC Mint Cookies and CBX’s Private Reserve OG, resulting in a flavor that is equal parts chocolatey and herbal. A real joy to vape if you have the tools!

With a sky-high THC percentage falling somewhere between 30-34%, this indica strain packs a powerful sedating punch. After the initial high, it’ll start to taper into pure relaxation territory, so if your idea of a good high is chilling out and letting your troubles melt away, this is the strain for you.

There are a lot of different vaporizers on the market right now, many of them great, but the Pax Plus Vaporizer rises above the rest because of its sleek design, versatility, and most importantly, reliability.

The set includes a ceramic ashtray in a beautiful powder blue with a matching stash jar to keep your weed fresh and out of the light. The ashtray features a notch to hold your joint or blunt, ideal for solo smokers. So, if you have someone in your life who loves smoking weed but has a discerning eye for decor, you can’t go wrong here, this set is equal parts fashion and function.

Case in point this Stash Set designed by Seth Rogen himself. I mean, just look at this thing, have you ever seen a nicer ashtray?

I think Seth Rogen’s Houseplant produces some pretty great flower, and the brand has recently dipped into the THC beverage industry with great results, but where I think the brand’s real strength is its lifestyle products.

Everybody needs a high quality grinder, they just don’t want to pay for it. That’s what makes the Santa Cruz Shredder such a great gift.

The Santa Cruz Shredder is the best grinder on the market, no contest. Every part of this piece is quality: the aluminum is medical-grade and anodized, the kief screens are real stainless steel, and the magnetic closure is elevated and positioned in a spot that will prevent buildup from getting on the magnet, allowing it to lock into place without the constant need to clean it.

What I like about this vaporizer is that it allows me to vape flower and oil in one package. The battery lasts for over three long sessions when fully charged, and with one button I can cycle through four different pre-set heat levels. It’s the closest thing we in the cannabis-smoking world will ever come to having something that is as streamlined and aesthetically pleasing as an Apple device.

Puffco — Peak Pro 3DXL

Price: $420

Flash back to just ten years ago — just as many states began to legalize recreational weed, weed shops would offer buyers a free dab hit after picking up product. The high was heavy, intense, and straight-up gross. There was something about dabbing that seemed seedy, but flash forward to 2024 and dabbing now feels like a refined experience. It’s like sipping fine wine.

A great, high-quality at-home dab rib elevates your cannabis experience, offering full flavor, a smooth milky drag, and a pronounced high that feels like you’re getting the best out of your cannabis.

Puffco’s Peak Pro 3DXL is easily our favorite dabbing device on the market right now. Its performance leaves nothing to be desired and it looks great too, with three different colors including Onyx, Pearl, and Storm,

KIVA Chocolate

Price: $30

When cannabis edibles were first sold in California dispensaries, I’m pretty sure Kiva chocolate was the first I ever tried. Years later, it remains one of the gold standards in the edible world. Each bar is portioned in 5mg doses, for a total of 100mg across the full bar. Aside from the classic milk and dark chocolate hybrids, they’re currently offering a few specialty flavors, too, like mint and churro. All are hybrids that offer a balanced high, good for both relaxation and encountering the world. They’re also great to cook with, in case you have a holiday potluck coming up. The link below gets you to The Travel Agency in New York, but it’s also available widely in states like CA, AZ, NV, IL, OH, MI, HI, MA, OK, and FL.

Camino Gummies

Price: $28-$30

A sub-brand of Kiva, Caminos are some of the most consistent gummies on the market. Although all edibles are ostensibly dosed evenly, Camino hits the same nearly every time we’ve taken them. And with their straightforward flavor profiles with strains that speak to their effect, there is not a surprise in store. We particularly love their Sleep and Deep Sleep lines, the former of which adds 1mg CBN per piece (5mg THC), while the latter includes 10mg CBN and 10mg CBD per piece (10mg THC). There isn’t any weed taste in the products either, making them as tasty as candy you’d want post-high, not just to get high. These are available widely in the US, with the link below via The Travel Agency best for New York, and their own website good for finding them elsewhere.

Lost Farm Gummies

Price: $30

Lost Farm gummies center the strain. On the packaging, you can see the specific strain of cannabis that is used in each edible, which includes live resin of said strain. The resulting product is less candy-flavored and more cannabis, making for no mistake about what you are consuming. And I can’t speak to the why of it all, but these felt particularly strong, even dosed at our typical numbers. For many, this is a big attribute and not a detriment, but we only say this to be prepared to maybe dose a little less than you normally would. Indicas, sativas, and hybrids are available with strains including Saltwater Taffy, Frose, Napa, and Wedding Cake. The link below connects you to The Travel Agency in New York, but Lost Farm is also available most places that have Kiva products.

Wyld Gummies

Price: $26-$30

Oregon-originating Wyld has expanded from a home operation to one of the most trusted and beloved gummy brands in the US. Their offerings are wide, including sativas, indicas, and hybrids. They have 1:1:1 sleep options with CBN and CBD. They have light THC options. Their flavors are generally delicious and fast-acting, ranging from Pear and Wild Cherry to very Oregon flavors like Elderberry and Marionberry. And the brand touts their three blends of food-grade botanical terpenes to enhance the optimal effects of each strain. In short, Wyld knows what they are doing, and their products are perfect for the cannabis lover in your life. They are widely available, with The Travel Agency link below for New York and here for the rest of the country.

Stiiizy Gummies

Price: $13

There isn’t a stronger presence in the weed world here in California than Stiiizy. From their own standalone stores to their dispensary presence, they’ve conquered the game with quality product and reasonable prices. We highly recommend what they do in the gummy space, particularly their line of 2:1 THC to CBN. This is a perfect balance of the euphoria-inducing THC with the calming cannabinol, good for sleep, tension, and anxiety. We find that these gummies check two major boxes, too, as they are long-lasting with a gentle onset, but also quick-acting, so you are usually feeling effects within a few minutes. Stiiizy isn’t as widely available as some of the other brands mentioned (mostly West Coast and Michigan), but with their local track record, we could see that all changing soon.

Good Tide

Price: $20

Good Tide’s ethos is right there in the name. Their entire branding is based on good vibes, with bright flavors like mango, guava, and pineapple accenting this mission statement. The product is equally positive: They’re vegan friendly, the packaging is fully compostable and recyclable, and the brand is climate-neutral certified. That’s a pretty big deal, especially if you are gifting a Gen Z loved one who is interested in finding ways to marry their consuming habits with their ethics. But it’s not all about the production of these gummies: they’re tasty and effective. They use single-strain hash rosin for a consistent high, with the desired effects (“sleep,” “blissful,” “refreshing”) right there on the packaging, so you can be sure to achieve your desired outcome. And, Good Tide is starting to be more widely accessible, with product available in AZ, CA, CO, IL, NM, NV, MI, OR, and WA.

Gelato

Price: $18-$20

Gelato is a relatively new brand (launching in 2022) and is only available in California and Michigan, but by sticking to its motto of “Do what is right over what is easy,” we’re sure that it will find success. They do everything from pre-rolls to gummies, but we’re a fan of their cookies ‘n cream stevia chocolate bar, pictured above. The dosing is fairly standard, but it just tastes delicious, evoking the nostalgia of Hershey’s or a similar candy bar. It’s artisanal, hand-made, and fair trade-certified, ensuring the ingredients live up to the highest standards.

Muha Meds Gummies

Price: $13

Los Angeles’ own Muda Meds has been going strong since 2018, with their own branded shops locally, expanding from vape-focused to a line that includes everything from pre-rolls to gummies. Those gummies are what we focused on, with a line that offers organically grown cannabis. The flavors, like Watermelon and Strawberry, are sweet and balanced with a high that’s a little less aggressive in its onset than some of its competitors. Each flavor offers a full ingredient rundown and extensive description, ensuring you know as best as possible what you are getting into with each dose. Incredibly, 2 percent of all their hemp revenue goes directly to two truly fantastic non-profits: 4Ocean and Erth Al Mustafa Foundation.

