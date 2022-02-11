With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday this year, this weekend is probably the prime spot to get it on with your significant other. That means you’re going to need a good, sexy, and easy cocktail locked and loaded. One of the best cocktails for that vibe is the sidecar variation — Between The Sheets.

This cocktail goes back to Paris in the 1920s, when Harry’s Bar was helping invent modern and classic cocktail culture. It’s a mix of cognac and light rum with plenty of citruses to help it go down very easily. It’s light, refreshing, and incredibly sultry.

Between The Sheets is also very easy to make. We’re talking about a standard shaker with ingredients you’ll be able to source at any liquor store. There are no tricks, no bespoke spirits, and no five-minute shakes. You can make these in 30 seconds if your cocktail shaking game is tight.