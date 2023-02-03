The Old Pal Is The Only Whiskey Cocktail You Need Right Now

The Old Pal is always there for you and has been for over 100 years. The drink is a classic that dates way back to cocktail cultures of the early 20th century. The Negroni variation balances rye whiskey, dry vermouth, and Campari with a kiss of lemon oil to tie it all together. It’s bitter, spicy, brash, and delicious.

The beauty of the Old Pal is that it’s very easy to make at home. You just need some stirring practice and you’re set. The other great aspect of this drink is that you can get all of these ingredients very easily. In fact, if you like whiskey, martinis, and Negronis, you probably already have everything you need.

The drink is bold though. There’s a nice sharpness to it thanks to the rye whiskey that really amps up with the botanical barks and floral aspects of the Campari. Then the dry vermouth comes in and, well, dries the drink out — adding a layer of bite to the whole thing that’s smoothed out by the bright burst of lemon oils.

Does that sound good? Hell yeah, it does. Let’s dive in!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months